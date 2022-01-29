Australian Open: Nick Kyrgios and Thanasi Kokkinakis win men’s doubles title in front of raucous home crowd

(Getty Images)

Nick Kyrgios hailed a “dream come true” after landing his first Grand Slam title alongside Thanasi Kokkinakis in the men’s doubles at the Australian Open.

The home favourites beat fellow Australians Matt Ebden and Max Purcell in straight sets 7-5 6-4 in front of a raucous crowd on Rod Laver Arena to cap a memorable fortnight.

The pair celebrated with a chest bump as they became the first all-Australian pair to win the title since Todd Woodbridge and Mark Woodforde in 1997.

Kyrgios and Kokkinakis came through the junior ranks together and won the Wimbledon boys’ title together nine years ago.

“What a week,” said Kokkinakis. “Nick, I love you brother. I can honestly say we did not expect to even come close to this.”

Kyrgios added: “This week has been a dream come true and I wouldn’t want to do it with anyone else. I’m just super happy. I don’t know how we’re doing this or what’s going on.”

The pair’s popular success came after world No1 Ash Barty had won the women’s singles title, beating American Danielle Collins to become the first Australian woman to take the crown since 1978.

Additional reporting by PA.