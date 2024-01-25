Australian Open: Aryna Sabalenka powers past Coco Gauff to reach women's final

Powering through: Aryna Sabalenka is into her second straight Australian Open final (Getty Images)

Defending champion Aryna Sabalenka powered her way into the final of the Australian Open following a 7-6 6-4 victory over Coco Gauff.

In a meeting of the two form players in the women’s draw in Melbourne, Gauff seemed to struggle with the occasion and was beset by double faults early on.

Although the US Open champion found her rhythm to push her opponent in their first meeting since the final in New York, Sabalenka’s brand of power tennis was just too much.

The Belarusian is the overwhelming favourite to lift the title on Saturday, having yet to drop a set for the duration of this year’s tournament.

The world No2 started with her usual bizarre pre-match ritual of signing the head of her fitness coach, which has become a repeated superstition since the first round.

She then got off to an electric start to break Gauff’s first service game, only for the American to break straight back. Both players were a bit tight and Sabalenka scuppered an opportunity to round off the set when serving at 5-3 following another break.

That set eventually went to a tiebreak, which Sabalenka dominated from start to finish.

Such was the relentlessness of her aggression and power in the second set, it led to Billie Jean King, no doubt supporting her fellow American from the stands, to bury her head into her hands as the match progressed.

That Gauff stayed with her rival on court was no mean feat but Sabalenka broke for a 5-4 lead and moments later served for the match.