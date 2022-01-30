Australian Open final LIVE: Rafael Nadal vs Daniil Medvedev tennis result and latest updates

Follow live reaction as Rafael Nadal produced a stunning comeback from two sets down to defeat Daniil Medvedev and win a record-breaking 21st grand slam title in an epic Australian Open final. The Spaniard, just months after almost retiring from the sport due to a foot injury, moves clear of Novak Djokovic and Roger Federer after winning his second Australian Open title in a classic and exhausting battle over more than five hours in Melbourne.

The 35-year-old defeated tournament favourite and world No 2 Medvedev 2-6, 6-7, 6-4 6-4 7-5. Medvedev, the US Open champion, was aiming to become the first player in the Open era to win a second grand slam title immediately after winning his first. The Russian moved two sets up after prevailing in a tiebreak at the end of a marathon 84-minute second set, only for Nadal to stage a remarkable fightback.

A forehand winner earned Nadal the crucial break of serve in the decider, before he held off three break points from Medvedev in a 13-minute service game as he tried to close out the match. Nadal was two points away from victory as he served for the match at 5-4, only for Medvedev to produce a fightback of his own and claim the break. But Nadal struck back with a second break, before serving for the most remarkable win of his career. Follow live reaction from the Australian Open final:

14:20 , Dylan Terry

Picture speaks a thousand...

(Getty Images)

Australian Open final: Rafa Nadal beats Daniil Medvedev 2-6 6-7 6-4 6-4 7-5

14:17 , Dylan Terry

That was a modern day classic. Absolutely remarkable from Rafa Nadal as he comes from two sets down to beat US Open champion Daniil Medvedev.

You have to feel for Medvedev - losing a match that lasts five hours and 24 minutes.

But, put simply, he was up against a legend. A legend who would not be denied.

Australian Open final: Rafa Nadal beats Daniil Medvedev 2-6 6-7 6-4 6-4 7-5

14:15 , Dylan Terry

The moment it happened. The moment Rafa Nadal made history by securing a 21st Grand Slam title.

What an incredible achievement.

Australian Open final: Rafa Nadal beats Daniil Medvedev 2-6 6-7 6-4 6-4 7-5

14:13 , Dylan Terry

SIMPLY UNBELIEVABLE.

NO, I WON’T TAKE CAPS LOCK OFF.

Australian Open final: Nadal 2-6 6-7 6-4 6-4 7-5 Medvedev

14:12 , Dylan Terry

RAFA NADAL HAS DONE IT! ABSOLUTELY ASTONISHING! FROM TWO SETS DOWN, HE HAS WON THE AUSTRALIAN OPEN!

A 21ST GRAND SLAM TITLE!

Australian Open final: Nadal 2-6 6-7 6-4 6-4 *6-5 Medvedev

14:11 , Dylan Terry

ACE! 40-0. THREE CHAMPIONSHIP POINTS.

Australian Open final: Nadal 2-6 6-7 6-4 6-4 *6-5 Medvedev

14:10 , Dylan Terry

Wonderful backhand from Nadal forces Medvedev to find the net and get the Spaniard off to the perfect start. 15-0.

Medvedev goes long with a return. 30-0 again for Nadal! He’s two points away. But we’ve been here before...

Australian Open final: Nadal 2-6 6-7 6-4 6-4 *6-5 Medvedev

14:09 , Dylan Terry

He couldn’t serve out the match a few minutes ago. Now he has the opportunity to do it all over again.

Rafa Nadal, for the second time, will serve for a 21st Grand Slam title.

Australian Open final: Nadal 2-6 6-7 6-4 6-4 6-5* Medvedev

14:06 , Dylan Terry

Nadal skews a backhand wide. Not a good time to make an unforced error like that. Deuce in yet another game.

A wonderful Nadal forehand and Medvedev can’t keep his defensive shot in! Nadal has the advantage. Another break point.

The serve gets Medvedev out of trouble. Deuce again.

A Medvedev backhand goes long! Another break point opportunity for Nadal.

MEDVEDEV GOES LONG AGAIN! NADAL HAS BROKEN AGAIN!

Australian Open final: Nadal 2-6 6-7 6-4 6-4 5-5* Medvedev

14:04 , Dylan Terry

This match is moving so fast, I can’t keep up.

Nadal passes Medvedev with a forehand that he simply cannot get enough on to keep in.

Then it’s Nadal who is forced to stretch and can only hook a tired slice into the net. 15-15.

Ace. 30-15.

Wonderful from Nadal! He meets Medvedev’s drop shot with one of his own which beats the Russian!

Break point Nadal! Medvedev goes wide with a forehand!

Australian Open final: Nadal 2-6 6-7 6-4 6-4 *5-5 Medvedev

14:03 , Dylan Terry

He has! Nadal puts a backhand into the net and Medvedev breaks!!

CAN YOU BELIEVE THAT?! Nadal was 30-0 up and two points away from the title!

Australian Open final: Nadal 2-6 6-7 6-4 6-4 *5-4 Medvedev

14:00 , Dylan Terry

Double fault! 30-30.

Medvedev has a break point! His forehand does the damage and he finishes it off with a smash!

He couldn’t, could he?

Australian Open final: Nadal 2-6 6-7 6-4 6-4 *5-4 Medvedev

13:59 , Dylan Terry

Nadal spoons one beyond the baseline. It’s 30-15 and a few worries creep into the crowd.

Australian Open final: Nadal 2-6 6-7 6-4 6-4 *5-4 Medvedev

13:58 , Dylan Terry

A serve and volley. 30-0. Rafa is two points away.

Australian Open final: Nadal 2-6 6-7 6-4 6-4 *5-4 Medvedev

13:58 , Dylan Terry

Serve. Medvedev’s return is out. 15-0.

Australian Open final: Nadal 2-6 6-7 6-4 6-4 *5-4 Medvedev

13:57 , Dylan Terry

After five hours and nine minutes, Rafa Nadal is preparing to serve for the Australian Open title.

He was two sets down at one stage in this match. But now, after a quite remarkable comeback, he has a 21st Grand Slam championship on his racquet.

Can he do it?

(Getty Images)

Australian Open final: Nadal 2-6 6-7 6-4 6-4 5-4* Medvedev

13:52 , Dylan Terry

Medvedev serving to stay in the match.

OUTSTANDING FROM NADAL! The Spaniard finds as good a forehand as you will ever see to move within three points of the championship.

Nadal tries an acute slice but finds the net. Medvedev then comes to the net and moves 30-15 in front with a deft volley.

Double fault from Medvedev. 30-30.

A sliced backhand drifts wide from Nadal. And a drop shot hands Medvedev the game.

Over to you once again, Rafa.

Australian Open final: Nadal 2-6 6-7 6-4 6-4 *5-3 Medvedev

13:51 , Dylan Terry

Nadal goes for the drop shot again. Medvedev meets it but the Spaniard thumps a forehand back at him that he just can’t control enough to keep him. 40-30 Nadal.

There’s the hold! Medvedev goes wide with a crosscourt backhand and Nadal is one game away from a 21st Grand Slam singles title.

Australian Open final: Nadal 2-6 6-7 6-4 6-4 *4-3 Medvedev

13:48 , Dylan Terry

Rafa Nadal produces a sensational slice volley to begin his service game. The crowd are up as five hours comes up on the time.

That’s a miscued forehand from the 20-time Slam champion. Medvedev still very much in this - just one break needed.

Nadal with the brilliant drop shot! And under so much pressure! Medvedev can’t get there before it bounces twice. 30-15.

Medvedev straight onto the drop shot this time. He gets there and controls the crosscourt backhand for 30-30. Huge point coming up.

Australian Open final: Nadal 2-6 6-7 6-4 6-4 *4-3 Medvedev

13:46 , Dylan Terry

Running on fumes.

(Getty Images)

(Getty Images)

Australian Open final: Nadal 2-6 6-7 6-4 6-4 4-3* Medvedev

13:45 , Dylan Terry

Medvedev needs to try and swiftly hold his serve. He can’t afford to fall two breaks down.

And he starts well, racing into a 30-0 lead as Nadal appears to be conserving a little energy following that mammoth hold in the last game.

Nadal sends another return long and it’s 40-0 within seconds of the game starting.

Ace. Game. Exactly what the doctor ordered for the Russian.

Australian Open final: Nadal 2-6 6-7 6-4 6-4 *4-2 Medvedev

13:42 , Dylan Terry

Nadal goes long with another forehand but Medvedev can’t capitalise as he fails to return another Nadal serve.

Deuce once more. This game enters its 13th minute.

Advantage Nadal. Medvedev goes long with another return. He just can’t keep the consistency he had earlier.

Can Nadal close the game out this time? YES! He finishes it with a smash and solidifies his lead!

Australian Open final: Nadal 2-6 6-7 6-4 6-4 *3-2 Medvedev

13:39 , Dylan Terry

Oh and now Medvedev has a break point! The backhand down the line - which is his best weapon - has paid off for him yet again.

It’s not to be though. His return of serve floats out. Back to deuce we go.

Nadal spoons another forehand long and it’s a second break point of the game for Medvedev. The Russian has been wasteful with them so far this evening.

And he is again! His return goes into the net.

40-40 - as I feel most of this match has been spent.

Australian Open final: Nadal 2-6 6-7 6-4 6-4 *3-2 Medvedev

13:35 , Dylan Terry

The serve is too good for Medvedev. He can’t keep it in and it’s advantage Nadal.

Back to deuce we go. Medvedev equal to the Nadal volley as he makes the passing shot to keep his chances of a break alive. Just.

Another first serve and another poor Medvedev return. Advantage Nadal once more.

Nope. Medvedev will not wilt. He gets on the front foot and forces Nadal to play a tired forehand into the net.

Australian Open final: Nadal 2-6 6-7 6-4 6-4 *3-2 Medvedev

13:31 , Dylan Terry

ASTONISHING FROM NADAL! The pair trade at the back of the court for 10, 15, 20 strokes before Rafa pulls out a stunning crosscourt forehand to take a 15-0 lead. It’s only one point, but the momentum is well and truly with the Spaniard after that.

Ace. 30-0.

That was impressive from Medvedev, though. A great backhand keeps the Russian in this as he produces a rare winner. They have been hard to come by in recent games.

But into the net goes a Medvedev forehand. 40-15.

It’s Jekyll and Hyde from Medvedev! This time it’s a sensational forehand down the line for 40-30.

Another SLUGFEST eventually ends with Nadal making a forehand error. Deuce.

Australian Open final: Nadal 2-6 6-7 6-4 6-4 *3-2 Medvedev

13:29 , Dylan Terry

I honestly cannot describe how good that forehand was. Medvedev was on the side where Nadal placed it, but he just couldn’t get to it.

If Nadal can hold his serve for the remainder of the set, he will win the Australian Open.

Australian Open final: Nadal 2-6 6-7 6-4 6-4 3-2* Medvedev

13:27 , Dylan Terry

Medvedev is definitely tired. He puts another backhand into the net. His serve is really the only thing keeping him in this match now.

Another break point for Nadal. And he has a second serve to face...

OH MY LORD! Nadal has just produced one of the greatest forehands you will ever see to break Medvedev in the fifth set.

INCREDIBLE!

Australian Open final: Nadal 2-6 6-7 6-4 6-4 2-2* Medvedev

13:26 , Dylan Terry

Two big serves give Medvedev a 30-15 lead after Nadal wins the opening point on the Russian’s serve.

A HUGE forehand is then perfectly executed by Nadal - his 31st forehand winner of the match! Medvedev has had just 13.

Nadal then earns himself a break point as Medvedev finds the net, but the Russian’s serve keeps him in it.

Deuce.

Australian Open final: Nadal 2-6 6-7 6-4 6-4 *2-2 Medvedev

13:22 , Dylan Terry

Nadal working over Medvedev and forcing the Russian to play a forehand slice long on the stretch. Nadal definitely the dominant player in the long rallies now.

Medvedev miscues a backhand down the line. 30-0. And a forehand goes wide as Nadal races to a 40-0 lead.

There’s the game. Medvedev can’t handle the Nadal serve and we’re all square again.

Australian Open final: Nadal 2-6 6-7 6-4 6-4 *1-2 Medvedev

13:20 , Dylan Terry

He has fought back from two sets down. Now Rafa Nadal faces the toughest task of all.

Both men will give it their all to win this final set. It would be Medvedev’s second Grand Slam. It would be Nadal’s 21st.

(Getty Images)

Australian Open final: Nadal 2-6 6-7 6-4 6-4 1-2* Medvedev

13:18 , Dylan Terry

A neat volley from Medvedev is followed up with a serve-forehand combination as the Russian takes a 30-0 lead.

Nadal then clatters a return into the umpire’s chair! A few laughs and jeers around the Rod Laver Arena. 40-0.

Ace. Game Medvedev. Swift hold.

Australian Open final: Nadal 2-6 6-7 6-4 6-4 1-1* Medvedev

13:17 , Dylan Terry

This match has been going more than four and a half hours now. Nadal definitely looks fresher than Medvedev, despite being a decade older.

Australian Open final: Nadal 2-6 6-7 6-4 6-4 *1-1 Medvedev

13:13 , Dylan Terry

Medvedev is definitely struggling to return the Nadal serve more than he was an hour or so ago. He finds the net again off the Nadal first serve.

Nadal shanks a forehand up and beyond the baseline for 15-15, but Medvedev then puts another return into the net.

Medvedev misses a routine forehand that he undoubtedly would have made in the first couple of sets.

And he sees out the game as Medvedev’s misfiring backhand comes up short again.

Australian Open final: Nadal 2-6 6-7 6-4 6-4 0-1* Medvedev

13:12 , Dylan Terry

Another ace from Medvedev. And he follows it up with a nice serve and backhand to clinch the game and relieve the pressure being placed upon him by Nadal at the start of this fifth set.

The tension is palpable inside the Rod Laver Arena. Everyone inside the stadium realises they are witnessing an all-time classic match.

Australian Open final: Nadal 2-6 6-7 6-4 6-4 0-0* Medvedev

13:10 , Dylan Terry

A double fault from Medvedev on the first point of this fifth set! He then complains about the crowd noise and the umpire John Blom gives them a dressing down.

Nadal then produces two outstanding backhands down the line and suddenly he is 30-40 in front! Break point on the line here.

Medvedev saves with a big serve-forehand combination. The Russian then finds an ace at deuce to bring up an advantage.

But a HUGE Nadal backhand puts Medvedev in all sorts of bother and he goes long with the forehand. Deuce again.

Australian Open final: Nadal 2-6 6-7 6-4 6-4 Medvedev

13:08 , Dylan Terry

So, we go to a decider. Who will claim the 2022 Australian Open men’s singles title?

(Getty Images)

(Getty Images)

Australian Open final: Nadal 2-6 6-7 6-4 6-4 Medvedev

13:04 , Dylan Terry

Rafa Nadal’s mental strength is a joke. It’s truly ridiculous. Can he now go on to win this and make history?

Do. Not. Go. Anywhere.@RafaelNadal recovers from two-sets-to-love down to level things up against Medvedev on Rod Laver Arena, taking the fourth set 6-4.#AusOpen • #AO2022 pic.twitter.com/Fm7LVmdBOO — #AusOpen (@AustralianOpen) January 30, 2022

Australian Open final: Nadal 2-6 6-7 6-4 6-4 Medvedev

13:03 , Dylan Terry

OH. MY. WORD.

Rafa Nadal has come from two sets down to send this Australian Open final to a fifth and final set.

Australian Open final: Nadal 2-6 6-7 6-4 6-4 Medvedev

12:58 , Dylan Terry

Rafa Nadal serving to send this Australian Open final to a decider.

Big serve. Medvedev can’t return. 15-0.

Medvedev fires an unforced error into the net. 30-0.

WHAT A FOREHAND! 40-0. THREE SET POINTS.

WE ARE GOING TO A DECIDER!

Australian Open final: Nadal 2-6 6-7 6-4 5-4* Medvedev

12:55 , Dylan Terry

Big serve from Medvedev leaves him with a simple backhand which he dispatches. Advantage to the Russian.

Nadal goes long with the return! Medvedev forces Nadal to serve out the set.

Australian Open final: Nadal 2-6 6-7 6-4 5-3* Medvedev

12:53 , Dylan Terry

Medvedev misses a forehand down the line as he serves to stay in the fourth set. Nadal three points away from sending it to a decider.

But the US Open champion will not go away quietly. He fires in a couple of unstoppable forehands to take a hold of the game.

But that’s superb from Nadal! A backhand down the line beats Medvedev all ends up! 30-30.

And another! SET POINT.

Not this time. Medvedev rattles off two quick points to leave himself with the advantage, before Nadal forces him to clip a helpless forehand into the net.

Deuce again. Every game in this match feels like it’s gone to deuce.

Australian Open final: Nadal 2-6 6-7 6-4 *5-3 Medvedev

12:49 , Dylan Terry

The forehand to the right hand side of the court works for Nadal this time - just moments after he missed two earlier on in the game.

30-40. This match hangs in the balance.

The drop shot from Medvedev goes into the net! Deuce. ANOTHER two break points squandered by the Russian.

And Rafa gets the advantage as he wrongfoots Medvedev with a forehand into the corner of space behind his opponent. Medvedev was expecting it into the space.

ACE. NADAL HOLDS.

Australian Open final: Nadal 2-6 6-7 6-4 *4-3 Medvedev

12:46 , Dylan Terry

Nadal with a wild forehand at the start of his service game! A few groans and concerned noises coming from the pro-Nadal crowd. Can he hold his nerve at 0-15?

Oh that’s a carbon copy! The EXACT same forehand is missed again by Nadal. 0-30 now.

He doesn’t miss that one though! An overhead smashed is put away ruthlessly by the man seeking a 21st Grand Slam title.

A skewed backhand this time from Nadal! Two break points for Medvedev after three unforced errors from the Spaniard.

Australian Open final: Nadal 2-6 6-7 6-4 4-3* Medvedev

12:44 , Dylan Terry

Medvedev is keen to get on with this service game. He wants to put the pressure straight back on Nadal.

The Spaniard fails to get any of Medvedev’s first three serves back over the net as the scoreboard quickly ticks to 40-0.

Nadal finally gets one back as his return clips the tape, but Medvedev is there to finish the game off into an open court.

Over to you, Rafa.

Australian Open final: Nadal 2-6 6-7 6-4 *4-2 Medvedev

12:41 , Dylan Terry

Medvedev has made a habit of winning the first point on Nadal’s serve immediately after being broken. He does the same here.

SOMEHOW Nadal then gets a superb Medvedev return back and earns the point as the Russian goes long!

And then Nadal wins a quite breathtaking point at the net! Medvedev looked to have won it by reaching Nadal’s drop shot but couldn’t find a way past the Spaniard. Nadal finished him off by turning the ball into the open court. 30-15.

A lovely serve-forehand combination is followed up by a wonder volley at the net from Nadal.

He holds.

Australian Open final: Nadal 2-6 6-7 6-4 *3-2 Medvedev

12:38 , Dylan Terry

It’s honestly tiring just watching them.

(Getty Images)

(Getty Images)

Australian Open final: Nadal 2-6 6-7 6-4 3-2* Medvedev

12:34 , Dylan Terry

Nadal can’t keep his return of serve in. Back to deuce we go.

Now it’s Nadal’s turn to make Medvedev clamber all over the place as the Russian scuffs one into the bottom of the net. A sixth break point for Nadal in this game alone!

Still no! Medvedev makes the crosscourt passing shot as Nadal comes to the net.

Nadal gets depth on the return and Medvedev finds the net once more. Break point SEVEN.

AND HE GETS IT THIS TIME! Nadal passes Medvedev at the net for another break of serve!

Australian Open final: Nadal 2-6 6-7 6-4 2-2* Medvedev

12:30 , Dylan Terry

Medvedev tries the passing shot as Nadal comes to the net. Nadal gets across to it but can only find the net! Advantage Medvedev. What a game.

Nadal somehow gets a Medvedev forehand back into play and the Russian skews his effort MILES out. The crowd jeer. They’re loving it every time Medvedev makes a mistake. Deuce.

Medvedev draws Nadal to the net and comes off second best. Another break point!

Break point saved by Medvedev following a straight forehand.

But Nadal eekes out another advantage with his own fizzing forehand.

Australian Open final: Nadal 2-6 6-7 6-4 2-2* Medvedev

12:27 , Dylan Terry

The perfect forehand from Nadal at the start of Medvedev’s service game. The Spaniard searching for the third break of serve in as many games.

And he makes the passing shot at the net! 0-30!

Oh and that’s mesmerising from Nadal! A backhand clocks 147km/h and here are three break points!

Medvedev saves one as Nadal hooks into the net.

A second is saved with the serve and volley.

OH SO CLOSE! Nadal misses a forehand crosscourt by mere inches! Deuce!

Australian Open final: Nadal 2-6 6-7 6-4 *2-2 Medvedev

12:22 , Dylan Terry

Medvedev goes long with a backhand as the crowd begin to get on top once more. Nadal is feeling the sense of occasion and loving every minute.

Medvedev works his way back into the game though and the trusted backhand down the line gives him a 15-30 lead.

The world number two is making Nadal play one, two, three more shots than he should have to. This time the Spaniard is equal to it as he eventually pierces the Russian defence with a flat forehand.

But here’s a break point as Nadal shanks one into the net! 30-40.

Nadal’s forehand goes long! Medvedev breaks straight back.

Australian Open final: Nadal 2-6 6-7 6-4 *2-1 Medvedev

12:21 , Dylan Terry

Is the pressure getting to him? Medvedev had the game within his grasp after taking the first two sets. Now he is staring down the barrel of a decider.

(Getty Images)

Australian Open final: Nadal 2-6 6-7 6-4 *2-1 Medvedev

12:19 , Dylan Terry

Unbelievable. He simply will not lie down.

(Getty Images)

Australian Open final: Nadal 2-6 6-7 6-4 2-1* Medvedev

12:16 , Dylan Terry

Immediately Medvedev is on the back foot on his own serve! After having break points, he is now 0-30 down! A wayward backhand and then a superb winner from Nadal.

Medvedev forces Nadal to go long for 15-30.

Ace. One saved.

DOUBLE FAULT! NADAL BREAKS!

Australian Open final: Nadal 2-6 6-7 6-4 *1-1 Medvedev

12:14 , Dylan Terry

Trading massive shots at the back of the court and Nadal comes out on top. Can he close out the game this time? Another marathon this has been.

He holds! A remarkable effort from Nadal. Level in the fourth.

Australian Open final: Nadal 2-6 6-7 6-4 *0-1 Medvedev

12:10 , Dylan Terry

Into the net goes a drop shot from Nadal as Medvedev brings up a second break point. Can he take this one? Would be huge if he did.

This time it’s Medvedev who wilts. He fires a backhand into the net. Back to deuce we go.

Nadal brings Medvedev to the net and the Russian can’t find delicate enough hands for the volley winner. Advantage Nadal.

They exchange drop shots again as Nadal goes for the same shot! This time it doesn’t fall his way as Medvedev deftly clips it over him.

Deuce wants more!

Australian Open final: Nadal 2-6 6-7 6-4 *0-1 Medvedev

12:06 , Dylan Terry

Nadal finally finds a way past the ever-present Medvedev who seems to be standing a mile away at the back of the court. He gets to two, three, four Nadal forehands but eventually prevails.

Backhand crosscourt works brilliantly for Medvedev as he finds the line for 15-15. Double fault and there’s pressure on the Nadal serve now at 15-30.

The pair exchange drop shots but Medvedev’s wasn’t good enough as Nadal races onto it with a winning forehand. 30-30.

Lovely shot from Medvedev kisses the line and Nadal can only find the net with his defence. Break point for the Russian.

WOW! Nadal with a titanic forehand! Deuce.

Australian Open final: Nadal 2-6 6-7 6-4 *0-1 Medvedev

12:03 , Dylan Terry

Indeed.

Australian Open final: Nadal 2-6 6-7 6-4 0-1* Medvedev

12:01 , Dylan Terry

Honestly, I feel like I need a longer break than these two.

We are back underway on the Medvedev serve as the Russian races into a 30-0 lead. It will be intriguing to see who has the better start to the fourth.

The crowd were beginning to goad Medvedev at the end of the third and he rose to it once - acknowledging them in a rather intimidatory manner.

Medvedev goes long for 30-15 and then wide in a similar fashion! 30-30.

No problems for the Russian that time though! A remarkably perfect drop shot beats Nadal all ends up. And a big serve seals it for Medvedev.

He holds. A big hold.

Australian Open final: Nadal 2-6 6-7 6-4 Medvedev

11:58 , Dylan Terry

Ladies and gentleman, we have a match.

(Getty Images)

Australian Open final: Nadal 2-6 6-7 6-4 Medvedev

11:54 , Dylan Terry

Rafael Nadal serving for the third set.

Majestic from Nadal! A forehand down the line gives him a 15-0 lead. And a big serve-forehand sees him move two points away from the set.

AND. THERE. IT. IS. Nadal takes the third set.

Australian Open final: Nadal 2-6 6-7 5-4* Medvedev

11:52 , Dylan Terry

I thought Nadal had got it! He looked to have finished Medvedev off with a volley at the net but somehow the Russian hooks it back into play and then Nadal fails to keep it in!

THIS TIME NADAL GETS IT THOUGH! A backhand down the line and Nadal has the break!

He will serve for the third set.

Australian Open final: Nadal 2-6 6-7 4-4* Medvedev

11:50 , Dylan Terry

Wonderful crosscourt backhand from Nadal as Medvedev comes to the net! The crowd are really getting up now. They are behind Nadal, but more than anything they just want to see a fourth set.

Medvedev comes to the net once more and this time gets the volley just right.

That’s long from Medvedev, though. An unforced error brings up 15-30.

OH MY! Nadal somehow gets his return of serve over the net. He leaves Medvedev with a simple shot but he puts it into the net! 15-40 and two break points!

Australian Open final: Nadal 2-6 6-7 *4-4 Medvedev

11:47 , Dylan Terry

Nadal into the net with a crosscourt backhand. He has produced twice as many unforced errors on his backhand compared to Medvedev so far. 20 vs 10.

The forehand is working though. Nadal finishes his opponent off with a fizzing shot into the open part of the court. 15-15.

Nadal claims a long rally and then finds a big serve to move 40-15 in front as the match ticks into its fourth hour.

Have we got much longer? Nadal hopes so as he closes out the game.

Australian Open final: Nadal 2-6 6-7 *3-4 Medvedev

11:45 , Dylan Terry

Rafa still believes. But does anyone else?

(Getty Images)

Australian Open final: Nadal 2-6 6-7 3-4* Medvedev

11:40 , Dylan Terry

The crowd are urging, pushing, willing Nadal on here as Medvedev goes long with a forehand at the start of the seventh game of this set.

A timely ace from Medvedev takes it to 15-15. And a really laboured forehand finds the middle of the net from Nadal.

Medvedev becoming irritated by the ball boys and girls. But he’s not showing that anger during the points - only as a form of encouragement.

Oh but there’s a massive miss from Medvedev! He forces Nadal to stretch for a volley at the net but then sends a backhand into the net with the open court to aim at! 30-30.

And a forehand finds the line as the Russian secures the game. Nadal playing catch-up again.

Australian Open final: Nadal 2-6 6-7 *3-3 Medvedev

11:35 , Dylan Terry

Medvedev goes just a little too long with another backhand down the line. He’ll be furious that he’s missed that one. Advantage Nadal.

Nadal goes for the serve-volley but Medvedev reads it every day of the week and twice on a Sunday. He finds the simple passing shot and we’re back to deuce.

The pair slug it out at the back of the court and Nadal comes out on top as Medvedev flicks a forehand beyond the baseline.

And a 21-shot rally seals the hold for Nadal! It really is a slugfest from the back of the court as Medvedev looks for a way past the Spaniard but he can’t find it. He eventually goes long on the stretch. Level again in the third.

Australian Open final: Nadal 2-6 6-7 *2-3 Medvedev

11:31 , Dylan Terry

Medvedev grabs the first point of the game as Nadal goes wide with a forehand down the line. And there’s a carbon copy! Another unforced error as he goes for the winner. 0-30.

The backhand down the line is too good from Medvedev! Nadal was equal to a Medvedev lob but not the gunshot backhand.

Three break points.

Drop shot winner from Nadal. One saved.

A backhand goes long from Medvedev. Two saved. One break point remaining for the Russian.

Third saved! Medvedev comes to the net but Nadal is equal to it and the Spaniard’s deft dink is put into the net by the Russian.

Deuce.

Australian Open final: Nadal 2-6 6-7 *2-3 Medvedev

11:30 , Dylan Terry

Three games away from the Australian Open title.

(Getty Images)

Australian Open final: Nadal 2-6 6-7 2-3* Medvedev

11:29 , Dylan Terry

Medvedev’s defence is ridiculous. He keeps the rally going despite a perfect forehand from Nadal and ends up on the front foot, finishing things off with a winner of his own.

Three rapid points see the Russian close out the game in swift fashion.

Australian Open final: Nadal 2-6 6-7 2-2* Medvedev

11:27 , Dylan Terry

What would Rod Laver do if he was in Nadal’s position? Could he pull this back? On his own court?!

(Getty Images)

Australian Open final: Nadal 2-6 6-7 *2-2 Medvedev

11:23 , Dylan Terry

Some fans walking around in Nadal’s eyeline as he looks to start is service game. We are made to wait a good 30 seconds as they take off their bags, get comfortable, and ensure the beers are still cold. Irritating.

Eventually we are back underway and Nadal begins with a textbook volley at the net.

Medvedev sends a straightforward forehand into the net for 40-0, but then wins a point with a less than straightforward return which Nadal cannot control on the volley.

An unforced error from Nadal brings up 40-30.

But there’s the game! Medvedev is outdone by the Nadal forehand and we are back level in the third set. A quicker than usual service game for the Spaniard.

Australian Open final: Nadal 2-6 6-7 *1-2 Medvedev

11:22 , Dylan Terry

It doesn’t help that Nadal is serving second in this set. He will constantly feel as though he is playing catch up. And given he is two sets down, that could play a part psychologically.

He needs to eradicate those feelings if he is to get a foothold back in the match. Serving at 1-2 down in the third.

Australian Open final: Nadal 2-6 6-7 1-2* Medvedev

11:18 , Dylan Terry

Medvedev kicks things off with an ace of his own. Nadal then finds the net with a backhand as the Russian takes a 30-0 lead.

An unforced error from Nadal brings up 40-0. And a second ace clinches the game.

That was another rapid game for Medvedev. He piles the pressure back on Nadal who has to win this set to stay in the match.

Australian Open final: Nadal 2-6 6-7 *1-1 Medvedev

11:17 , Dylan Terry

Now it’s Medvedev’s turn to go long as he misses an opportunity with his best shot - the backhand down the line. Advantage Nadal.

And an ace secures the hold!

Australian Open final: Nadal 2-6 6-7 *0-1 Medvedev

11:12 , Dylan Terry

Nadal gives it everything to try and thwart Medvedev but it’s to no avail as the Russian picks him off with a forehand which wrongfoots the 20-time champion for 0-15.

Forehand down the line from Medvedev. Nadal nowhere near it. 0-30.

Serve-forehand pays off for Nadal in back-to-back points. You feel he really needs to hold here. 30-30.

Another vicious forehand from the Spaniard hands him game point but he then shanks one long just as Medvedev looked beaten.

ANOTHER DEUCE GAME KLAXON.

Australian Open final: Nadal 2-6 6-7 *0-1 Medvedev

11:11 , Dylan Terry

Does the legendary Spaniard have what it takes to find a way back into this one?

(Getty Images)

Australian Open final: Nadal 2-6 6-7 0-1* Medvedev

11:10 , Dylan Terry

Advantage Medvedev as he opts to go for the serve out wide which Nadal can only fire back into the net.

Oh dear! A drop shot into the net from Medvedev! Neither man wants to win this game!

Ace. Advantage Medvedev once more.

And another ace seals it. The Russian survives.

Australian Open final: Nadal 2-6 6-7 0-0* Medvedev

11:07 , Dylan Terry

Medvedev’s serve proves too much for Nadal as the Spaniard can only skew his return several yards beyond the baseline. Advantage Medvedev yet again.

Double fault! Fourth deuce. Into the seventh minute of this game.

An unforced error from Medvedev as he plants a forehand into the net! Break point opportunity for Nadal.

He let’s Medvedev off the hook. A long forehand and we’re at 40-40 for the fifth time in this game.

Australian Open final: Nadal 2-6 6-7 0-0* Medvedev

11:05 , Dylan Terry

Slice into the net from Nadal. Advantage Medvedev. Every game feels like a marathon at the moment.

Back to deuce we go as Nadal finds the line with another sumptuous forehand down the line.

Then it’s Medvedev’s turn to place one right in the corner as he brings up the advantage once more.

Can he close it out this time? Nope. A forehand goes long and we’re back to deuce for a third time in this game.

Australian Open final: Nadal 2-6 6-7 0-0* Medvedev

11:03 , Dylan Terry

Nadal starts the third set well as he plays some deep shots onto the backhand of Medvedev and forces the error into the net.

A serve-smash combination brings the score to 15-15 but Nadal then works Medvedev onto the back foot before finishing him off with a forehand.

Oh, but that’s unreal from the Russian! Nadal comes to the net to finish him off but Medvedev guesses the direction correctly and wins the point with a crosscourt backhand. Superb. 30-30.

The serve and charge from Medvedev proves the winning formula, before Nadal responds with a forehand which kisses the baseline. Deuce.

The Spaniard isn’t giving up on this.

Australian Open final: Nadal 2-6 6-7 Medvedev

11:00 , Dylan Terry

Medvedev knows he is closing in. It’s going to take a mammoth effort from Nadal if he is to get back into this one.

But we’ve seen him do it before...

One hand on the trophy 🕺



From 5-3 down in the tiebreak, @DaniilMedwed takes the second set 7-6(5) against Nadal to lead two-sets-to-love.#AO2022 • #AusOpen pic.twitter.com/CmKXHRw9me — #AusOpen (@AustralianOpen) January 30, 2022

Australian Open final: Nadal 2-6 6-7 Medvedev

10:59 , Dylan Terry

Are you not entertained?!

(Getty Images)

Australian Open final: Nadal 2-6 6-7 Medvedev

10:58 , Dylan Terry

That’s a real sickener for Nadal. He was a break up on two occasions and then led 5-3 in the tie-break before Medvedev roared back to win four points in a row.

Incredible resolve from the Russian. He is one set away from becoming the Australian Open champion for the first time.

Australian Open final: Nadal 2-6 6-7 (5-7) Medvedev

10:54 , Dylan Terry

Medvedev gets it! An 84-minute set is won by the Russian as he passes Nadal at the net with his trademark backhand down the line.

Boos ring out around the Rod Laver Arena. The crowd are gutted. Medvedev won’t care one bit.

Australian Open final: Nadal 2-6 6-6 (5-6*) Medvedev

10:53 , Dylan Terry

Medvedev puts Nadal away with a backhand crosscourt. Set point for the Russian.

Australian Open final: Nadal 2-6 6-6 (5-5*) Medvedev

10:52 , Dylan Terry

Remarkable! Nadal looks to be on top in the rally as he comes to the net but his volley is out!

The crowd think Nadal has won the point as Medvedev put the return into the net, but it was already out.

Australian Open final: Nadal 2-6 6-6 (*5-4) Medvedev

10:52 , Dylan Terry

Nadal goes for the serve and volley but Medvedev disrupts it with a superb passing shot and the Spaniard can only plant his volley into the net.

Australian Open final: Nadal 2-6 6-6 (*5-3) Medvedev

10:50 , Dylan Terry

Medvedev into the net! Nadal’s forehand is really finding its range now as he puts Medvedev on the back foot.

There is daylight for Nadal for the first time in this tie-break.

Australian Open final: Nadal 2-6 6-6 (4-3*) Medvedev

10:49 , Dylan Terry

A pair of wonderful forehands from Nadal and he has another mini-break over Medvedev as the Russian can only send a looping backhand wide.

Australian Open final: Nadal 2-6 6-6 (3-3*) Medvedev

10:48 , Dylan Terry

This time it’s Medvedev who faultlessly executes the volley at the net. Halfway through this tie-break and there is nothing between them.

Australian Open final: Nadal 2-6 6-6 (*3-2) Medvedev

10:47 , Dylan Terry

Oh that’s a superb volley at the net from Nadal. He gets down brilliantly to cushion it over the net and retain a slender lead.

Australian Open final: Nadal 2-6 6-6 (*2-2) Medvedev

10:46 , Dylan Terry

Nadal into the net! That was a slightly tired forehand from the Spaniard. Level once more. Nothing to split these two.

Australian Open final: Nadal 2-6 6-6 (2-1*) Medvedev

10:45 , Dylan Terry

Brilliant crosscourt backhand from Medvedev narrows the gap. Still all to play for in this tie-break.

Nadal to serve next.

Australian Open final: Nadal 2-6 6-6 (2-0*) Medvedev

10:45 , Dylan Terry

Too good from Nadal! He has the mini-break. Nadal went for the passing shot down the line and as Medvedev intercepted it he could only guide it wide.

Australian Open final: Nadal 2-6 6-6 (*1-0) Medvedev

10:43 , Dylan Terry

Nadal holds his serve at the start of the tie-break as Medvedev puts too much on a forehand.

Australian Open final: Nadal 2-6 6-6* Medvedev

10:40 , Dylan Terry

Medvedev continues to remain unphased by what has come before. He fizzes a forehand past Nadal to get his service game up and running.

A long backhand from Medvedev brings up 15-15, but the Russian works Nadal well around the court before finishing him off with a lovely effort down the line.

That’s nice from Nadal, though. The pair both come to the net but it’s the Spaniard who comes out on top as he clips the passing shot beyond Medvedev.

But an ace and a powerful forehand do the trick for Medvedev.

Tie-break.

Australian Open final: Nadal 2-6 6-5* Medvedev

10:39 , Dylan Terry

Huge hold for Nadal. Potentially a massive game in the match if the Spaniard can win this set.

(Getty Images)

Australian Open final: Nadal 2-6 *6-5 Medvedev

10:35 , Dylan Terry

Medvedev is making Nadal work so, so hard for every point but the Spaniard gets the better of him this time. The volley is a little too good for Medvedev and he can only shank his forehand into the net. Advantage Nadal.

Back to Deuce though as Nadal misses a fairly regulation forehand down the line.

Wonderful backhand from Nadal! He roars and gets the crowd going!

And that’s the hold! Medvedev can’t keep his serve in. Yet again, the Russian will serve to stay in the second set.

Australian Open final: Nadal 2-6 *5-5 Medvedev

10:29 , Dylan Terry

An arrow-like backhand down the line from Nadal gets the crowd going once more. The Spaniard looking to hold for the first time in three service games.

That backhand is into the net though. Medvedev clipped the tape with his forehand but Nadal couldn’t capitalise when it fell kindly to him.

Drop shot from Nadal is inch-perfect and the Spaniard kills Medvedev off with a forehand crosscourt. 30-15.

Another Nadal backhand into the net though. That’s becoming a bit of a theme in the last quarter of an hour. 30-30.

This time it’s a poor Medvedev backhand which proves costly as Nadal brings up game point.

Oh dear. Nadal into the net with a tame forehand. Deuce.

