Australians reportedly escape Gaza, Abbott’s ‘climate cult’ rant, minister’s Qantas meetings

Morning everyone. Starting with some good news, Australian nationals were reportedly among those who have managed to escape from Gaza as the border crossing to Egypt opened for a limited number of people overnight.

Meanwhile, in the UK, Tony Abbott has lashed out about the “climate cult” and how voters will always put their own bottom line before any efforts to cut emissions. But our story on how South Australia has been meeting virtually all its electricity needs from rooftop solar panels shows how people are investing to cut their bills and emissions. We also have an exclusive on Catherine King’s meetings with Alan Joyce, the naming and shaming of Coles and Woolies, and another astonishing day of evidence at the UK Covid inquiry.

Australia

Peace prize | The actor and activist Nazanin Boniadi (pictured) has marked winning the Sydney Peace Prize today by calling for the Australian-educated Iranian minister behind internet shutdowns in Iran to be sanctioned.

Exclusive | Catherine King and the former Qantas chief executive Alan Joyce met at least twice at Parliament House in recent months amid intense scrutiny into whether the airline chief’s influence quashed a rival’s bid, documents reveal.

‘Climate cult’ | Former prime minister Tony Abbott has claimed in a speech in London that warnings of human-induced climate change are “ahistorical and utterly implausible”, criticising what he called “the climate cult” that he said would “eventually be discredited”. And as bushfires continue to rage in Queensland and New South Wales, a study shows 78% of weather-related hospitalisations in the past decade have been due to extreme heat.

Centrelink | Commonwealth prosecutors have dropped dozens of welfare fraud cases affected by unlawful Centrelink debt calculations, as Services Australia continues the cleanup of tens of thousands of doubtful debts.

Shonky awards | Coles and Woolworths have been named and shamed by consumer advocates Choice for “cashing in during a cost of living crisis” in an annual Shonky awards that also singles out rental platforms and a surprisingly warm mini-fridge.

Story continues

World

Mideast Gaza Rafah Palestinian Israeli Conflict Border Crossing - 01 Nov 2023Mandatory Credit: Photo by Xinhua/Shutterstock (14178222c) People prepare to leave the Gaza Strip for Egypt via the Rafah crossing in the southern Gaza Strip, Nov. 1, 2023. Some foreign passport holders crossed into Egypt on Wednesday from the Gaza Strip via the Rafah crossing, the only linking point between Egypt and the besieged enclave, local sources told Xinhua. Mideast Gaza Rafah Palestinian Israeli Conflict Border Crossing - 01 Nov 2023

Full Story

US President Biden hosts Australian PM Albanese during a state visit in Washingtonepa10939006 US President Joe Biden (R) and Prime Minister of Australia Anthony Albanese (L) enter the Rose Garden of the White House to hold a joint news conference, in Washington, DC, USA, 25 October 2023. Albanese is in Washington meeting Biden as the ongoing crisis in Israel and Gaza takes the center stage of foreign policy. EPA/MICHAEL REYNOLDS

Two presidents in two weeks: Albanese’s balancing act

Anthony Albanese will follow up his meeting with Joe Biden by travelling to China for talks with Xi Jinping with the Aukus submarine deal top of the agenda. Daniel Hurst explains how the deal could affect Australia’s superpower relationships.

In-depth

There can be gloom around the reporting of the climate crisis. But as part of our global series on alternatives to fossil fuels, Guardian Australia’s environment editor, Adam Morton, reports on the “absolutely extraordinary” achievement of South Australia at times this spring providing nearly all its electricity from rooftop solar.

Not the news

When Margaret and Doug Anthony donated some farmland to set up the Tweed Regional Gallery and Margaret Olley Art Centre in northern New South Wales, they never expected it to one day house a Monet masterpiece worth $174m. Susan Chenery checks it out.

The world of sport

Mary Fowler of Australia kicks a goal during the Women’s Olympic Football Tournament Paris 2024 Asian Qualifiers Round 2 soccer match between Australia and Chinese Taipei at HBF Park in Perth, Wednesday, November 1, 2023. (AAP Image/Richard Wainwright) NO ARCHIVING, EDITORIAL USE ONLY

Football | A home and away clash with Uzbekistan for a place in the Paris Olympics awaits the Matildas after goals from Mary Fowler, Sam Kerr and Tameka Yallop helped see off Taiwan 3-0 in Perth last night.

Cricket | New Zealand are in danger of going out of the World Cup after Quinton de Kock’s fourth century of the tournament led to a 190-run thrashing by South Africa.

Glenn Maxwell | The Australia all-rounder will miss their World Cup match with England due to concussion after falling off a golf cart this week.

Media roundup

Australia is about to enter a new era driven by its rising population, according to the Australian. Senior NSW Liberal women are said to be “seething” that a twice-failed candidate – Andrew Constance – is being lined up to replace Marise Payne as a federal senator, the Telegraph reports. The owners of Geelong-based retailer Cotton On are in line for a $57m payday after it reported record revenue, the Advertiser reports. A senior Territory police officer says total reform of the force is the only way to tackle “epidemic” levels of domestic violence, the NT News reports.

What’s happening today

Melbourne | Anthony Albanese and Jim Chalmers are among the speakers at the Outlook conference on policy and national issues.

Health | Vape and tobacco retailers appear before the Senate.

Sydney | Peace prize award ceremony at 6pm

Sign up

Enjoying the Morning Mail? Then you’ll love our Afternoon Update newsletter. Sign up here to finish your day with a three-minute snapshot of the day’s main news, and complete your daily news roundup.

Brain teaser

And finally, here are the Guardian’s crosswords to keep you entertained throughout the day – with plenty more on the Guardian’s Puzzles app for iOS and Android. Until tomorrow.

Contact us

If you have a story tip or technical issue viewing this newsletter, please reply to this email.

If you are a Guardian supporter and need assistance with regards to contributions and/or digital subscriptions, please email customer.help@guardian.co.uk