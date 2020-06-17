Australian Theme Parks To Reopen Over Next Month

Click here to read the full article.

Australia’s Village Roadshow Limited will reopen the first of its theme parks shuttered due to the coronavirus from Friday next week. Others will ramp up and begin operations over the next month.

The ASX-listed company said that Seaworld and Paradise Country will open their doors on Friday June 26. Australian Outback Spectacular will open its doors on July 3. Warner Bros. Movie World and WetNWild will open on July 15.

Each park has had to draw up specific plans for safe operation. These include pre-booking of tickets, use of an app for queuing at individual rides, and social distancing. The measures will cut usage.

Initially, parks will operate at no more than 50% of authorized capacity. If the virus remains in abeyance, visitor numbers may be increased progressively to reach normal capacity by September.

The social distancing measures mean that Movie World will not put on its Streets Star Parade, there will be alterations to contact meetings between visitors and characters, and seating at the theater and outdoor stadiums will be reduced. Water fountains and paper maps will be removed.

Rival theme park operator, Ardent Leisure said that it was awaiting information on the opening of Queensland’s inter-state borders before confirming re-opening dates for its Dreamworld and Whitewater World facilities. “Our approved world class industry COVID-safe plan gives us the green light to open our theme parks at 50 per cent capacity,” Ardent Leisure CEO John Osbourne told Australian media.

Australia has recorded 7,370 confirmed cases of COVID-19 coronavirus, and 102 deaths from the disease, according to data collated by Johns Hopkins University. Queensland, the state that is home to most of the theme parks, has had 1,066 cases and 6 deaths.

