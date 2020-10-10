Australian Vintage Ltd (ASX:AVG) Stock Goes Ex-Dividend In Just Four Days

Some investors rely on dividends for growing their wealth, and if you're one of those dividend sleuths, you might be intrigued to know that Australian Vintage Ltd (ASX:AVG) is about to go ex-dividend in just four days. You can purchase shares before the 15th of October in order to receive the dividend, which the company will pay on the 6th of November.

Australian Vintage's next dividend payment will be AU$0.027 per share. Last year, in total, the company distributed AU$0.027 to shareholders. Last year's total dividend payments show that Australian Vintage has a trailing yield of 5.1% on the current share price of A$0.525. If you buy this business for its dividend, you should have an idea of whether Australian Vintage's dividend is reliable and sustainable. We need to see whether the dividend is covered by earnings and if it's growing.

Dividends are typically paid from company earnings. If a company pays more in dividends than it earned in profit, then the dividend could be unsustainable. Australian Vintage is paying out an acceptable 69% of its profit, a common payout level among most companies. Yet cash flow is typically more important than profit for assessing dividend sustainability, so we should always check if the company generated enough cash to afford its dividend. Thankfully its dividend payments took up just 47% of the free cash flow it generated, which is a comfortable payout ratio.

It's positive to see that Australian Vintage's dividend is covered by both profits and cash flow, since this is generally a sign that the dividend is sustainable, and a lower payout ratio usually suggests a greater margin of safety before the dividend gets cut.

Have Earnings And Dividends Been Growing?

Companies that aren't growing their earnings can still be valuable, but it is even more important to assess the sustainability of the dividend if it looks like the company will struggle to grow. If earnings fall far enough, the company could be forced to cut its dividend. It's not encouraging to see that Australian Vintage's earnings are effectively flat over the past five years. It's better than seeing them drop, certainly, but over the long term, all of the best dividend stocks are able to meaningfully grow their earnings per share.

Another key way to measure a company's dividend prospects is by measuring its historical rate of dividend growth. Australian Vintage has delivered 0.9% dividend growth per year on average over the past nine years.

Final Takeaway

Is Australian Vintage worth buying for its dividend? The payout ratios appear reasonably conservative, which implies the dividend may be somewhat sustainable. Still, with earnings basically flat, Australian Vintage doesn't stand out from a dividend perspective. While it does have some good things going for it, we're a bit ambivalent and it would take more to convince us of Australian Vintage's dividend merits.

If you're not too concerned about Australian Vintage's ability to pay dividends, you should still be mindful of some of the other risks that this business faces. To help with this, we've discovered 1 warning sign for Australian Vintage that you should be aware of before investing in their shares.

