Australian Rally launches new branding for 2019

The updated logo comes as part of an upheaval of the Australian Rally Championship that includes a more condensed schedule, comprising of two and even one-day events.

“We’re really excited about the 2019 season, with interest among competitors and fans really strong,” said the Confederation of Australian Motor Sport's General Manager of Motor Sport Michael Smith.

“We’re really excited about the 2019 season, with interest among competitors and fans really strong,” Smith said.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

“The previous announced changes to the calendar, which now includes one-day events and more streamlined events, will make the ARC a real highlight of the motorsport season.

“Looking at the logo, it provides a really modern look that competitors, teams, event organisers and fans can all get behind and wear proudly on their cars and apparel.”

Smith added that the broadcast package for the 2019 ARC season is still being finalised, but that investment is going into online coverage.

“CAMS is investing in our online coverage of the ARC, to ensure the championship continues to evolve and reach as many people as possible, both while the events are happening live and also between rounds,” he said.

“We’ll also confirm our television plans for this season shortly, with some fruitful discussions underway.”

Both Subaru and Toyota have committed to factory-backed ARC campaigns for 2019.

The six-round season kicks off in Western Australia on May 5.