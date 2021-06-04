Australian sides pull out of AFC Champions League after schedule rejig due to COVID-19

Australian sides Sydney FC, Melbourne City and Brisbane Roar have pulled out of the Asian Champions League, organisers said Friday, after an A-League overhaul caused scheduling clashes.

The Asian Football Confederation (AFC) announced the withdrawals, but did not give any explanation.

However it came hours after the A-League said its finals schedule had been rejigged to run from 11-26 June, because of coronavirus restrictions prompted by an outbreak in Victoria state.

Brisbane were due to face Philippine team Kaya FC-Iloilo on 20 June in the Champions League preliminary round, and Melbourne were to play Japan's Cerezo Osaka the following day.

Sydney had a group stage match against South Korea's Jeonbuk Motors scheduled for June 26.

