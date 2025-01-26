Australian Open 2025 men’s final: When is it and how to watch

Alexander Zverev and Jannik Sinner will do battle in Sunday’s men’s singles final - Reuters/Tingshu Wang

The curtain comes down on this year’s Australian Open on Sunday as the top two seeds face off in a mouthwatering men’s singles final. World No 1 Jannik Sinner will be attempting to retain his title and claim his third grand slam but will face stiff opposition in the form of the second-seeded Alexander Zverev, who will be determined to finally earn his first major crown.

Italy’s Sinner saw off the big-serving American Ben Shelton in straight sets in the second semi-final after Zverev benefitted from a Novak Djokovic retirement in the other last-four match-up.

In Saturday’s women’s singles final, Madison Keys stunned defending champion Aryna Sabalenka to claim her first-ever grand-slam title after a three-set thriller. The American’s shock victory denied world No 1 Sabalenka a three-peat at Melbourne Park.

Women’s final

Madison Keys beat Aryna Sabalenka 6-3, 2-6, 7-5

Men’s semi-final matches

Alexander Zverev beat Novak Djokovic 7-6 RET

Jannik Sinner beat Ben Shelton 7-6, 6-2, 6-2

For full draw details, see the official order of play provided by the Australian Open

When do the Australian Open finals take place?

The men’s singles final, between Sinnner and Zverev, is on Sunday, January 26 at 8:30am.

Where are the finals being held?

Melbourne Park is the venue for the Australian Open. Rod Laver Arena, which stages the final is named in honour of the Australian tennis great – the stadium’s capacity is 15,000.

How to buy tickets for both men’s and women’s finals

At the end of the week leading up to the finals, tickets were still available. Prices for the women’s final start at $429 (£348) while the men’s final tickets start from $1,899 (£1,541).

How to watch the Australian Open final on TV and streaming in the UK

In the UK, Eurosport has the broadcasting rights to live action from Melbourne Park. To watch on Discovery+, an Entertainment & Sport pass is £6.99/month or £59.99/year.

Alternatively, you can bookmark this page and follow Telegraph Sport’s live coverage of both finals.

Who are the defending Australian Open champions?

Last year, Sinner won his first grand slam when he fought back from two sets down to beat Daniil Medvedev 3-6, 3-6, 6-4, 6-4, 6-3 in three hours and 44 minutes.

In the women’s final, Sabalenka was too strong for China’s Zheng Qinwen, winning 6-3, 6-2 to secure her second Australian Open title.

What is the Australian Open prize money?

This year’s Australian Open total prize money is up 12 per cent on 2024 – £48.4 million will be shared by the field with the men’s and women’s singles winners each taking home £1.75 million and the beaten finalists earning £954,350.

The Australian Open is still the least lucrative grand slam for the singles winners, however.

Australian Open (2025): £1.75 million

French Open (2024): £2 million

Wimbledon (2024): £2.7 million

US Open (2024): £2.9 million

What is the longest final in Australian Open history?

The 2012 final between Rafael Nadal and Djokovic was the longest in Australian Open history – it lasted a jaw-dropping five hours and 53 minutes. The Serb edged the gripping battle with the Spaniard to win his fifth major title.

It was the longest final in grand slam history, overtaking the record previously set by the 1998 US open final between Ivan Lendl and Mats Wilander.

What are the latest odds?

To win the men’s title

Jannik Sinner 4/11

Alexander Zverev 9/4

Odds correct as of January 25