Australian Open 2019: Schedule, draw, how to watch, live stream Grand Slam tournament
The 2019 Australian Open begins Jan. 14, marking the start of a new tennis season.
This year's tournament features a field packed with notable names, including the return of Serena Williams, who skipped the 2018 Australian Open after winning it a year earlier. Williams, a seven-time Open champion, remains one Grand Slam victory shy of Margaret Court's singles record of 24 — a mark she hopes to break in 2019.
Williams biggest competition is Caroline Wozniacki, who will try to win back-to-back titles and her second career Grand Slam. Other notable names in the women's draw are top seed and 2018 French Open champ Simona Halep and 2018 U.S. Open champ Naomi Osaka.
Defending champ Roger Federer headlines the men's draw as he'll try to win his seventh Australian Open title and 21st Grand Slam title. The men's field also features top seed Novak Djokovic, Rafael Nadal, Marin Cilic and John Isner.
Here is all the information you need to watch the 2019 Australian Open, including a complete TV schedule and betting odds.
When is the Australian Open?
The 2019 Australian Open will begin Monday, Jan. 14, and last a fortnight. The women's singles final will be held Saturday, Jan. 26, while the men's singles final will be held on Sunday, Jan. 27.
How to watch on TV, live stream online
The tournament will be broadcast on ESPN, ESPN2 and the Tennis Channel. The men's semifinals and both the men's and women's final will air on ESPN.
The Open also offers free live streaming on its website via AO TV Live.
2019 Australian Open schedule
All times Eastern
Jan. 13 — First round, 7 p.m., ESPN2
Jan. 14 — First round, 9 p.m., ESPN2
Jan. 15 — Second round, 9 p.m., ESPN2
Jan. 16 — Second round, 9 p.m., ESPN2
Jan. 17 — Third round, 11 p.m., ESPN2
Jan. 18 — Third round, 9 p.m., ESPN2
Jan. 20 — Round of 16, 9 p.m., ESPN2
Jan. 21 — Quarterfinals, 9 p.m., ESPN2
Jan. 22 — Quarterfinals, 3 a.m., ESPN2
Jan. 22 — Quarterfinals, 9 p.m., ESPN2
Jan. 23 — Quarterfinals, 3:30 a.m., ESPN2
Jan. 23 — Women's semifinals, 10 p.m., ESPN2
Jan. 24 — Men's semifinal, 3:30 a.m., ESPN
Jan. 25 — Men's semifinal, 3:30 a.m., ESPN
Jan. 26 — Women's final, 3:30 a.m., ESPN
Jan. 27 — Men's final, 3:30 a.m., ESPN
Australian Open draw: Men's bracket
Here's the full list of seedings for the men's draw with the complete bracket displayed below.
1. Novak Djokovic, Serbia
2. Rafael Nadal, Spain
3. Roger Federer, Switzerland
4. Alexander Zverev, Germany
5. Kevin Anderson, South Africa
6. Marin Cilic, Croatia
7. Dominic Thiem, Austria
8. Kei Nishikori, Japan
9. John Isner, United States
10. Karen Khachanov, Russia
11. Borna Coric, Croatia
12. Fabio Fognini, Italy
13. Kyle Edmund, Britain
14. Stefanos Tsitsipas, Greece
15. Daniil Medvedev, Russia
16. Milos Raonic, Canada
17. Marco Cecchinato, Italy
18. Diego Schwartzman, Argentina
19. Nikoloz Basilashvili, Georgia
20. Grigor Dimitrov, Bulgaria
21. David Goffin, Belgium
22. Roberto Bautista Agut, Spain
23. Pablo Carreno Busta, Spain
24. Hyeon Chung, South Korea
25. Denis Shapovalov, Canada
26. Fernando Verdasco, Spain
27. Alex de Minaur, Australia
28. Lucas Pouille, France
29. Gilles Simon, France
30. Gael Monfils, France
31. Steve Johnson, United States
32. Philipp Kohlschreiber, Germany
Australian Open men's singles draw pic.twitter.com/8Y6T0Z8vCN
— Ricky Dimon (@Dimonator) January 10, 2019
Australian Open draw: Women's bracket
Here's the full list of seedings for the women's draw with the complete bracket displayed below.
1. Simona Halep, Romania
2. Angelique Kerber, Germany
3. Caroline Wozniacki, Denmark
4. Naomi Osaka, Japan
5. Sloane Stephens, United States
6. Elina Svitolina, Ukraine
7. Karolina Pliskova, Czech Republic
8. Petra Kvitova, Czech Republic
9. Kiki Bertens, Netherlands
10. Daria Kasatkina, Russia
11. Aryna Sabalenka, Belarus
12. Elise Mertens, Belgium
13. Anastasija Sevastova, Latvia
14. Julia Goerges, Germany
15. Ashleigh Barty, Australia
16. Serena Williams, United States
17. Madison Keys, United States
18. Garbine Muguruza, Spain
19. Caroline Garcia, France
20. Anett Kontaveit, Estonia
21. Wang Qiang, China
22. Jelena Ostapenko, Latvia
23. Carla Suarez Navarro, Spain
24. Lesia Tsurenko, Ukraine
25. Mihaela Buzarnescu, Romania
26. Dominika Cibulkova, Slovakia
27. Camila Giorgi, Italy
28. Hsieh Su-wei, Taiwan
29. Donna Vekic, Croatia
30. Maria Sharapova, Russia
31. Petra Martic, Croatia
32. Barbora Strycova, Czech Republic
Australian Open women's singles draw pic.twitter.com/iriTlGLKrr
— Ricky Dimon (@Dimonator) January 10, 2019
Odds to win the 2019 Australian Open
MEN'S SINGLES
Novak Djokovic
+120
Roger Federer
+550
Rafael Nadal
+600
Alexander Zverev
+750
Andy Murray
+2000
Marin Cilic
+2000
Nick Kyrgios
+2000
Dominic Thiem
+2500
Karen Kachanov
+2500
Kei Nishikori
+3300
Milos Raonic
+3300
Stan Wawrinka
+3300
Denis Shapovalov
+4000
Chung Hyeon
+4000
Kevin Anderson
+4000
David Goffin
+5000
Grigor Dimitrov
+5000
John Isner
+6600
Kyle Edmund
+6600
WOMEN'S SINGLES
Serena Williams
+400
Naomi Osaka
+800
Simona Halep
+900
Angelique Kerber
+1000
Elina Svitolina
+1000
Aryna Sabalenka
+1200
Karolina Pliskova
+1200
Caroline Wozniacki
+1400
Garbine Muguruza
+1600
Sloane Stephens
+1800
Madison Keys
+2000
Petra Kvitova
+2000
Jelena Ostapenko
+2500
Maria Sharapova
+2500
Victoria Azarenka
+2500