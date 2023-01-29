What time is the Australian Open men’s final?

Jamie Braidwood
Novak Djokovic will look to make tennis history when he faces Stefanos Tsitsipas in the Australian Open final on Sunday, as the 35-year-old bids to join Rafael Nadal on 22 grand slam titles.

Djokovic has won all nine of his previous Australian Open finals and extended his winning run in Melbourne to 27 matches with victory over Tommy Paul in the semi-finals.

Tsitsipas is through to his first Australian Open final and second overall. His first was against Djokovic at the 2021 French Open, when the Greek blew a two-sets lead to lose a five-set thriller.

Djokovic has won his last nine matches against Tsitsipas and is unbeaten against the Greek since he announced himself as a top-5 player. The winner on Sunday will also become world No 1. Here’s everything you need to know.

When is the Australian Open final?

The Australian Open men’s final between Novak Djokovic and Stefanos Tsitsipas will start from 8:30am GMT on Sunday 29 January.

How to watch the Australian Open 2023

You can watch the Australian Open live on Eurosport in the UK. The action will be broadcast on Eurosport’s TV channels, or fans can tune into Discovery+ to stream the tournament, where an Entertainment & Sport pass is available for either £6.99/month or £59.99/year.

Sky has also announced that starting today, Discovery+ will be available at no extra cost for Sky customers, including for Sky Glass and Sky Stream customers.

If you’re not already a Sky customer, you can get a Sky Stream box, which comes with Sky TV and a Netflix basic plan. The device is currently discounted in Sky’s winter sale (was £26 per month, now £24 per month, Sky.com). This is Sky’s new device, and doesn’t require a satellite dish as it streams Sky directly over wifi.

Meanwhile, ESPN has the rights in the US.

What are the odds?

Djokovic: 2/9

Tsitsipas: 39/10

Prediction

If you could had to bet your life on a tennis player, you would choose Djokovic at the Australian Open. After nine wins in a row in Melbourne finals he looks certain to win a 10th. Tsitsipas will give him his best test yet this year, and may even take a set, but it’s hard to see how anyone could beat Djokovic over five on this form. Djokovic wins in four

