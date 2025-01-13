Australian Open: Novak Djokovic and new coach Andy Murray get a win against US teen in debut

MELBOURNE, Australia (AP) — Novak Djokovic's first match with former rival Andy Murray as his coach did not start all that well, even against a 19-year-old making his Grand Slam debut.

Still, after dropping his opening set at the 2025 Australian Open on Monday night to Nishesh Basavareddy, an American who left Stanford University and turned pro last month, Djokovic eventually asserted himself for a 4-6, 6-3, 6-4, 6-2 victory to begin his bid for an 11th championship at Melbourne Park and a record 25th major title overall.

Not entirely clear: Did Murray's presence at courtside make much of a difference, one way or another?

Before heading out into Rod Laver Arena, Djokovic and Murray chatted in the gym. They wrapped up the conversation with a fist bump, before Djokovic hopped on the treadmill to warm up.

Once they were on court, there was only the occasional interaction between player and coach — a pairing which still seems odd, given that the 37-year-olds were born a week apart, became opponents from the age of 12 and played in a series of Slam finals as pros. Murray retired as a player at the Paris Olympics in August; Djokovic proposed teaming up in November.

During the game where Djokovic broke for the first time all evening, to lead 5-3 in the second set, Murray stood a couple of times to applaud. That, though, was just about it. As a player, he was known for mid-match dramatics, for plenty of gesticulating and muttering, often directed toward his entourage. Djokovic does plenty of the same.

If their back-and-forths were limited Monday, Djokovic did show some of his usual fire when that break came at the 1 1/2-hour mark. He watched the 107th-ranked Basavareddy's forehand land wide and let out an extended yell, clenched his right fist and then pointed his right index finger at his ear.

That was the beginning of the end for Basavareddy, who started stepping gingerly between points and grabbing at his legs in the next game, then hobbled to the sideline and took a medical timeout before the third set.

On a busy and warm Day 2, which included nine Grand Slam champions with a combined 43 major trophies in action plus another half-dozen players with runner-up showings, the winners included No. 2 Iga Swiatek, No. 3 Coco Gauff and No. 7 Jessica Pegula among the women, and No. 1 Jannik Sinner and No. 3 Carlos Alcaraz among the men.

Naomi Osaka, who won two of her four major titles in Australia, was scheduled to face Caroline Garcia in Monday's last match at Rod Laver Arena.

Earlier, noteworthy exits came from two-time Australian Open champion Victoria Azarenka, 2017 French Open champion Jelena Ostapenko, and two-time major finalist Stefanos Tsitsipas. Ostapenko's 6-3, 7-6 (6) loss came against Tokyo Olympics gold medalist Belinda Bencic, who is ranked outside the top 400 after returning in October from maternity leave.

Also one-and-done, but not that surprisingly: Nick Kyrgios, who lost to Djokovic in the 2022 Wimbledon final, and had played one total match over the past two seasons because of wrist and knee problems. Kyrgios was dealing with a strained abdominal muscle in the lead-up to this week and was defeated by Jacob Fearnley 7-6 (3), 6-3, 7-6 (2).

“Sorry for Nick,” said Fearnley, a 23-year-old from Scotland who played college tennis at TCU in Fort Worth, Texas. “I could tell he was dealing with some stuff.”

The intensity and physicality of the points against Djokovic wore on Basavareddy. Another key: Djokovic's backhand grew faster in the second set, while Basavareddy's shots off that wing slowed.

Djokovic broke to start the third, and that was pretty much that.

After Djokovic began with a quick service hold, he held a break point in the match's second game, but couldn't convert it, and ended up jarring his right hand, which he shook repeatedly. That would begin a pattern on break points: Djokovic, the top returner of his — and maybe any — time, would earn them, and Basavareddy would discard them. It wasn't until his sixth chance that Djokovic cashed one in.

At 3-all, a half-hour in, Basavareddy moved out front by breaking Djokovic with a backhand return winner. Soon enough, that set belonged to the youngster, who is not shy about saying the Serb is his favorite player. Basavareddy showed off some great touch with drop shots and lob winners, while hanging in there at the baseline with the consummate baseliner.

They are currently separated by exactly 100 spots in the ATP rankings. The gulf is far wider, of course, when it comes to experience and accomplishments.

This outcome left Basavareddy's career record at Grand Slam tournaments at 0-1; his tour-level debut only came in December. Djokovic, meanwhile, picked up his record-extending 378th victory at a major on Monday; he hasn't lost in the first round of one since bowing out at that stage of his first two Australian Opens in 2005 and 2006.

Howard Fendrich has been the AP’s tennis writer since 2002. Find his stories here: https://apnews.com/author/howard-fendrich. More AP tennis: https://apnews.com/hub/tennis

Howard Fendrich, The Associated Press