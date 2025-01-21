Australian Open 2025: How to watch on TV, betting odds and more to know

Jannik Sinner of Italy celebrates after defeating Holger Rune of Denmark in their fourth round match at the Australian Open tennis championship in Melbourne, Australia, Monday, Jan. 20, 2025.(AP Photo/Asanka Brendon Ratnayake)

MELBOURNE, Australia (AP) — Get caught up on the Australian Open with a guide that tells you everything you need to know about how to watch the year’s first Grand Slam tennis tournament, what the betting odds are, what the schedule is and more:

How to watch the Australian Open on TV

— In the U.S.: ESPN and Tennis Channel.

— Other countries are listed here.

Who is on Wednesday's schedule at the Australian Open?

It’s the second day of quarterfinals, headlined by defending champion Jannik Sinner against local hope Alex de Minaur starting at 7:30 p.m. local time (3:30 a.m. EST) on Rod Laver Arena. Based on head-to-head records, it should be no contest. Italy's Sinner is 9-0 against the Australian, including the fourth round of the 2022 Australian Open, the only time they have met in a Grand Slam tournament. De Minaur said he took encouragement from his match against Sinner in Rotterdam last year, when he lost 7-5, 6-4. Another Italian, 55th-ranked Lorenzo Sonego, will play No. 21 Ben Shelton of the U.S. in the other men's quarterfinal Wednesday, starting after 2:30 p.m. local time (10:30 p.m. Tuesday EST). That match will be played in Laver after five-time Grand Slam champion Iga Swiatek of Poland plays No. 8 Emma Navarro of the U.S. Navarro has spent more than 10 hours on court across four three-set matches and 129 games. Swiatek has won all of her matches in straight sets, playing just 59 games and 4 1/2 hours. Elina Svitolina plays 2017 U.S. Open finalist Madison Keys in the first of the Day 11 matches on Laver at 11:30 a.m. local time (7:30 p.m. Tuesday EST).

What happened Tuesday at the Australian Open?

Coco Gauff’s 13-match winning streak ended in a 7-5, 6-4 quarterfinal loss to No. 11 Paula Badosa of Spain. The 20-year-old Gauff, the 2023 U.S. Open champion, was a semifinalist in Australia last year. Badosa is into her first Grand Slam semifinal at age 27 — less than a year after she was contemplating retirement because of a stress fracture in her back. No. 2 Alexander Zverev reached the semifinals at Melbourne Park for the third time with a 7-6 (1), 7-6 (0), 2-6, 6-1 win over No. 12 Tommy Paul.

What are the betting odds for the Australian Open?

Jannik Sinner is a -550 money-line favorite against Alex de Minaur (+440) in the quarterfinals, according to BetMGM Sportsbook. Five-time major winner Iga Swiatek is a much bigger favorite (-1400) against Emma Navarro (+800).

What is the Australian Open singles schedule?

— Wednesday: Quarterfinals (Women and Men)

— Thursday: Women’s Semifinals

— Friday: Men’s Semifinals

— Saturday: Women’s Final

— Sunday: Men’s Final

Think you’re an expert on the Australian Open?

Let’s see if you know as much as you think you do about the Australian Open. The Associated Press has put together a quiz to test your knowledge — the faster you answer, the more points you get. Try to top the leaderboard.

What do I need to know about tennis and the Australian Open?

Get caught up:

— Novak Djokovic says he's focused on Carlos Alcaraz after getting apologies for TV flap

— The net detaches from the Rod Laver Arena court during Sinner's win over Rune

— Get ready for Novak Djokovic vs. Carlos Alcaraz at Melbourne Park

— Coco Gauff writes ‘RIP TikTok USA’ on a TV camera at the Australian Open

— I love it! Novak Djokovic backs Danielle Collins in her back-and-forth with Australian Open fans

— Australian Open streaming animated feeds to mimic tennis action

— Iga Swiatek is ‘perfect’ in 6-1, 6-0 win over 2021 U.S. Open champion Emma Raducanu

— A Grand Slam innovation — the courtside coaches’ boxes in Melbourne

— The Big Three is down to just Novak Djokovic

— Carlos Alcaraz wants a career Grand Slam — and a kangaroo tattoo

— There isn’t really any time off for tennis players during their offseason

— Coco Gauff improved her serve and forehand heading into the Australian Open

— Jannik Sinner's doping case will have a hearing in April

How much prize money is there at the 2025 Australian Open?

Total prize money at the Australian Open is rising to a tournament-record 96.5 million Australian dollars (about $60 million). The two singles champions each will receive 3.5 million Australian dollars (about $2.15 million), up from 3.15 million Australian dollars (about $1.95 million) a year ago, but still below the pre-pandemic high of 4.12 million Australian dollars ($2.55 million) in 2020.

Key stats at Melbourne Park

0-2 — Paula Badosa’s record in Grand Slam quarterfinals until beating Coco Gauff on Tuesday to reach her first major semifinal at age 27.

9 — The number of Grand Slam semifinals reached by Alexander Zverev since the start of 2020 after getting to his third at Melbourne Park. Only 24-time major winner Novak Djokovic has reached more major men's semifinals in that time.

What was said at the Australian Open?

“The back wasn’t responding well. I didn’t find solutions. But I wanted to (give) it a last try ... and let’s see how it would go. Well, here I am.” — Paula Badosa.

“I’m obviously disappointed, but I’m not completely crushed. I’m looking forward to a lot.” — Coco Gauff.

