Australian Open 2025: Today’s match schedule, full draw details and prize money

Jack Draper is eyeing a place in the third round - AP/Manish Swarup

For the first time, six British players have won first-round matches at the Australian Open, with Jack Draper and Jacob Fearnley now looking to maintain that momentum for British players by reaching the third round.

On Wednesday, British No 1 Draper faces a blockbuster second-round clash with Australian home favourite Thanasi Kokkinakis. British No 3 Fearnley – who played the “best match of my life” to beat Nick Kyrgios, and the Australian hecklers, in round one – plays Arthur Cazaux next.

Jodie Burrage faces a daunting test against world No 3 Coco Gauff. Likewise Harriet Dart, who plays 18th seed Donna Vekic.

Novak Djokovic – with Andy Murray in his corner – Carlos Alcaraz and Aryna Sabalenka are also in second-round action.

Australian Open order of play – day 4 (Wednesday)

Three main showcourts and British players only. Times shown are UK time.

Rod Laver Arena

12.30am GMT

Aryna Sabalenka vs Jessica Bouzas Maneiro

Not before 3am GMT

Novak Djokovic vs Jaime Faria

8am GMT

Coco Gauff vs Jodie Burrage

Followed by

Pedro Martinez vs Alexander Zverev

Margaret Court Arena

12.30am GMT

Elise Mertens vs Jessica Pegula

Not before 2am GMT

Yoshihito Nishioka vs Carlos Alcaraz

8am GMT

Casper Ruud vs Jakub Mensik

Followed by

Paula Badosa vs Talia Gibson

John Cain Arena

1am GMT

Laura Siegemund vs Qinwen Zheng

Not before 2am GMT

Jordan Thompson vs Nuno Borges

6am GMT

Diana Shnaider vs Ajla Tomljanovic

Not before 8am GMT

Jack Draper vs Thanasi Kokkinakis

Other British players

Court 3 – fourth on

Harriet Dart vs Donna Vekic

How to watch the Australian Open on TV and streaming in the UK

In the UK, Eurosport has the broadcasting rights to live action from Melbourne, most of which takes place overnight in the UK. The first matches on court are usually at about midnight UK time, with the late-night matches in Melbourne starting at a more manageable 8am in the UK.

Tim Henman and Laura Robson are part of the presenting team with expert punditry from the likes of John McEnroe and Mats Wilander.

The Australian Open men’s draw

Novak Djokovic, who has won the Australian Open 10 times and is now being coached by Andy Murray as he seeks his 25th major title, could face Carlos Alcaraz in the quarter-final.

The Australian Open women’s draw

Briton’s Emma Raducanu, Katie Boulter, Jodie Burrage and Harriet Dart have all made it into round two.

What is the Australian Open prize money?

This year’s Australian Open total prize money is up 12 per cent on 2024 – £48.4 million will be shared by the field with the men’s and women’s singles winners each taking home £1.75 million and the beaten finalists earning £954,350.

The Australian Open is still the least lucrative grand slam for the singles winners.

Australian Open (2025): £1.75 million

French Open (2024): £2 million

Wimbledon (2024): £2.7 million

US Open (2024): £2.9 million

When do the Australian Open finals take place?

The women’s final is on Saturday, January 25 with the men’s final the following day, January 26.

Where is the Australian Open held?

Melbourne Park is the venue for the Australian Open. Rod Laver Arena, named in honour of Australian great Rod Laver, is the main stadium with 15,000 seats.

John Cain Arena, Margaret Court Arena, Court 3, 1573 Arena and the Kia Arena are the other major venues on the grounds.

Rod Laver Arena is one of the best venues in tennis - AP/Andy Wong

How to buy Australian Open tickets

How to watch the Australian Open on TV in the US

ESPN have the broadcasting rights to show the tournament in the States.

Is Jannik Sinner playing?

Yes. But the Italian is waiting for the result of the World Anti-Doping Agency’s appeal to the Court of Arbitration for Sport over his two failed doping tests earlier this year. The 23-year-old tested positive for clostebol in March but an independent panel found there was “no fault or negligence” attached to the player. If Wada is successful, Sinner could be banned from tennis for up to two years.

Jannik Sinner will hope to defend his Australian Open title in January - Getty Images/Martin Keep

Why is Andy Murray coaching Novak Djokovic?

Murray, who retired after the 2024 Olympics, joined Djokovic’s team in November. They spent 10 days together before Christmas in preparation for the new season.

“Being on the same side of the net is actually great for a change because he’s been one of my greatest rivals,” Djokovic said. “In a way it was strange for me to share all these kinds of insights about how I feel on the court, sharing some of the secrets of what I’m going through, what I’m thinking about, how I see my game with somebody that has been always one of the top rivals.”

What we have all been waiting for...



Who are the defending Australian Open champions?

Last year, Jannik Sinner won his first grand slam when he fought back from two sets down to beat Daniil Medvedev 3-6, 3-6, 6-4, 6-4, 6-3 in three hours and 44 minutes.

In the women’s final, Aryna Sabalenka was too strong China’s Qinwen Zheng, winning 6-3, 6-2 to secure her second Australian Open title.

Latest odds

To win the men’s title

Jannik Sinner 6/5

Novak Djokovic 6/1

Carlos Alcaraz 10/3

Alexander Zverev 17/2

Jack Draper 100/1

To win the women’s title

Aryna Sabalenka 7/4

Coco Gauff 11/2

Elena Rybakina 9/1

Karolina Muchova 28/1

Emma Raducanu 100/1

Odds correct as of Jan 14