Australian Open 2025: Today’s match schedule, full draw details and prize money
For the first time, six British players have won first-round matches at the Australian Open, with Jack Draper and Jacob Fearnley now looking to maintain that momentum for British players by reaching the third round.
On Wednesday, British No 1 Draper faces a blockbuster second-round clash with Australian home favourite Thanasi Kokkinakis. British No 3 Fearnley – who played the “best match of my life” to beat Nick Kyrgios, and the Australian hecklers, in round one – plays Arthur Cazaux next.
Jodie Burrage faces a daunting test against world No 3 Coco Gauff. Likewise Harriet Dart, who plays 18th seed Donna Vekic.
Novak Djokovic – with Andy Murray in his corner – Carlos Alcaraz and Aryna Sabalenka are also in second-round action.
Australian Open order of play – day 4 (Wednesday)
Three main showcourts and British players only. Times shown are UK time.
Rod Laver Arena
12.30am GMT
Aryna Sabalenka vs Jessica Bouzas Maneiro
Not before 3am GMT
Novak Djokovic vs Jaime Faria
8am GMT
Coco Gauff vs Jodie Burrage
Followed by
Pedro Martinez vs Alexander Zverev
Margaret Court Arena
12.30am GMT
Elise Mertens vs Jessica Pegula
Not before 2am GMT
Yoshihito Nishioka vs Carlos Alcaraz
8am GMT
Casper Ruud vs Jakub Mensik
Followed by
Paula Badosa vs Talia Gibson
John Cain Arena
1am GMT
Laura Siegemund vs Qinwen Zheng
Not before 2am GMT
Jordan Thompson vs Nuno Borges
6am GMT
Diana Shnaider vs Ajla Tomljanovic
Not before 8am GMT
Jack Draper vs Thanasi Kokkinakis
Other British players
Court 3 – fourth on
Harriet Dart vs Donna Vekic
For full draw details, see the official order of play provided by the Australian Open
How to watch the Australian Open on TV and streaming in the UK
In the UK, Eurosport has the broadcasting rights to live action from Melbourne, most of which takes place overnight in the UK. The first matches on court are usually at about midnight UK time, with the late-night matches in Melbourne starting at a more manageable 8am in the UK.
Tim Henman and Laura Robson are part of the presenting team with expert punditry from the likes of John McEnroe and Mats Wilander.
The Australian Open men’s draw
Novak Djokovic, who has won the Australian Open 10 times and is now being coached by Andy Murray as he seeks his 25th major title, could face Carlos Alcaraz in the quarter-final.
Australian Open Men's Draw: pic.twitter.com/5ad7fXSR7i
— Tennis Updates (@TennisUpdates25) January 9, 2025
The Australian Open women’s draw
Briton’s Emma Raducanu, Katie Boulter, Jodie Burrage and Harriet Dart have all made it into round two.
Australian Open Women's Draw: pic.twitter.com/1V6dYaU7mr
— Tennis Updates (@TennisUpdates25) January 9, 2025
What is the Australian Open prize money?
This year’s Australian Open total prize money is up 12 per cent on 2024 – £48.4 million will be shared by the field with the men’s and women’s singles winners each taking home £1.75 million and the beaten finalists earning £954,350.
The Australian Open is still the least lucrative grand slam for the singles winners.
Australian Open (2025): £1.75 million
French Open (2024): £2 million
Wimbledon (2024): £2.7 million
US Open (2024): £2.9 million
When do the Australian Open finals take place?
The women’s final is on Saturday, January 25 with the men’s final the following day, January 26.
Where is the Australian Open held?
Melbourne Park is the venue for the Australian Open. Rod Laver Arena, named in honour of Australian great Rod Laver, is the main stadium with 15,000 seats.
John Cain Arena, Margaret Court Arena, Court 3, 1573 Arena and the Kia Arena are the other major venues on the grounds.
How to buy Australian Open tickets
You can buy tickets for the tournament here.
How to watch the Australian Open on TV in the US
ESPN have the broadcasting rights to show the tournament in the States.
Is Jannik Sinner playing?
Yes. But the Italian is waiting for the result of the World Anti-Doping Agency’s appeal to the Court of Arbitration for Sport over his two failed doping tests earlier this year. The 23-year-old tested positive for clostebol in March but an independent panel found there was “no fault or negligence” attached to the player. If Wada is successful, Sinner could be banned from tennis for up to two years.
Why is Andy Murray coaching Novak Djokovic?
Murray, who retired after the 2024 Olympics, joined Djokovic’s team in November. They spent 10 days together before Christmas in preparation for the new season.
“Being on the same side of the net is actually great for a change because he’s been one of my greatest rivals,” Djokovic said. “In a way it was strange for me to share all these kinds of insights about how I feel on the court, sharing some of the secrets of what I’m going through, what I’m thinking about, how I see my game with somebody that has been always one of the top rivals.”
What we have all been waiting for...
Andy Murray has arrived in Melbourne to begin his partnership with Novak Djokovic 🤝#AO2025 pic.twitter.com/sk8tf4CwiM
— #AusOpen (@AustralianOpen) January 7, 2025
Who are the defending Australian Open champions?
Last year, Jannik Sinner won his first grand slam when he fought back from two sets down to beat Daniil Medvedev 3-6, 3-6, 6-4, 6-4, 6-3 in three hours and 44 minutes.
In the women’s final, Aryna Sabalenka was too strong China’s Qinwen Zheng, winning 6-3, 6-2 to secure her second Australian Open title.
Latest odds
To win the men’s title
Jannik Sinner 6/5
Novak Djokovic 6/1
Carlos Alcaraz 10/3
Alexander Zverev 17/2
Jack Draper 100/1
To win the women’s title
Aryna Sabalenka 7/4
Coco Gauff 11/2
Elena Rybakina 9/1
Karolina Muchova 28/1
Emma Raducanu 100/1
Odds correct as of Jan 14