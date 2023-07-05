Do Australian United Investment's (ASX:AUI) Earnings Warrant Your Attention?

The excitement of investing in a company that can reverse its fortunes is a big draw for some speculators, so even companies that have no revenue, no profit, and a record of falling short, can manage to find investors. Sometimes these stories can cloud the minds of investors, leading them to invest with their emotions rather than on the merit of good company fundamentals. Loss making companies can act like a sponge for capital - so investors should be cautious that they're not throwing good money after bad.

In contrast to all that, many investors prefer to focus on companies like Australian United Investment (ASX:AUI), which has not only revenues, but also profits. Even if this company is fairly valued by the market, investors would agree that generating consistent profits will continue to provide Australian United Investment with the means to add long-term value to shareholders.

How Quickly Is Australian United Investment Increasing Earnings Per Share?

Generally, companies experiencing growth in earnings per share (EPS) should see similar trends in share price. That makes EPS growth an attractive quality for any company. Over the last three years, Australian United Investment has grown EPS by 10.0% per year. That growth rate is fairly good, assuming the company can keep it up.

Top-line growth is a great indicator that growth is sustainable, and combined with a high earnings before interest and taxation (EBIT) margin, it's a great way for a company to maintain a competitive advantage in the market. Not all of Australian United Investment's revenue this year is revenue from operations, so keep in mind the revenue and margin numbers used in this article might not be the best representation of the underlying business. Australian United Investment maintained stable EBIT margins over the last year, all while growing revenue 39% to AU$82m. That's encouraging news for the company!

While it's always good to see growing profits, you should always remember that a weak balance sheet could come back to bite. So check Australian United Investment's balance sheet strength, before getting too excited.

Are Australian United Investment Insiders Aligned With All Shareholders?

Insider interest in a company always sparks a bit of intrigue and many investors are on the lookout for companies where insiders are putting their money where their mouth is. Because often, the purchase of stock is a sign that the buyer views it as undervalued. However, insiders are sometimes wrong, and we don't know the exact thinking behind their acquisitions.

The good news for Australian United Investment shareholders is that no insiders reported selling shares in the last year. So it's definitely nice that Non-Executive Director Wayne Kent bought AU$17k worth of shares at an average price of around AU$9.54. It seems that at least one insider is prepared to show the market there is potential within Australian United Investment.

On top of the insider buying, it's good to see that Australian United Investment insiders have a valuable investment in the business. Indeed, they hold AU$39m worth of its stock. This considerable investment should help drive long-term value in the business. Despite being just 3.1% of the company, the value of that investment is enough to show insiders have plenty riding on the venture.

Does Australian United Investment Deserve A Spot On Your Watchlist?

One positive for Australian United Investment is that it is growing EPS. That's nice to see. In addition, insiders have been busy adding to their sizeable holdings in the company. That should do plenty in prompting budding investors to undertake a bit more research - or even adding the company to their watchlists. Of course, just because Australian United Investment is growing does not mean it is undervalued. If you're wondering about the valuation, check out this gauge of its price-to-earnings ratio, as compared to its industry.

Keen growth investors love to see insider buying. Thankfully, Australian United Investment isn't the only one. You can see a a free list of them here.

Please note the insider transactions discussed in this article refer to reportable transactions in the relevant jurisdiction.

