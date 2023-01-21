Australian Open order of play: Day 6 schedule including Andy Murray, Novak Djokovic and Caroline Garcia

Andy Murray and Novak Djokovic highlight the action at the Australian Open on Saturday as the third round continues, but both players come into their matches with fitness concerns.

Murray faces the daunting task of returning to the court following his epic comeback against Thanasi Kokkinakis in the second round. The 35-year-old finished his match at 4am in Melbourne after five hours and 45 minutes of play, following his another five-set match against Matteo Berrettini two days earlier.

Murray takes on Roberto Bautista Agut in a rematch of their memorable five-set clash at the Australian Open in 2019, where the former world No 1 suggested he was about to retire before deciding to undergo career-saving hip surgery.

Djokovic continues his bid for a 10th Australian Open title against Grigor Dimitrov but looks vulnerable due to a hamstring injury. Djokovic limped through his four-set win over Enzo Couacaud in the second round and admitted his hamstring is “not good at all”.

Here’s everything you need to know.

Order of play - Saturday 21st January

Rod Laver Arena

From 00:00 GMT

Varvara Gracheva vs Karolina Pliskova

Camila Giorgi vs Belinda Bencic

Benjamin Bonzi vs Alex de Minaur

From 08:00 GMT

Grigor Dimitrov vs Novak Djokovic

Magda Linette vs Ekaterina Alexandrova

Margaret Court Arena

From 00:00 GMT

Nuria Parrizas Diaz vs Donna Vekic

Andrey Rublev vs Dan Evans

Aryna Sabalenka vs Elise Mertens

From 08:00 GMT

Andy Murray vs Roberto Bautista Agut

John Cain Arena

From 02:00 GMT

Ugo Humbert vs Holger Rune

From 08:00 GMT

Alexei Popyrin vs Ben Shelton

KIA Arena

From 03:30 GMT

JJ Wolf vs Michael Mmoh

From 08:00 GMT

Caroline Garcia vs Laura Siegemund

How to watch the Australian Open 2023

You can watch the Australian Open live on Eurosport in the UK. The action will be broadcast on Eurosport’s TV channels, or fans can tune into Discovery+ to stream the tournament, where an Entertainment & Sport pass is available for either £6.99/month or £59.99/year.

Sky has also announced that starting today, Discovery+ will be available at no extra cost for Sky customers, including for Sky Glass and Sky Stream customers.

If you’re not already a Sky customer, you can get a Sky Stream box, which comes with Sky TV and a Netflix basic plan. The device is currently discounted in Sky’s winter sale (was £26 per month, now £24 per month, Sky.com). This is Sky’s new device, and doesn’t require a satellite dish as it streams Sky directly over wifi.

Meanwhile, ESPN has the rights in the US.

Australian Open 2023 tournament schedule

Saturday 21 January: Men’s singles, women’s singles - third round

Sunday 22 January: Men’s singles, women’s singles - fourth round

Monday 23 January: Men’s singles, women’s singles - fourth round

Tuesday 24 January: Men’s singles, women’s singles - quarter-finals

Wednesday 25 January: Men’s singles, women’s singles - quarter-finals

Thursday 26 January: Women’s singles - semi-finals

Friday 27 January: Men’s singles - semi-finals

Saturday 28 January: Women’s singles final

Sunday 29 January: Men’s singles final