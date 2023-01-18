Australian Open: Injured Rafael Nadal crashes out in second round to Mackenzie McDonald

Out: The defending champion struggled with injury throughout (REUTERS)

Defending champion and No1 seed Rafael Nadal crashed out of the Australian Open in a shock loss to American MacKenzie McDonald in a match beset by injury to the Spaniard.

Nadal appeared to be struggling with an injury to his left hip, which saw him first lean against the advertising boards in pain during the second set and then required a medical timeout moments later.

His wife Xisca was seen crying in the stands as the 36-year-old struggled to find anyway back from his physical issues in a 6-4, 6-4, 7-5 loss.

Nadal had reached the quarter-final stage at least in his last six appearances at Melbourne Park.

Australian Open 2023 - In pictures

Rafael Nadal dejected after losing his second round match against Mackenzie Mcdonald (REUTERS)

Novak Djokovic in action during his first round match against Roberto Carballes Baena (REUTERS)

Andy Murray (AP)

Emma Raducanu (AFP via Getty Images)

Cameron Norrie (REUTERS)

Iga Swiatek (AP)

Rafael Nadal with Jack Draper (AFP via Getty Images)

Sunset of the Rod Laver Arena (AFP via Getty Images)

Fans cheer during the match between John Millman of Australia and Marc-Andrea Huesler of Switzerland (Getty Images)

A ball boy attempts to catch moths during the first round match between Marcos Giron of the U.S. and Daniil Medvedev of Russia on Rod Laver Arena at the Australian Open tennis championship in Melbourne, Australi (AP)

Spectators cool off outside Kia Arena during day two of the 2023 Australian Open at Melbourne Park on January 17, 2023 in Melbourne (Getty Images)

And most notably he recovered from a potentially career-ending foot injury to pull off a surprise title win at the tournament 12 months ago.

This latest issue following after a previous abdominal injury had brought a premature end to his 2022 season will raise further questions about the long-term future of the 22-time Grand Slam champion.

After his shock win, world No65 McDonald said: “He’s an incredible champion. He’s never going to give up so closing it out against a guy like that is tough. I’m happy I kept focused on myself and got through.”