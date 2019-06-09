Australian star Sam Kerr's goal celebration at the Women's World Cup looked awfully familiar (video)

Sam Kerr's shadowboxing at the corner flag rang familiar for Australian fans and neutrals alike. (Getty)

Sam Kerr is the best striker at the Women’s World Cup. She’s going to be one of the most fun players to watch for however long she’s in France.

She’s bringing attention to Australian soccer in a positive way, and after her first career World Cup goal, she brought attention to a soccer luminary in her home nation.

Kerr cleaned up a saved penalty on Sunday against Italy and immediately ran to the corner flag for a shadowboxing match. The celebration is about 12 seconds in, via FOX Sports:

SAM KERR! ⚽️🇦🇺



Australia's superstar has her penalty saved but she puts in the rebound for her first career #FIFAWWC goal. pic.twitter.com/0JjrTqlR33 — FOX Soccer (@FOXSoccer) June 9, 2019

That’s exactly how Tim Cahill, Australia’s all-time leading scorer on the men’s side, used to celebrate before retiring following the 2018 World Cup in Russia. The longtime Everton star was watching, and let everyone know he appreciated both the celebration and the Matildas’ efforts in France:

Great start and loving the celebration. Let's see if we can build on this and add another. 💚💛⚽️ pic.twitter.com/B8sYV6fxuQ — TIM CAHILL (@Tim_Cahill) June 9, 2019

Kerr has scored 32 times at the international level, already tied for fourth all-time in Australian history, and the 25-year-old figures to smash Lisa De Vanna’s record of 47 by the time she’s through.

Italy’s Barbara Bonansea got a measure of revenge, however, by scoring a winner in the fifth minute of injury time and celebrating just like former Italian international Francesco Totti did when his 95th-minute goal beat Australia at the 2006 World Cup.

