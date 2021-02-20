Australian Open Winner Naomi Osaka Trolls Her Runner-up In Twitter Moment
Australian Open winner Naomi Osaka got the name game wrong.
After Osaka’s match with runner-up Jennifer Brady, Osaka had a gaffe during her acceptance speech. The unforced error was viewed in some quarters as a tweak of her opponent.
Osaka defeated Brady 6-4 6-3 to win her second Australian Open title and fourth Grand Slam. During her acceptance speech, she turned to Brady and asked, “Do you like to be called Jenny or Jennifer?”
Brady responded clearly. “Jenny.”
Osaka didn’t miss a beat. “Firstly, I want to congratulate Jennifer.”
The 23-year-old Osaka, a Japan native, went on to praise Brady. But the damage was done, as the Twitter outrage mob took turns bashing away. So far, the tally appears split between rudeness, a mistake in the moment, and trolling.
Watch and decide for yourself.
I love how Naomi Osaka politely asked Jennifer Brady if she preferred to be called "Jennifer" or "Jenny," then completely ignored what she said 😆pic.twitter.com/b8UzciMQnF
— Michael Lee (@MrMichaelLee) February 20, 2021
