Australian Open LIVE: Cameron Norrie beats Casper Ruud as Iga Swiatek and Carlos Alcaraz in action

British No 1 Cameron Norrie is bidding to reach the fourth round of the Australian Open for the first time as the third round action continues on Saturday at Melbourne Park.

Norrie, the 19th seed, takes on 11th seed Casper Ruud for a place in the last-16, with the pair scheduled to be on court around 6am (GMT) on John Cain Arena. Elsewhere in the men’s singles, Wimbledon champion Carlos Alcaraz spent just 66 minutes out on court as wildcard Juncheng Shang retired while 6-1 6-1 1-0 down against the second seed. Daniil Medvedev takes on Felix Auger-Aliassime in the best of the men’s night matches.

On the women’s side, world No 1 Iga Swiatek will open the night session on Rod Laver Arena against Linda Noskova, while Ukrainian star Elina Svitolina takes on Viktorija Golubic. Anna Blinkova, who came through a titanic final-set tie-break against Elena Rybakina in round two, was defeated by Jasmine Paolini while 2017 US Open champion Sloane Stephens was knocked out by debutant Anna Kalinskaya.

Cameron Norrie beats Casper Ruud in four sets to reach Australian Open fourth round

Carlos Alcaraz through in just 66 minutes as China’s Shang Juncheng retires 6-1 6-1 1-0 down

Iga Swiatek returns to Rod Laver to play Linda Nosková

GAME, SET AND MATCH! Cameron Norrie 6-4 6-7 6-4 6-3 Casper Ruud

In terms of opponent, this is Norrie’s best-ever win at a grand slam and the first time he has beaten a top-20 player at a major.

He had lost his previous three matches against Ruud, the former US Open and French Open finalist, but got his tactics spot-on today.

GAME, SET AND MATCH! Cameron Norrie 6-4 6-7 6-4 6-3 Casper Ruud

WOW Cameron Norrie!

Norrie finishes off one of the biggest wins of his career by staying true to the tactics that had worked so well throughout the match, playing aggressively from the baseline and following up attacks to Ruud’s backhand by going to the net!

It’s fitting that he finishes off the four-set win with a smash and Norrie lets out a huge roar as he books his place in the fourth round of a grand slam for the first time!

Norrie had a disappointing season last year and didn’t make it past the third round at any of the slams but on this evidence his run in Melbourne could go even further!

He is likely to face Alexander Zverev for a place in the quarter-finals.

(REUTERS)

*Cameron Norrie 6-4 6-7 6-4 5-3 Casper Ruud

A nervy forehand from Norrie to start this game but he follows it with another serve and volley and Ruud is left stranded.

But Norrie then nets on the forehand mid-rally! That’s two tight forehands in this game.

Norrie returns to the net and roars as Ruud can’t find the forehand pass! Norrie controls the volley.

30-30.

Stunning from Norrie! So aggressive, so in control, so impressive! He follows up his forehand down the line with an attack into the net and sets up match point!

*Cameron Norrie 6-4 6-7 6-4 5-3 Casper Ruud

Wow - Ruud looked to have this game wrapped up as he led 40-0 but Norrie came out to attack brilliantly and haul himself back to deuce. It’s been the story of the match as Ruud has been unable to find solutions to Norrie’s attacking play.

Ruud gets out of trouble to force Norrie to serve it out, as a forehand from the British No 1 drifts wide. He was only two points away there but Ruud stays alive...

Australian Open LIVE: Cameron Norrie vs Casper Ruud

09:06 , Jamie Braidwood

Cameron Norrie 6-4 6-7 6-4 5-2 Casper Ruud*

Big hold from Norrie and he knows it!

Ruud comes back fighting as he produces a flashing forehand winner past Norrie, with the British No 1 unable to close the angle at the net. It brings up break point, but Norrie controls the rally with excellent direction of shot to save!

Deuce. Thunderous serve from Norrie out wide! Ruud nets!

Ruud goes long!

Excellent save from Norrie - he moves one game away from the Aussie Open fourth round.

Meanwhile, Iga Swiatek has made an assured start on Rod Laver Arena. After surviving a major scare in the previous round against Danielle Collins, the World No 1 could do with a simpler match against Linda Noskova.

Cameron Norrie 6-4 6-7 6-4 4-1 Casper Ruud*

The Norrie onslaught against Ruud continues. He moves two games away from his first appearance in the second week of the Australian Open.

(REUTERS)

*Cameron Norrie 6-4 6-7 6-4 3-1 Casper Ruud

After a quick hold, Norrie turns the question back to Ruud as jumps to 0-30 on the Norwegian’s serve. Norrie then finds a tricky forehand return right onto Ruud’s backhand, drawing the error to bring uo two break points.

And that’s stunning from Norrie! Amazing depth to the Ruud backhand is followed up by a powerful forehand drive and finished off at the net with the volley!

Too good! Norrie breaks to move ahead in the fourth.

*Cameron Norrie 6-4 6-7 6-4 1-1 Casper Ruud

Ruud is really having to scrap with Norrie increasing the pressure at the start of the fourth. Norrie gets to deuce on the Norwegian’s opening service game and Ruud needs to dig deep to hold.

Norrie has overturned the momentum and is pressing Ruud now at the start of the fourth.

Cameron Norrie 6-4 6-7 6-4 1-0 Casper Ruud

Norrie hold to 15 to start off this fourth set. The British No 1 has come into the net 47 times so far in this match, winning 33 (70%) of those points. It’s been a clear tactic from the start and is working against Ruud, a player he had lost to on all three previous meetings.

Norrie has also been so clinical, winning three of his five break points. Ruud, meanwhile, is one for nine.

Cameron Norrie 6-4 6-7 6-4 Casper Ruud* - Norrie wins second set!

Excellent from Norrie and the British No 1 breaks to steal the third set! Norrie times his attack to perfection: on 30-30 he thunders a forehand return down the line at Ruud’s backhand. It brings up set point and Norrie continues to keep his foot down, once again attacking on the forehand and coming into the net to force Ruud into the backhand error into the net!

Norrie moves a set away from taking out Ruud and reaching the fourth round for a first time.

(Getty Images)

Cameron Norrie 6-4 6-7 5-4 Casper Ruud*

A solid hold from Norrie after being called for a foot-fault at 30-0, with Ruud then finding the forehand winner down the line. Norrie steadies from there and edges ahead to force Ruud to serve to stay in the set.

*Cameron Norrie 6-4 6-7 4-4 Casper Ruud

From a break down, it suddenly feels like Norrie has all the momentum. There are two quick holds from Norrie and Ruud, but can either play find a break as we head into the closing stages of the third?

Cameron Norrie 6-4 6-7 3-3 Casper Ruud* - Norrie breaks!

Brilliant from Norrie! He goes on the attack on 15-30 and shuts down the Ruud backhand down the line with an excellent volley.

Two break points for Norrie, and his first since the opener: Ruud saves the first with an excellent wide serve, and then the second with the ace!

Deuce: but Ruud fires wide on the forehand after Norrie found excellent depth to the baseline.

And Norrie gets his reward for returning to an aggressive approach! The backhand does the damage and Norrie follows in well to put the volley away.

Norrie breaks back immediately.

(Getty Images)

Cameron Norrie 6-4 6-7 2-3 Casper Ruud* - Ruud breaks!

Ruud steers the backhand winner down the line but Norrie replies with an ace to get back to 30-30. Still, a look for Ruud in this fifth service game of the third, and as Ruud finds better pace on the backhand Norrie makes a horrible shank from the baseline.

Break point to Ruud: Norrie once again goes for the serve and volley but this time the return from Ruud is a stunner! He finds an astonishing angle on the backhand and Norrie can’t adjust.

For the first time in the match, Ruud breaks and leads the British No 1.

That was Ruud’s first break after having nine break points. Norrie meanwhile is 1/1.

Cameron Norrie 6-4 6-7 2-1 Casper Ruud*

A rapid start to this third set as Norrie holds to love to take a 2-1 lead. We’re entering the third hour of this match and it certainly feels like we are going to be going the distance today.

*Cameron Norrie 6-4 6-7 Casper Ruud

Norrie was hanging on for most of that set as Ruud cut out the errors from the baseline, but the British No 1 almost got the steal as he had a look at two set points in the decider.

Ruud, though, timed his aggression to perfection. He turned to the serve and volley and played bigger on his forehand to get the save and then takes his own set points behind serve.

We’re level again going into the third.

(REUTERS)

*Cameron Norrie 6-4 6-7 Casper Ruud - Ruud wins second set!

Ruud strikes back! He flips the script as he goes on the attack behind the serve and volley, bringing up his own set point.

But Norrie saves with the wide serve onto the line, only to net on the forehand as Ruud found great depth to the back corner!

Now another set point for Ruud, this time on serve: ace from Ruud and he strikes level in the second set!

*Cameron Norrie 6-4 6-6 Casper Ruud - Tiebreak!

Brilliant from Norrie! That’s been the story of the set and the match, as Norrie plays the aggressor to push Ruud behind the baseline and move into the net, where he puts away an excellent volley.

Two set points: Norrie can’t squeeze the backhand onto the line, though, as it drifts wide! Now Ruud has the serve: class from the Norwegian! He goes after the Norrie backhand and follows up his serve on the forehand side.

6-6.

*Cameron Norrie 6-4 6-6 Casper Ruud - Tiebreak!

Norrie edges ahead as Ruud can’t finish his approach, with Norrie finding the backhand winner. But Ruud strikes back as Norrie throws a backhand long - finding an excellent backhand winner crosscourt to get the mini-break. It doesn’t last, though, as Ruud is unable to do enough on the pick-up volley and Norrie whacks the forehand at Ruud.

Winner from Norrie! Stunning backhand pass onto the line! He leads 4-2 at the change.

*Cameron Norrie 6-4 6-6 Casper Ruud - Tiebreak!

Norrie missed the chance to take control of this game with a forehand error, with clear space down the line to hit. But the response is again impressive on 30-30, two aces in a row from Norrie forces the tiebreak after a very close set.

*Cameron Norrie 6-4 5-6 Casper Ruud

Despite Norrie’s strong play so far and impressive game-plan, Ruud has not faced any problems on serve in this second set and holds to 15 to ensure a tiebreak at least. Norrie will again serve to stay in the second.

Cameron Norrie 6-4 5-5 Casper Ruud*

Ruud makes the perfect start and pumps his fist as he gets to 0-30 on the Norrie serve and two points away from the set. But Norrie then steadies after looking tight in the opening two points, winning a baseline duel and then holding his nerve to put away the smash. Norrie then goes back to the serve and volley and gets his reward once again, with Ruud stranded on the forehand side.

Another excellent escape from Norrie.

*Cameron Norrie 6-4 4-5 Casper Ruud

An important hold from Ruud after being taken to deuce by Norrie, steadying at the baseline to grind out the game. It asks the question of Norrie, who has faced seven break points so far in the match without dropping serve.

Cameron Norrie 6-4 4-4 Casper Ruud*

Norrie produces a love-hold as the British No 1 continues to attack from inside the baseline. Ruud unable to get enough depth on the return ball and Norrie is finding it pretty comfortable to work him around the court.

Crucial stages of the second set, now.

Cameron Norrie 6-4 3-3 Casper Ruud*

No problems this time for Norrie as the second set remains on serve. Ruud is growing into this but the former French Open and US Open finalist is still unable to find answers to Norrie’s aggressive game from the baseline.

(Getty Images)

Cameron Norrie 6-4 2-2 Casper Ruud*

Ruud continues to put pressure on the Norrie service games behind excellent defence, getting to 0-40, but Norrie’s play from there is impressive. He takes a brave, attacking approach to save all three break points and close it out with the forehand winner down the line. The great escape.

Australian Open LIVE: Azarenka defeats Ostapenko

07:06 , Jamie Braidwood

A huge win for two-time Australian Open champion Victoria Azarenka over Jelena Ostapenko! The 2012 and 2013 champion advances to the fourth round with a 6-1 7-5 win against the 11th seed. The draw is opening up nicely for Azarenka, who reached the semi-finals here last season, and she will face qualifier Dayana Yastremska for a place in the quarter-finals.

(Getty Images)

Cameron Norrie 6-4 1-1 Casper Ruud*

Great defence from Norrie as he reads the Ruud smash, works himself into the point and then puts away the forehand winner up the line. On 30-30, Norrie continues to play on the front foot and draws the error from Ruud as he approaches the net. But Norrie can’t do enough on the volley after finding the serve out wide and Ruud races across to put away the winner.

Deuce, and good variation from Norrie as he pins Ruud to the baseline before switching to the drop shot. Serve out wide... ace! Another good hold from Norrie.

Cameron Norrie 6-4 Casper Ruud* - Norrie wins first set!

A couple of nervy backhands from Norrie hands Ruud an opportunity at 15-30, only for Ruud to shank a forehand return facing the Norrie second serve.

Norrie then fires wide on the forehand from inside the baseline! A poor miss with Ruud beaten. Break point: but Norrie survives as Ruud goes long on the forehand.

And that’s well played! Norrie turns a rally around behind a big forehand, and forces Ruud into the miss as he looked for the passing shot up the line!

Set point: Norrie finds the serve and wide and then jumps into the leaping backhand crosscourt to wrap up the set!

(Getty Images)

*Cameron Norrie 5-4 Casper Ruud

Ruud holds to 15 as Norrie’s return flies long, as the Norwegian asks the question. Can Norrie close it out?

Cameron Norrie 5-3 Casper Ruud*

Ruud is racing through his service games now but after facing break points in his previous hold, Norrie has no problems this time as he finds some of his best serving of the match. He moves a game away from the opening set.

Cameron Norrie 4-2 Casper Ruud*

Norrie suddenly faces some pressure as Ruud steadies his game to attack the Norrie serve, bringing up two break points. Norrie saves both impressively, the second behind the ace, but Ruud then races to a Norrie volley to make the forehand pass.

Third break point: but Norries survives the point of the match so far but making a key adjustment at the net to put away the volley! Entertaining exchanges these, with both Norrie and Ruud able to cover the court.

Ace from Norrie! And an excellent serve and volley clinches the hold. Well played.

Cameron Norrie 3-1 Casper Ruud*

Norrie consolidates the break from 0-15 after Ruud tried to take on Norrie at his own game with an approach to the net. But Norrie is playing pretty aggressively early doors and serves it out well.

*Cameron Norrie 2-1 Casper Ruud - Norrie breaks!

After putting away a lovely volley at the net, Ruud makes a double fault and the British No 1 gets a look at 0-30. Norrie rushes Ruud again to move into the net and the Norwegian’s backhand goes long.

Two break points: Norrie only needs one, good depth to the baseline forces the backhand error from Ruud and Norrie gets the early break. Encouraging start for Norrie.

*Cameron Norrie 0-1 Casper Ruud

Ruud will serve first in this third-round match .Physicality will be key today with both players having come through a five-set match in the previous round.

Ruud gets a comfortable opening hold with an ace up the middle. Norrie looks to be playing aggressively but sent a backhand long as he looked down the line.

Cameron Norrie will have to break new ground in two ways if he is to keep British singles hopes alive at the Australian Open.

The 19th seed is the only British player to have reached round three but he has never been further at Melbourne Park, while he has lost all three previous matches against opponent Casper Ruud.

“He’s beaten me a few times in some really big matches,” said Norrie. “I’m going to look at those matches and see where I can improve.

“I think a lot of the time was down to execution and him staying a bit calmer than me in the bigger moments. Every time I played him, he served really, really well. I think his serve is quite underrated.

“I didn’t actually get a chance to watch one point of his (second-round) match, but I heard it was really high level from both. I’m looking forward to watching that one and then watching my previous matches with him to see what I can improve on and what I can do to make him uncomfortable out there.”

Both Norrie and Ruud survived five-set encounters on Thursday, with the British number one putting wrist pain out of his mind to come from two sets down to beat Giulio Zeppieri.

Ruud, meanwhile, prevailed in a deciding tie-break against Australia’s Max Purcell to make it to the last 32 in Melbourne for the second time.

(AFP via Getty Images)

Australian Open order of play – Saturday 20 January

(all times UK / GMT)

Rod Laver Arena

From 8am

Iga Swiatek vs Linda Noskova

Alexander Zverev vs Alex Michelsen

Margaret Court Arena

Jelena Ostapenko vs Victoria Azarenka

From 8am

Felix Auger-Aliassime vs Daniil Medvedev

Elina Svitolina vs Viktorija Golubic

John Cain Arena

From 6am

Cameron Norrie vs Casper Ruud

Some more results from this morning:

Zheng Qinwen, the 12th seed, continues to take advantage of an open section of the draw as she won a final set tiebreak to beat compatriot Wang Yafan 6-4 2-6 7-6(8) on Rod Laver Arena.

Wang had beaten Emma Raducanu in the previous round and proved a stern challenge for Zheng, who will next face France’s Oceane Dodin, the world number 95, who stormed into the last 16 with a 6-2 6-4 win over fellow Frenchwoman Clara Burel.

After beating Elena Rybakina in the previous round, Anna Blinkova was knocked out by Italy’s Jasmine Paolini 7-6(1) 6-4 to set up a last-16 meeting with fellow fourth-round debutant Anna Kalinskaya.

Kalinskaya reached the fourth round of a grand slam for the first time with a gritty 6-7(8) 6-1 6-4 win over former US Open champion Sloane Stephens.

Meanwhile, Ukrainian qualifier Dayana Yastremska reached the fourth round of the Australian Open for the first time after beating American 27th seed Emma Navarro 6-2 2-6 6-1.

(Getty Images)

Carlos Alcaraz is through to the fourth round of the Australian Open after just an hour spent on court after wildcard Juncheng Shang retires while 6-1 6-1 1-0 down.

Alcaraz will play Serbia’s Miomir Kecmanovic, the world number 60, after he upset 14th seed and last year’s semi-finalist Tommy Paul 6-4 3-6 2-6 7-6(7) 6-0.

(Getty Images)

Is the Australian Open on TV in the UK?

05:48 , Jamie Braidwood

You can watch the Australian Open live on Discovery+ and Eurosport in the UK. The action will be broadcast on Eurosport’s TV channels, or fans can tune into Discovery+ to stream the tournament, where an Entertainment & Sport pass is available for either £6.99/month or £59.99/year .

If you’re travelling abroad and want to watch major sporting events, you might need a VPN to unblock your streaming app. Our VPN round-up is here to help and includes deals on VPNs in the market. Viewers using a VPN need to make sure that they comply with any local regulations where they are, and also with the terms of their service provider.

05:48 , Jamie Braidwood

