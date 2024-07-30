Australian surfer rescued from drowning in ‘dangerous and crazy’ Olympics surfing storm

Jack Robinson was hauled from the water by the rescue team - Reuters/Ed Sloane

An Australian surfer who had to be rescued from drowning en route to the quarter-finals of the Olympic surfing competition in Tahiti has likened his experience to being “in an avalanche”, describing conditions as “so dangerous and so crazy”.

Jack Robinson, 26, defeated world No 1 John John Florence to advance to an all-Australian quarter-final with Ethan Ewing. But a storm system south of French Polynesia, where the Olympic surfing is taking place, made for terrifying action in Teahupo’o, with Robinson almost subjected to a “two-wave hold-under”.

Organisers took the decision to cancel the women’s heats, but the men’s competition took place in noticeably bigger surf than previous days. Both Robinson and Florence required rescuing from jetskis within seconds of each other, with Robinson eventually managing to recover better. But he admitted it had not been a pleasant experience, describing it as “a test of physicality and spirit”.

Jack Robinson lost control of his board in round three of the men's surfing - AP/Ed Sloane

“I want to say (this is) the most dangerous sport in the world when it’s like that,” Robinson said.

“I got dragged over the bottom and almost had a two wave hold under. I didn’t get much air. There wasn’t much time. I got reminded of so many guys who have had so many bad wipe-outs here.

“I have had some pretty bad (wipe-outs) but in a contest it’s different. You have way more adrenaline and there is way more on the line.

“(Paddling back out was) a test of physicality and spirit.”

Robinson said when conditions were like this, surfing was the most dangerous sport in the world. Teahupo’o literally translates as “Wall of Skulls” because of a local legend which says that a tribal battle once ended with the victors displaying their enemies’ skulls.

Jack Robinson was underwater for a considerable period before being rescued - Reuters/Ed Sloane

“Every other sport is in a court or a stadium,” Robinson added. “We are in an ocean. It is the biggest, most powerful source of life we have on this planet.

“The waves are so powerful. It doesn’t relate to any other sport. Maybe an avalanche coming down on your head on a mountain. Maybe it’s similar to that. It’s so dangerous and so crazy.”

