Australian school children injured in jumping castle fall

Several children in Australia have been injured after falling from a jumping castle that was blown into the air by strong winds, officials say.

The incident happened at a primary school in Devonport, Tasmania, around 10.00 local time on Thursday (23:00 Wednesday GMT).

Police said the children had fallen from a height of about 10m (32ft).

There were "serious injuries" but police did not immediately provide further details.

Paramedics were attending to those injured and a rescue helicopter had been sent, officials said.

Awful scene at Tasmania’s Hillcrest Primary School. Multiple students seriously injured after a jumping castle flipped in a gust of wind @abcnews pic.twitter.com/OTsRUzmDym — Monte Bovill (@MonteBovill) December 16, 2021

The Hillcrest Primary School had been holding an end-of-year fete for students, reported the Australian Broadcasting Corporation.

Tasmania's Premier Peter Gutwein said he was still receiving information but "all the relevant emergency services" were at the scene.

"As this involves a primary school, thoughts are obviously with the people involved [and] obviously the parents of the children that have been injured," he said.