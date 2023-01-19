Andy Murray vs Thanasi Kokkinakis australian open live score updates - GETTY IMAGES

10:01 AM

Can Murray do it again?

By Simon Briggs in Melbourne

Less than 48 hours after claiming a famous victory over 13th seed Matteo Berrettini, Andy Murray will be back on court against one of the most popular figures in Australian tennis.

Thanasi Kokkinakis is probably best known as the defending champion in the men’s doubles here, which he won alongside childhood pal Nick Kyrgios. But he is a dangerous hitter in his own right, a rangy player with a big game modelled on 2003 Wimbledon finalist Mark Philippoussis.

Slightly surprisingly, Murray and Kokkinakis have been scheduled on the second-string Margaret Court Arena, while serial Australian Open champion Novak Djokovic has taken the main stage for what looks likely to be a routine outing against Enzo Couacoud.

It will be interesting to see how the crowd reacts. Even when facing a home favourite, Murray is still likely to pick up a fair dollop of support, for he won over many locals during his five unsuccessful appearances in the final here.

Also, there is little chance of Kokkinakis whipping up the fans, given that he considers Murray to be a friend and role model. At a small ATP event last year in North Carolina, Kokkinakis posted a video of Murray advising him on the optimal body position for the double-fisted backhand.

“Andy is someone I respect a great amount,” said Kokkinakis on Wednesday after completing a comfortable win over Fabio Fognini. “Obviously he has been at the top of the game, and he can relate a little bit with the injury side of things. I missed a fair few years, and so has he, especially recently.

“He was someone when I came onto tour that was always willing to give some advice. I practised with him a fair bit, I played doubles with him at Indian Wells, so we have a fairly good relationship.

“We get along really well. I actually really like him off the court. I remember watching him when I was younger, thinking ‘This dude looks moody as hell, he looks miserable.’ Then when you got to know him, he is actually a ripper bloke and a good guy.

“Yeah, I’ll put all that aside and give it a crack tomorrow. But he’s someone I have the utmost respect for.”