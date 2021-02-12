Australian Open to be played without fans as Melbourne returns to lockdown

The Australian Open will continue without fans for the next five days after Melbourne was placed in a lockdown.

Premier Daniel Andrews announced new “circuit-breaker” restrictions will come in from 11.59pm local time on Friday following a cluster of 13 coronavirus cases linked to the Holiday Inn hotel at Melbourne Airport.

The tournament had been played in front of a reduced capacity for the opening five days, but it will now continue behind closed doors while the lockdown is in place, with Victorians having been told to stay at home.

“Tennis Australia continues to work with the government to ensure the health and safety of everyone,” tournament organisers said in a statement.

“We are notifying ticketholders, players and staff that there will be no fans onsite at the AO for five days, commencing from Saturday 13 February.

“The AO broadcast-only contingency plan will commence from Saturday 13 February until restrictions are lifted. Play will continue uninterrupted on broadcast, albeit without spectators onsite.

“We will provide further updates on the new conditions as soon as possible.”

Fans are allowed to remain on the grounds for Friday’s play which sees Serena Williams, Novak Djokovic, Dominic Thiem and Naomi Osaka in action.