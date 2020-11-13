How Australians Will Celebrate Diwali Differently Amid COVID-19

For the first time in many years, Amit Tuteja’s Diwali celebrations this weekend will be rather intimate. He won’t be managing Melbourne Indian restaurants packed with hundreds of diners at a time, or celebrating the festival of lights with 40 to 50 relatives at once.

Diwali (also referred to as Deepavali) festivities among Hindus, Sikhs, Jains and Buddhists will be scaled back as Australia, along with the rest of the world, grapples with the COVID-19 pandemic. There won’t be big food fairs in the local park or mass prayer sessions at the temple, but rather, intimate family gatherings and online observances.

“This year, because of COVID-19, we can’t do all the congregations,” Tuteja told HuffPost Australia.

Desi Dhaba restaurant owner Amit Tuteja, pictured at left with one of his staff members, said Diwali will be different this year, with only 40 people allowed to dine at a time. More

Tuteja, who migrated to Australia from India in 1988 as an international student, will see fewer diners at his three Indian restaurants on Saturday. Victoria has just come out of a three-month hard lockdown with some tough restrictions still in place.

“We will still be busy, but we’re only allowed 40 people inside the restaurants,” he explained. “So we’ve already booked out for the 40 in four sittings. Outside you can seat up to 70, however, I don’t have the room for that, I have room for about 30.”

Tuteja usually buys Indian sweets (mithai) for his 60 staff members and pays them a Diwali bonus. Despite his Desi Dhaba restaurant in Melbourne’s central business district doing just one-tenth of its usual business, he still vows to give his workers the sweets and a smaller bonus.

“On a personal front… we’ve got extended family here with my cousins, too. Normally, there’s 40 to 50 of our family together for Diwali,” he explained.

However, after doing some prayers at each restaurant this year, he and his wife will visit his two brothers’ houses separately, in accordance with Victoria’s rule that only two people and their dependants from a single household can visit another household at a time. The couple will then...

Continue reading on HuffPost