Australian sexual assault survivors are still prevented from speaking out. A film shows how wrong this is

On Monday sexual assault survivor Grace Tame was named 2021 Australian of the Year for her extraordinary bravery and advocacy raising awareness about child sexual abuse and the warning signs of grooming.

Grace, who was groomed and repeatedly raped by her 58-year-old maths teacher at age 15, rose to prominence via the #LetHerSpeak campaign after it was discovered she could not reveal her own name in the media due to an archaic victim “gag-law” in her home state of Tasmania.

The campaign, created by myself in 2018, in partnership with Marque Lawyers, End Rape On Campus Australia and News Corp Australia, has sought to overturn sexual assault victim gag-laws across the country.

Although we have now been successful in providing legal assistance to 17 survivors, while changing four laws across three jurisdictions, there are anomalies which mean that survivors and journalists can still risk prosecution if victims are named, with consent.

Sexual assault survivors can still be charged and imprisoned for up to six months if they reveal their own identity.

In 2017, at the time that the campaign first began working to support Grace, it was a crime for her and any other complainant in a sexual offence matter to self-identify in media, regardless of their consent.

Journalists who did publish the names of willing survivors could face jail, fines, or both. Nor were these idle laws.

In 2012, the Sunday Tasmanian newspaper was prosecuted under section 194K of Tasmania’s Evidence Act after publishing a story which revealed the true identity of a rape survivor. The survivor was an adult at the time, consented to be named, and the coverage was deemed sympathetic, but nonetheless the paper was found in contempt of court and fined $20,000.

Aware of this context, in 2019, the #LetHerSpeak campaign applied for a court order on Grace’s behalf to exempt her from the victim gag-law. We were successful in April of that year and, since then, the campaign partners have leveraged the media coverage around Grace and other court cases to agitate for systemic change and reform of the law itself.

These efforts proved successful and, finally, in 2020, the Tasmanian gag-law was reformed. Since then another three laws have been reformed as a result of campaign activities.

While the #LetHerSpeak campaign is only one aspect of Grace’s extraordinary journey of overcoming personal adversity and hardship, the recent award has once again thrown the spotlight on the issue of gag-laws across Australia.

While laws have improved overall, there are still various anomalies which leave survivors and journalists vulnerable to prosecution.

In the Northern Territory, for example, sexual assault survivors can still be charged and imprisoned for up to six months if they reveal their own identity before all proceedings or appeals are completed.

One woman currently impacted by this law is Sandra (not her real name).

In 2017, Sandra was raped by Kevin Willcocks, in front of a group of men, while working as an adult performer at a buck’s party near Darwin.

Following a first trial that resulted in a hung jury, Willcocks was found guilty at a second trial, and sentenced to three-and-a-half years jail suspended after nine months. He was released from prison in November 2018, but continues to appeal his conviction, in the hopes of no longer having to register as a sex offender.

Despite some improvements made to the NT legislation in July last year, the remaining red tape means that Sandra is caught in a legal loophole, where she will remain indefinitely gagged for as long as Willcocks continues to appeal.

“I could be waiting for years,” she said. “It gives him all the power again and my mouth still has to stay shut.

“It feels like a constant form of mild torture in the back of your mind. He’s already finished his jail time. How much longer should I have to wait?”

Today, the Guardian publishes a documentary which is unusual in that it has an actor miming Sandra’s real, recorded words. Her face cannot be shown without Sandra, the director and the Guardian risking prosecution.

Film-maker Blue Lucine says that she has been forced to create an inventive “work around” to accommodate the NT’s ongoing gag restriction.

“Sandra’s voice was the most powerful element of the footage and since I couldn’t show her face, I decided to use her voice and cast an actor to embody her,” Blue says.

“Finding the right fit was challenging, and the shoot was rough on us all emotionally.”

I never would have thought in my own country I could face jail time for telling a story that the participant wanted to have told. Blue Lucine

While happy with the final product, Blue says that it’s been “heartbreaking” not to be able to release the raw footage she spent two years capturing of Sandra navigating the criminal justice system not only as a sexual assault survivor, but also as an adult performer facing multiple forms of intersecting discrimination.

“It’s very painful to have a film in the can with astonishing moments that I think the world should see, know the power of the footage, and be told ‘no, you can’t release it or you [could] face jail time and a fine’. There’s hours and hours of footage that would never see the light of day.

“As an Australian filmmaker, I appreciate freedoms that so many others around the world don’t have. I never would have thought in my own country I could face jail time for telling a story that the participant wanted to have told.”

For Sandra, the law still has a long way to go: “By gagging victims against their will you’re robbing them of their own unique voice.”

“For a long time I dared not even say, ‘I was raped’. I felt so much shame. But I learnt that saying those words could actually help me move on, and feel stronger.

“It’s important for victims of sexual assault to be able to tell their own story after an assault because it can help with the healing process ... For change to happen more voices need to be heard.”

In March 2020, the NT Legislative Scrutiny Committee recommended against gagging survivors during proceedings and appeals. Their recommendation was rejected by the government in June that year.

The #LetHerSpeak campaign continues to agitate for reform while working to support Sandra and Blue in the pursuit of releasing a film containing Sandra’s real identity.

• Nina Funnell is a Walkley award-winning journalist and the creator of the #LetHerSpeak campaign in partnership with Marque Lawyers and End Rape On Campus Australia. Visit letusspeak.com.au