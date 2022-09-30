Australian Potash Limited's (ASX:APC) Path To Profitability

We feel now is a pretty good time to analyse Australian Potash Limited's (ASX:APC) business as it appears the company may be on the cusp of a considerable accomplishment. Australian Potash Limited engages in the exploration of mineral properties in Australia. The AU$30m market-cap company announced a latest loss of AU$5.6m on 30 June 2022 for its most recent financial year result. Many investors are wondering about the rate at which Australian Potash will turn a profit, with the big question being “when will the company breakeven?” In this article, we will touch on the expectations for the company's growth and when analysts expect it to become profitable.

Expectations from some of the Australian Metals and Mining analysts is that Australian Potash is on the verge of breakeven. They expect the company to post a final loss in 2024, before turning a profit of AU$4.1m in 2025. Therefore, the company is expected to breakeven roughly 3 years from now. In order to meet this breakeven date, we calculated the rate at which the company must grow year-on-year. It turns out an average annual growth rate of 74% is expected, which signals high confidence from analysts. If this rate turns out to be too aggressive, the company may become profitable much later than analysts predict.

Underlying developments driving Australian Potash's growth isn’t the focus of this broad overview, however, take into account that generally metals and mining companies, depending on the stage of operation and metals mined, have irregular periods of cash flow. This means, large upcoming growth rates are not abnormal as the company is beginning to reap the benefits of earlier investments.

One thing we’d like to point out is that Australian Potash has no debt on its balance sheet, which is quite unusual for a cash-burning metals and mining company, which usually has a high level of debt relative to its equity. The company currently operates purely off its shareholder funding and has no debt obligation, reducing concerns around repayments and making it a less risky investment.

