Australian Open to let fans wear Peng Shuai shirts after initial ban, backlash

After receiving backlash, the Australian Open is reversing course after prohibiting fans from wearing shirts in support of Chinese tennis player Peng Shuai.

Australian Open tournament chief Craig Tiley said on Tuesday that the tournament will no longer ban fans from wearing shirts that read, “Where is Peng Shuai?” according to the AFP’s Andrew Beatty.

#BREAKING @AFP (Melbourne) The Australian Open is reversing its ban on 'Where is Peng Shuai' tee shirts, tournament chief Craig Tiley tells @AFP — Andrew Beatty (@AndrewBeatty) January 25, 2022

The move comes just days after a group of fans were asked to remove their T-shirts and a banner in support of Peng.

A group of fans at the tournament in Melbourne on Saturday were asked by security to remove their shirts that read, “Where is Peng Shuai?” as they apparently violated the tournament’s policy on political statements.

The fans were confronted by security and police officers, who told them that the tournament has “a rule that there can’t be any political slogans.”

Video Part Two - Australian Open security call in police on human rights activists @pakchoi_boi @maxmokchito for wearing “Free Peng Shuai” shirts, try seize banner. I tried to reason with police over phone - how is it political to simply speak up for Peng Shuai’s rights? pic.twitter.com/duk36K06ki — Drew Pavlou For Senate (@DrewPavlou) January 21, 2022

Peng, 35, said in a Weibo post in November that retired vice premier Zhang Gaoli pressured her into having sex with him after he and his wife invited her to their home for a meal in 2018. Zhang is in his 70s.

Within 30 minutes, Peng’s post was wiped from Weibo, which is essentially China’s version of Twitter, and Peng then wasn’t seen for weeks. This led to intense backlash and concern from the sports’ biggest stars , something that hasn’t died down much at all despite Peng resurfacing and walking back her accusations. She also insisted that she was safe, but concern for her safety hasn’t gone away.

The WTA eventually said it will pull out of China completely , something that will result in a massive financial loss for the Tour.

