Australians taunt ‘forgettable’ Ollie Robinson as Matthew Hayden blasts ‘nude nuts’ bowling

Ollie Robinson has become 'public enemy No 1' among Australian cricket fans

Matthew Hayden has become the latest Australian great to swipe Ollie Robinson for his Ashes sledging, calling him a “forgettable cricketer” and mocking his bowling style as “124kph nude nuts”.

Robinson has become, according to Adam Gilchrist, “public enemy No 1” in Australia after a feisty send-off to Usman Khawaja in the epic first Ashes Test at Edgbaston. Robinson told Khawaja to “f--- off, you f------ p----” after dismissing him for 141 on Sunday.

Robinson’s new status as England’s “No 1 villain” comes as a blow to long-time Ashes pantomime villain Stuart Broad, who replied to a tweet from Fox Cricket.

“No1 Villain?!” I can’t have lost that tag already can I?! Disappointing — Stuart Broad (@StuartBroad8) June 22, 2023

Hayden took aim at Robinson and told Australian talkback radio station SEN: “The other bloke, he’s a forgettable cricketer.

“The fast bowler that is bowling 124kph [77mph] nude nuts and he’s got a mouth from the south.

“Someone like him, you can just go, ‘brother, I’m coming at ya’. Davey Warner can do that, right. He can just say, ‘You’re bowling 120km.’”

A “nude nut”, it seems, is a ball that does not swing or seam.

Ponting: ‘You need to back up your chat with your skills’

In a now infamous press conference, Robinson doubled down on his behaviour, adding: “We’ve all seen Ricky Ponting, other Aussies do the same to us.”

Ponting was involved in a few sweary Ashes moments, and has been asked about it plenty since.

“As I said after Ollie Robinson said what he said, this England cricket team hasn’t played against Australia and they’ll find out pretty quickly what playing Ashes cricket and playing against a good Australian cricket team is all about,” Ponting told The ICC Review podcast.

“And if Ollie Robinson hasn’t learned that already after last week, then he’s a slow learner.”

Usman Khawaja had the last laugh in the first Test

“Some of the things he had to say – I mean he even brought my name into it, which I felt was a little bit unusual, but for me it’s water off a duck’s back. If he is sitting back thinking about me, then no wonder he bowled like the way that he did in that game if he’s worried about what I did 15 years ago.

“He’ll learn pretty quickly that if you’re going to talk to Australian cricketers in an Ashes series, then you want to be able to back it up with your skills.”

Former Australia wicketkeeper Brad Haddin, another player known for having plenty to say – not least to Brendon McCullum’s New Zealand side – had Robinson in his sights too.

“It’s only the first Test match and England are playing a really attractive style, they’re about entertaining the crowd,” Haddin told the Willow Talk podcast.

“But they lost the Ashes Test and maybe emotion got the better of him.

“You win these Test matches on skill, on the last day, it’s a war of attrition, and maybe he just got a little bit in front of himself and just needs a little tap on the shoulder from some of his senior players.”

Robinson has an outstanding Test record, with an average of 21.2 after 17 matches. He picked up excellent match figures of five for 98 in the first Test.