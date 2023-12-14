Australian woman charged with stealing van carrying 10,000 doughnuts

The woman who allegedly stole the delivery van may not have known it was packed with 10,000 Krispy Kreme doughnuts

A woman in Australia has been charged with stealing a delivery van packed with 10,000 Krispy Kreme doughnuts.

The van went missing from a petrol station in a Sydney suburb in the early hours of 29 November.

Police found the vehicle abandoned a week later - along with thousands of spoiled doughnuts - at a car park.

They arrested the woman, 28, on Thursday. She was refused bail and faces charges including vehicle theft and driving while disqualified.

CCTV footage of the incident allegedly shows the woman lingering at the service station at around 04:00 local time (17:00 GMT on 28 November) before getting inside the unattended delivery van and then driving away.

It is unclear if she knew the van contained 10,000 doughnuts. Her delicious haul included Christmas-themed and classic doughnuts, News.com.au reported.

Krispy Kreme reported the incident to the police and reassured customers then that it was "working to replace the 10,000 stolen doughnuts".