Australian Open final LIVE: Rafael Nadal vs Daniil Medvedev tennis score and latest updates

Dylan Terry
·14 min read
Australian Open final LIVE: Rafael Nadal vs Daniil Medvedev tennis score and latest updates
  Rafael Nadal
    Rafael Nadal
    Spanish tennis player
  Daniil Medvedev
    Daniil Medvedev
    Russian male tennis player

Follow live updates from the Australian Open men’s final as Rafael Nadal takes on Daniil Medvedev in a bid to make tennis history. If the Spaniard wins the match he will break the record for the most grand slam wins in the men’s game. He is currently tied with Novak Djokovic and Roger Federer on 20 slam titles but outclassed Matteo Berrettini over four sets in the semi-finals on Friday after overcoming a gruelling five-set battle against Denis Shapovalov.

In order for Nadal to break the record he will have to go through Medvedev, who is in great form. The Russian, who entered the draw as the highest seed after Djokovic’s withdrawal, is aiming to win consecutive grand slams after already clinching the US Open last September. Medvedev defeated Stefanos Tsitsipas in four sets in a bad-tempered semi-final on Friday but is likely to face a sterner test in the final as Nadal bids to make history.

The focus may be on Nadal to win the final but he said after his semi-final victory over Matteo Berrettini he’s just grateful for the chance. He said: “For me it’s all about the Australian Open more than anything else, no? It’s just an amazing event. I’ve been unlucky with injuries and other times I play amazing finals with good chances. But I never thought about another chance in 2022.” Follow live updates from the Australian Open final:

Nadal vs Medvedev: Latest updates

  • Match gets underway at 8:30am GMT

  • Nadal bids for record-breaking 21st grand slam title

  • Medvedev races to 6-2 opening set

Australian Open final: Nadal 2-6 3-1* Medvedev

09:49 , Dylan Terry

Medvedev just snatches at a forehand to hand Nadal an early lead on the Russian’s serve. They have been hard to come by so far.

And an unforced error on the Medvedev backhand! 0-30. Now then.

Nadal goes into the net. 15-30.

OH WHAT ABOUT THAT?! The longest rally of the match - 40 strokes! The pair barely move at the back of the court for about 20 shots as they refuse to wield. Eventually Nadal wins it with a ridiculously acute backhand which drifts just over the net before Medvedev can even reach it!

A big serve and it’s 30-40. But that’s long from Medvedev!

Nadal has the break.

Australian Open final: Nadal 2-6 *2-1 Medvedev

09:42 , Dylan Terry

Nadal forces Medvedev to play a backhand into the net - one of the few longer rallies the Spaniard has won since the match begun.

And another goes the way of Nadal as they exchange forehands before he comes out on top, making Medvedev search for the winner and not allowing him to execute.

That’s long from Nadal though. 20 unforced errors for him. Just seven for Medvedev.

30-15.

Nadal narrowly misses with a backhand down the line. 30-30. Yet more pressure on his serve.

Finally he finds a big first serve at a crucial time and Medvedev skews the return long. And Medvedev produces a rare unforced error as Nadal sees out the game.

Australian Open final: Nadal 2-6 1-1* Medvedev

09:40 , Dylan Terry

Barely any pressure at all has been put on the Medvedev serve. No break points and, from memory, Nadal is yet to even reach deuce.

Into the net the Spaniard goes once more as Medvedev takes a 30-0 lead.

Nadal gets the luck with a net call which bamboozles Medvedev as he goes long with the resulting forehand.

But a fifth ace of the match from the Russian takes him to 40-15. And a serve-volley completes the hold.

Australian Open final: Nadal 2-6 *1-0 Medvedev

09:34 , Dylan Terry

Nadal has to make a positive start to this second set or the match could very quickly go away from him.

He begins with a couple of nicely worked points, forcing Medvedev to run and finishing him off with some tidy forehands.

The slice-forehand combination works for Nadal as he slows the pace of the rally down before punishing Medvedev with the vicious shot crosscourt. Very reminiscent of what works so well for him on clay.

Double fault again. 40-30.

Medvedev can’t break this time though. He returns into the net and Nadal nudges in front at the start of the second set.

Australian Open final: Nadal 2-6 Medvedev

09:28 , Dylan Terry

Wow! Some start to this game from Nadal as he zips in the flattest forehand you will ever see. Medvedev barely saw it fly past him.

An ace then settles things down for the Russian. And that serve is too hot for Nadal as well. 30-15.

Nadal works Medvedev around the court nicely but can’t finish it off as he places a volley into the net.

And that’s into the net as well from Nadal.

Five games in a row. Medvedev takes the first set with ease. 6-2.

Australian Open final: Nadal 2-5* Medvedev

09:26 , Dylan Terry

One. Way. Traffic.

Australian Open final: Nadal *2-5 Medvedev

09:23 , Dylan Terry

Medvedev making more than 80 per cent of his first serves. That’s a statistic even Nadal in his prime would have struggled to combat.

And the Spaniard starts his latest service game with a double fault. The first of the match.

Make that two double faults in a row! Nadal’s first serve percentage down at 50 already.

Nadal tries to finish Medvedev off with a forehand slice but the Russian is straight onto it as he passes the 20-time Slam champion with ease. Three more break points.

That’s long from Nadal too. Broken to love once more.

Australian Open final: Nadal 2-4* Medvedev

09:19 , Dylan Terry

This time it’s Medvedev who calls for the ball girl to wipe his side of the court down. Not just Nadal sweating all over the place then.

Nadal makes a positive start after dropping his serve as he fires a brilliant forehand crosscourt which Medvedev can’t return over the net.

Not this time though. Nadal goes into the top of the net with a backhand. And an ace takes Medvedev 30-15 in front.

Another first serve from Medvedev - he has only had to use two second serves so far. 40-15 as Nadal fails to return inside the tramlines.

But Nadal fires in another sharp forehand which Medvedev has no answer to. 40-30.

Medvedev holds though. Nadal goes long with a forehand under pressure.

Australian Open final: Nadal 2-3* Medvedev

09:18 , Dylan Terry

Australian Open final: Nadal *2-3 Medvedev

09:14 , Dylan Terry

Nadal needs to find more first serves if he is going to avoid this constant Medvedev pressure.

The second seed takes the lead again on the Nadal serve with a lovely backhand down the line.

And he makes a brilliant hooked backhand as Nadal charges to the net! Unconventional but it dropped inside the line!

That backhand is long from Nadal. He can’t find a way through the brilliant defence of Medvedev. 0-40. Three break points.

Another wild backhand from Nadal and Medvedev breaks to love.

Australian Open final: Nadal 2-2* Medvedev

09:11 , Dylan Terry

Commentators curse? Medvedev skews a forehand to hand Nadal a 0-15 lead.

Perhaps not. Two wild Nadal returns see Medvedev move in front. But a long forehand from the Russian then brings up 30-30.

Medvedev forces the issue with his powerful groundstrokes and Nadal can only hook the ball up and a couple of yards wide of the tramline.

And another ace seals the game for Medvedev. A much quicker hold than either of Nadal’s.

Australian Open final: Nadal 2-1* Medvedev

09:09 , Dylan Terry

Nadal may have come through that battle, but surely the pressure will tell eventually? Medvedev already looking the dominant player in this match.

Australian Open final: Nadal *2-1 Medvedev

09:05 , Dylan Terry

Nadal calls for the ball girl to wipe down the floor as he is already sweating profusely. Medvedev causing that with relentless pressure at the start of the match.

Nadal goes into the net. Another break point.

Big serve from Nadal saves his skin this time. Deuce once more as the game enters its ninth minute. And a beautiful slice hands the Spaniard the advantage as Medvedev fails to get it back.

That’s the hold! Nadal defends a powerful Medvedev backhand before clinching the point and game with a vicious forehand down the line.

Australian Open final: Nadal *1-1 Medvedev

09:00 , Dylan Terry

The rallies are going long already on the Nadal serve. This time it’s the Spaniard who blinks first with a wayward slice at the start of the third game.

Some huge hitting from Medvedev! A 26-stroke rally sees the Russian work Nadal all over the court before punishing him with a backhand down the line. Superb. 0-30.

Oh that’s remarkable! Another backhand down the line has Nadal in all sorts of trouble. He just about gets it back as Medvedev looks to finish him off at the net. But he smashes his shot straight at Nadal and the Spaniard somehow flicks it back and onto the line!

Some wonderful net play from Nadal! He answers Medvedev on two occasions, finishing with a volley. 0-30.

Not this time though. Nadal with the unforced error and Medvedev has the break point.

Wonderful play from Nadal. Comes into the net off the forehand and his deft hands enable him to finish the point off with another lovely volley.

Australian Open final: Nadal 1-1* Medvedev

08:56 , Dylan Terry

An eight minute opening game. We could be in for a long old night.

Nadal goes for a backhand winner at the beginning of Medvedev’s first service game but he puts a little too much on it. The return of serve is then long as Medvedev races into a 30-0 lead.

A routine forehand goes long from the Russian, but another crosscourt effort from Nadal then drops just over the tramline for 40-15.

Ace. All square.

Australian Open final: Nadal *1-0 Medvedev

08:49 , Dylan Terry

Nadal to serve first then.

And the Spaniard kicks things off with a forehand winner. The perfect way to start.

A forehand then goes awry for 15-15, but a powerful groundstroke from Nadal restores his advantage.

Medvedev skews a looping shot well off target as Nadal dictates the tempo at the back of the court early on. The Russian then wins his first longer rally as Nadal goes into the net. 40-30.

And again! Deuce. Trouble already for Nadal.

A tense 20-plus stroke rally ends with Medvedev clipping the top of the net. Fortunately for Rafa it does not creep over. And Nadal forces the error from Medvedev with a second serve.

Nadal off the mark.

Australian Open final: Nadal vs Medvedev

08:47 , Dylan Terry

Here we go then. Rafa or Daniil?

Australian Open final: Nadal vs Medvedev

08:46 , Dylan Terry

The Rod Laver Arena is nearly full as the players warm up ahead of the match.

Final predictions?

Australian Open final: Nadal vs Medvedev

08:43 , Dylan Terry

Rafa Nadal has managed to reach the final despite suffering with a foot injury ahead of the tournament.

When speaking about the injury, he said: “I went through a lot of challenging moments, a lot of days of hard work without seeing a light there, but still working and still receiving plenty of support from my team and from my family.

“[There were] a lot of conversations with the team, with the family about what’s going to happen if things continue like this, thinking that maybe it is a chance to say goodbye.

“That was not a lot of months ago. To be able to be where I am today, I don’t know, I really can’t explain in words how important it is for me.”

Australian Open final: Nadal vs Medvedev

08:40 , Dylan Terry

The players are out on court! We are minutes away from the men’s singles final here at the Australian Open.

Rafa Nadal is gunning for a second title here in Melbourne. Daniil Medvedev is gunning for a second successive Grand Slam title.

Australian Open final: Nadal vs Medvedev

08:37 , Dylan Terry

Nadal is seeking an historic 21st Grand Slam title.

The Spaniard currently sits level with the other ‘big two’ Roger Federer and Novak Djokovic on 20 Slam singles titles.

I’m sure a certain Serbian and a certain Swiss will be watching on this morning. Nadal can move clear of them once more with a victory over Medvedev.

Australian Open final: Nadal vs Medvedev

08:32 , Dylan Terry

Due to the Novak Djokovic era, Rafa Nadal has only won one of five Australian Open finals.

Since his victory in 2009, he has come up short in the final in 2012, 2014, 2017 and 2019.

However, only two of those came in a final against Djokovic. He was also beaten by Stan Wawrinka and Roger Federer.

Australian Open final: Nadal vs Medvedev

08:30 , Dylan Terry

Medvedev and Nadal have met on four occasions in the past. Nadal leads the head-to-head record 3-1.

All of them have taken place on hard courts. Nadal beat the Russian three times in 2019 - one of which came at the US Open final.

But the last time the two players met it was Medvedev who came out on top - at the ATP finals in 2020.

Australian Open final: Nadal vs Medvedev

08:25 , Dylan Terry

The players are set to walk at in around 10 minutes time as we are treated to the first men’s singles Grand Slam final of 2022.

Ash Barty came out on top in the women’s final yesterday. Now it’s the turn of Nadal and Medvedev.

Australian Open final: Nadal vs Medvedev

08:20 , Dylan Terry

Medvedev undoubtedly comes into this one as the favourite. Rafa may have won 20 Grand Slams but the Russian claimed the US Open at the end of 2021 and is the highest ranked player in Melbourne.

He also finish runner-up to Novak Djokovic last year. Could he secure back-to-back Slam titles at the first time of asking?

Australian Open final: Nadal vs Medvedev

08:14 , Jamie Braidwood

