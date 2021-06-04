Australians back a voice to parliament. The moment is there to be seized

Photograph: David Gray/REUTERS

This year Australia’s National Reconciliation Week went with the theme: More than a word. Reconciliation takes action.

Yes, the need for meaningful action is urgent and hard to fault.

“How and when are you going to pay the rent?” is the question so many Indigenous people want answered regarding reparations for the stolen land, countless murders and ruined lives.

Corporates and cultural organisations showcasing participation in Reconciliation Week might like to ask themselves how “paying the rent” works. Is it more than investing in Indigenous art for the boardroom? How many Indigenous staff do they actually employ? What NGOs that make real differences to Indigenous lives do they invest substantively in? What do they do for the rest of the year?

Given that this year’s reconciliation week theme was also “more than a word”, bigger questions than ever, perhaps, cloud whether that word – reconciliation – is the right one to ponder.

Truth should be at the core of history, of course. But in Australia any literal notion of reconciliation between Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people and non-Indigenous Australians is fundamentally blemished.

Reconciliation Australia grew from the 1991 political construct that was the Council for Aboriginal Reconciliation. Even back when the CAR was formed, there were serious questions about whether “reconciliation” incisively reflected the colonial experience.

Despite this, in the decade after which the “rec council” transitioned into Reconciliation Australia there was considerable advancement when it came to mainstream engagement with broad notions of truth-telling about the Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander experience of pre- and post-federation oppression.

After the CAR was established came Paul Keating’s 1992 landmark Redfern speech – “We committed the murders. We took the children from their mothers” – and the 1997 Bringing Them Home report into stolen children. The 1991 report of the royal commission into black deaths in custody (too many of which critical recommendations have been assiduously ignored by all Australian governments) and Bringing them Home were major steps in an (albeit informal an unnamed) truth-telling process.

It felt like the beginning of a long overdue airing of the dark past Australia had refused to confront for too long. When we walked over Sydney Harbour Bridge in 2000 in support of reconciliation, part of a crowd of 400,000, hope was in the air. There was a sense of movement and direction.

By 2001 state and territory governments had apologised for the stolen generations (though then prime minister John Howard obdurately refused to do so).

Historian Henry Reynolds writes how those years were “at best a national hymn to empathy, and in the process there was an expansion of understanding of past injustice and violence”.

In many cases, he writes, it was the first contact non-Indigenous Australians had made with the Indigenous people with whom they share this continent.

“But at the heart of the matter was a problem with what was actually meant by reconciliation in the Australian context. The word itself was problematic. It is an old word derived from the Latin word meaning ‘restoration’, which usually referred to the restoration of previously good relations. It is difficult to see how this could possibly apply to Australian history.”

Indeed. There was no relationship to restore. “Reconciliation,” in rhetorical intent at least, might have been possible with the Indigenes of other countries – the United States, Canada and New Zealand for example – where treaties had been struck.

Bundjalung activist and former South Sydney Rabbitoh, Sol Bellear, who introduced Keating at Redfern almost 30 years ago, told me a few months before he died in 2017 that he’d urged the Reconciliation Council to back a formal South African-style truth and justice commission.

“They [the Reconciliation Council] talked about reconciliation… and my point was always that you couldn’t have that because blacks and whites had never had the initial conciliation – and truth, truth in history, a public kind of process to bring that about, was critical to that. History is everything… But they weren’t going to back it.”

It is almost 14 years since John Howard – facing an electoral abyss - vowed to hold a referendum to recognise Indigenous Australians in the constitution if re-elected.

Many Aboriginal people then, as today, don’t want recognition in the founding document of the settler state. They want treaties, truth-telling and reparations.

It was symbolism on steroids from a PM - never a great friend of Indigenous Australians – who’d embraced and perpetuated the term “black armband” history in relation to acknowledging frontier violence.

Howard’s vow to test the symbolic recognition proposal at a referendum sunk with his election loss (though the proposed preamble he’d long ago penned in consultation with bush poet Les Murray still stands, much derided, in the public archive).

Recognition floated around successive parliaments, forgotten and rediscovered through a plethora of inquiries, but never embraced with a passionate, clear proposal for constitutional change from any leader.

Which brings us to 2017, the First Nations National Constitutional Convention and the subsequent Uluru Statement from the Heart, which rejected any purely symbolic form of words in favour of a constitutionally enshrined “voice to parliament”, and a Makarrata commission to oversee agreement making and truth-telling between government and Indigenous people.

The federal government almost immediately rejected the call from Uluru, misrepresenting it as a “third chamber” of parliament. It has instead proposed a “voice to government” – legislated, not constitutionally enshrined (remember what happened to Atsic?).

Now a pending final report via a co-design reference group will canvas options on the voice. Instructively, however, the UNSW Indigenous Law Centre found that the overwhelming majority of the 2,421 public submissions support the urgent constitutional enshrinement of an Indigenous voice to parliament.

Public opinion appears to strongly back the proposal. Federal Labor has vowed to hold a referendum, if elected, in its first term.

There is some sense, right now, of the type of hope and optimism that was in the ether around 2000 when so many marched across the bridge for reconciliation without pondering too hard whether that word was really the right one.

And yet the government refused, as Reconciliation Week began, to commit to a referendum or a timetable to state its position.

The moment is there to be seized. But that would require federal government will and leadership. Both of which are negligently absent in this space.