Australian Supercars champ Shane van Gisbergen wins NASCAR Chicago street race

Van Gisbergen is the first driver to win his first Cup Series start in 60 years

Shane van Gisbergen became the first driver to win in his first NASCAR Cup Series start in 60 years. (Photo by Joe Robbins/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Shane van Gisbergen put on a clinic over the final laps of Sunday’s race on the Chicago street course to win in his first NASCAR start.

The three-time Australian Supercars champion outclassed everyone over the last laps of the race and passed Justin Haley with five laps to go for the win. Van Gisbergen had the lead right after a caution came out with less than 10 laps to go for Martin Truex Jr.’s crash, but NASCAR ruled that the pass wasn’t complete before the caution came out.

Van Gisbergen then had to hold on for a green-white-checker restart and didn't have any challenge from Haley or third-place finisher Chase Ellliott. Van Gisbergen drove away from Haley over the final two laps and won by over a second.

Van Gisbergen’s street course prowess was on full display over the final 20 laps of the race. He drove his way to the front with ease and gapped Haley right after he passed him. He’s the first driver to win his first Cup Series start since Johnny Rutherford won at Daytona in 1963.

Who is Shane van Gisbergen?

Van Gisbergen won the Australian Supercars championship in 2016, 2021 and 2022. The 34-year-old New Zealand native has 79 Supercars wins and is the fourth-winningest driver in series history.

He’s one of three drivers who have won the Bathurst 1000, Bathurst 6 Hour and Bathurst 12 Hour. Simply put, he’s one of the best drivers in Australian Supercars history and was well deserving of his shot in NASCAR.

He raced in Sunday’s race because of Trackhouse Racing’s Project 91 program. The team has fielded the No. 91 car in select events since 2022 and the Chicago race was the third start for the No. 91 car after Kimi Raikkonen ran once in 2022 and at Circuit of the Americas in 2023.

Project 91 seemed more like a novelty than anything else in Raikkonen’s starts after he finished 37th at Watkins Glen and 29th at COTA this year. But it’s clear that Trackhouse has a competitive car with the right driver and circuit. And van Gisbergen was the class off the field on Sunday.