Australian Open 2019: Schedule, draw, how to watch, live stream Grand Slam tournament

Sporting News
The first Grand Slam event of the tennis season is right around the corner. Here's everything you need to know ahead of the 2019 Australian Open, including a full schedule, TV info and betting odds.

Australian Open 2019: Schedule, draw, how to watch, live stream Grand Slam tournament

The first Grand Slam event of the tennis season is right around the corner. Here's everything you need to know ahead of the 2019 Australian Open, including a full schedule, TV info and betting odds.

The 2019 Australian Open begins Jan. 14, marking the start of a new tennis season.

This year's tournament features a field packed with notable names, including the return of Serena Williams, who skipped the 2018 Australian Open after winning it a year earlier. Williams, a seven-time Open champion, remains one Grand Slam victory shy of Margaret Court's singles record of 24 — a mark she hopes to break in 2019.

Williams biggest competition is Caroline Wozniacki, who will try to win back-to-back titles and her second career Grand Slam. Other notable names in the women's draw are top seed and 2018 French Open champ Simona Halep and 2018 U.S. Open champ Naomi Osaka.

Scroll to continue with content
Ad

MORE: The biggest feuds in tennis history

Defending champ Roger Federer headlines the men's draw as he'll try to win his seventh Australian Open title and 21st Grand Slam title. The men's field also features top seed Novak Djokovic, Rafael Nadal, Marin Cilic and John Isner.


Here is all the information you need to watch the 2019 Australian Open, including a complete TV schedule and betting odds.

When is the Australian Open?

The 2019 Australian Open will begin Monday, Jan. 14, and last a fortnight. The women's singles final will be held Saturday, Jan. 26, while the men's singles final will be held on Sunday, Jan. 27.

How to watch on TV, live stream online

The tournament will be broadcast on ESPN, ESPN2 and the Tennis Channel. The men's semifinals and both the men's and women's final will air on ESPN.

The Open also offers free live streaming on its website via AO TV Live.

2019 Australian Open schedule

All times Eastern

Jan. 13 — First round, 7 p.m., ESPN2

Jan. 14 — First round, 9 p.m., ESPN2

Jan. 15 — Second round, 9 p.m., ESPN2

Jan. 16 — Second round, 9 p.m., ESPN2

Jan. 17 — Third round, 11 p.m., ESPN2

Jan. 18 — Third round, 9 p.m., ESPN2

Jan. 20 — Round of 16, 9 p.m., ESPN2

Jan. 21 — Quarterfinals, 9 p.m., ESPN2

Jan. 22 — Quarterfinals, 3 a.m., ESPN2

Jan. 22 — Quarterfinals, 9 p.m., ESPN2

Jan. 23 — Quarterfinals, 3:30 a.m., ESPN2

Jan. 23 — Women's semifinals, 10 p.m., ESPN2

Jan. 24 — Men's semifinal, 3:30 a.m., ESPN

Jan. 25 — Men's semifinal, 3:30 a.m., ESPN

Jan. 26 — Women's final, 3:30 a.m., ESPN

Jan. 27 — Men's final, 3:30 a.m., ESPN

Australian Open draw: Men's bracket

Here's the full list of seedings for the men's draw with the complete bracket displayed below.

1. Novak Djokovic, Serbia
2. Rafael Nadal, Spain
3. Roger Federer, Switzerland
4. Alexander Zverev, Germany
5. Kevin Anderson, South Africa
6. Marin Cilic, Croatia
7. Dominic Thiem, Austria
8. Kei Nishikori, Japan
9. John Isner, United States
10. Karen Khachanov, Russia
11. Borna Coric, Croatia
12. Fabio Fognini, Italy
13. Kyle Edmund, Britain
14. Stefanos Tsitsipas, Greece
15. Daniil Medvedev, Russia
16. Milos Raonic, Canada
17. Marco Cecchinato, Italy
18. Diego Schwartzman, Argentina
19. Nikoloz Basilashvili, Georgia
20. Grigor Dimitrov, Bulgaria
21. David Goffin, Belgium
22. Roberto Bautista Agut, Spain
23. Pablo Carreno Busta, Spain
24. Hyeon Chung, South Korea
25. Denis Shapovalov, Canada
26. Fernando Verdasco, Spain
27. Alex de Minaur, Australia
28. Lucas Pouille, France

Novak Djokovic

+120

Roger Federer

+550

Rafael Nadal

+600

Alexander Zverev

+750

Andy Murray

+2000

Marin Cilic

+2000

Nick Kyrgios

+2000

Dominic Thiem

+2500

Karen Kachanov

+2500

Kei Nishikori

+3300

Milos Raonic

+3300

Stan Wawrinka

+3300

Denis Shapovalov

+4000

Chung Hyeon

+4000

Kevin Anderson

+4000

David Goffin

+5000

Grigor Dimitrov

+5000

John Isner

+6600

Kyle Edmund

+6600

29. Gilles Simon, France
30. Gael Monfils, France
31. Steve Johnson, United States
32. Philipp Kohlschreiber, Germany































Australian Open draw: Women's bracket

Here's the full list of seedings for the women's draw with the complete bracket displayed below.

1. Simona Halep, Romania
2. Angelique Kerber, Germany
3. Caroline Wozniacki, Denmark
4. Naomi Osaka, Japan
5. Sloane Stephens, United States
6. Elina Svitolina, Ukraine
7. Karolina Pliskova, Czech Republic
8. Petra Kvitova, Czech Republic
9. Kiki Bertens, Netherlands
10. Daria Kasatkina, Russia
11. Aryna Sabalenka, Belarus
12. Elise Mertens, Belgium
13. Anastasija Sevastova, Latvia
14. Julia Goerges, Germany
15. Ashleigh Barty, Australia
16. Serena Williams, United States
17. Madison Keys, United States
18. Garbine Muguruza, Spain
19. Caroline Garcia, France
20. Anett Kontaveit, Estonia
21. Wang Qiang, China
22. Jelena Ostapenko, Latvia
23. Carla Suarez Navarro, Spain
24. Lesia Tsurenko, Ukraine
25. Mihaela Buzarnescu, Romania
26. Dominika Cibulkova, Slovakia
27. Camila Giorgi, Italy
28. Hsieh Su-wei, Taiwan

Novak Djokovic

+120

Roger Federer

+550

Rafael Nadal

+600

Alexander Zverev

+750

Andy Murray

+2000

Marin Cilic

+2000

Nick Kyrgios

+2000

Dominic Thiem

+2500

Karen Kachanov

+2500

Kei Nishikori

+3300

Milos Raonic

+3300

Stan Wawrinka

+3300

Denis Shapovalov

+4000

Chung Hyeon

+4000

Kevin Anderson

+4000

David Goffin

+5000

Grigor Dimitrov

+5000

John Isner

+6600

Kyle Edmund

+6600

29. Donna Vekic, Croatia
30. Maria Sharapova, Russia
31. Petra Martic, Croatia
32. Barbora Strycova, Czech Republic































Odds to win the 2019 Australian Open

MEN'S SINGLES



Novak Djokovic

+120

Roger Federer

+550

Rafael Nadal

+600

Alexander Zverev

+750

Andy Murray

+2000

Marin Cilic

+2000

Nick Kyrgios

+2000

Dominic Thiem

+2500

Karen Kachanov

+2500

Kei Nishikori

+3300

Milos Raonic

+3300

Stan Wawrinka

+3300

Denis Shapovalov

+4000

Chung Hyeon

+4000

Kevin Anderson

+4000

David Goffin

+5000

Grigor Dimitrov

+5000

John Isner

+6600

Kyle Edmund

+6600

WOMEN'S SINGLES

Serena Williams

+400

Naomi Osaka

+800

Simona Halep

+900

Angelique Kerber

+1000

Elina Svitolina

+1000

Aryna Sabalenka

+1200

Karolina Pliskova

+1200

Caroline Wozniacki

+1400

Garbine Muguruza

+1600

Sloane Stephens

+1800

Madison Keys

+2000

Petra Kvitova

+2000

Jelena Ostapenko

+2500

Maria Sharapova

+2500

Victoria Azarenka

+2500



What to Read Next