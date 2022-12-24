Australian Strategic Materials (ASX:ASM) investors are sitting on a loss of 86% if they invested a year ago

It's not a secret that every investor will make bad investments, from time to time. But it should be a priority to avoid stomach churning catastrophes, wherever possible. So we hope that those who held Australian Strategic Materials Ltd (ASX:ASM) during the last year don't lose the lesson, in addition to the 86% hit to the value of their shares. That'd be a striking reminder about the importance of diversification. Australian Strategic Materials may have better days ahead, of course; we've only looked at a one year period. Furthermore, it's down 43% in about a quarter. That's not much fun for holders. We really hope anyone holding through that price crash has a diversified portfolio. Even when you lose money, you don't have to lose the lesson.

So let's have a look and see if the longer term performance of the company has been in line with the underlying business' progress.

We don't think Australian Strategic Materials' revenue of AU$2,027,000 is enough to establish significant demand. You have to wonder why venture capitalists aren't funding it. So it seems shareholders are too busy dreaming about the progress to come than dwelling on the current (lack of) revenue. It seems likely some shareholders believe that Australian Strategic Materials will find or develop a valuable new mine before too long.

Companies that lack both meaningful revenue and profits are usually considered high risk. There is almost always a chance they will need to raise more capital, and their progress - and share price - will dictate how dilutive that is to current holders. While some companies like this go on to deliver on their plan, making good money for shareholders, many end in painful losses and eventual de-listing. Australian Strategic Materials has already given some investors a taste of the bitter losses that high risk investing can cause.

When it reported in June 2022 Australian Strategic Materials had minimal cash in excess of all liabilities consider its expenditure: just AU$9.2m to be specific. So if it has not already moved to replenish reserves, we think the near-term chances of a capital raising event are pretty high. That probably explains why the share price is down 86% in the last year. You can click on the image below to see (in greater detail) how Australian Strategic Materials' cash levels have changed over time.

It can be extremely risky to invest in a company that doesn't even have revenue. There's no way to know its value easily. Given that situation, would you be concerned if it turned out insiders were relentlessly selling stock? I'd like that just about as much as I like to drink milk and fruit juice mixed together. It costs nothing but a moment of your time to see if we are picking up on any insider selling.

A Different Perspective

Australian Strategic Materials shareholders are down 86% for the year, even worse than the market loss of 1.9%. There's no doubt that's a disappointment, but the stock may well have fared better in a stronger market. With the stock down 43% over the last three months, the market doesn't seem to believe that the company has solved all its problems. Basically, most investors should be wary of buying into a poor-performing stock, unless the business itself has clearly improved. I find it very interesting to look at share price over the long term as a proxy for business performance. But to truly gain insight, we need to consider other information, too. To that end, you should learn about the 4 warning signs we've spotted with Australian Strategic Materials (including 2 which are concerning) .

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on AU exchanges.

