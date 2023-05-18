Australian police taser 95-year-old dementia patient leaving her ‘fighting for life’

Clare Nowland (.)

A 95-year-old dementia patient has been left fighting for life after being tasered by police at a nursing home in Australia.

Clare Nowland, a mother of eight, was found by staff holding a knife at Yallambee Lodge near Cooma, in southern New South Wales, on Wednesday.

Police were scrambled to the scene by nursing home staff police and they attempted to disarm the great-grandmother.

She was then tasered and take to Cooma District Hospital where her family are at her bedside.

A NSW Police spokesperson said a critical incident investigation had been launched.

Ms Nowland is well known in her community and local parish and had worked at a local charity shop.

That investigation will be subject to independent review.

Ms Nowland was closely involved with her community and was a member of the Cooma Golf Club and St Patrick’s Parish.

Former St Patrick’s Parish Priest Mick MacAndrew said the family had been involved for generations.

He said: “They were a very devoted family here, going back to her own parents.

“She was at daily mass when she was well before she went in to Yallambee (Lodge).”

She celebrated her 80th birthday in 2008 by going skydiving over Canberra.

Ms Nowland moved into the nursing home five years ago following the loss of her husband and when she was no longer able to look after herself.

The Snowy Monaro Regional Council, which runs the nursing home, said staff had followed procedure.

The incident will be reported to the Aged Care Quality and Safety Commission.