Australian Open 2025: How to watch today's matches, full tournament schedule, where to stream free and more

Australian Open defending champ Jannik Sinner is ready to protect his title this weekend. (Graham Denholm/Getty Images)

The 2025 Australian Open is now in the Fourth Round in Melbourne Park, Australia. The tennis tournament has some big names playing on the court this week, including the top-seeded defending champ of the Australian Open, Jannik Sinner, who won his first grand slam at the 2024 tournament. Alexander Zverev, Carlos Alcaraz and Novak Djokovic are also competing on the men's side.

In the women's tournament, defending women’s singles champion Aryna Sabalenka also took the top-seeded spot. She's competing alongside Iga Swiatek, Coco Gauff, Jasmine Paolini and Elena Rybakina.

For U.S. fans, the Australian Open will once again be complicated by the time difference between the continents, with day sessions starting at 7 p.m. ET the evening prior for American viewers. Are you ready to watch the 2025 Australian Open? Here’s everything you need to know about tuning into the tennis grand slam, including the full tournament schedule, where to stream the Australian Open, how to watch matches for free and more.

How to watch the 2025 Australian Open:

Dates: Jan. 11-26

Game: Australian Open

Location: Melbourne Park, Melbourne, AU

TV channel: ESPN, ESPN2, ABC, Tennis Channel

Streaming: ESPN+, Sling, Fubo and more

When is the 2025 Australian Open?

The 2025 Australian Open runs from Sunday, Jan. 12 to Sunday, Jan. 26. However, due to the time difference in The Land Down Under, match start times will be a bit wonky for U.S. viewers, meaning the first major tennis tournament of the year will start airing coverage at 7 p.m. ET on Jan. 11 in U.S. timezones.

What channel is the Australian Open on in 2025?

In the U.S., coverage of the Australian Open will air across ESPN, ESPN2, ESPN3 and ABC. The Tennis Channel will also be broadcasting daily highlights, analysis and replays.

How to watch the 2025 Australian Open without cable:

Stream Australian Open coverage ESPN+ On top of airing on ESPN, this year's Australian grand slam will stream live on ESPN+, so if you don't want to pay for a pricey cable or streaming package that includes ESPN, this is a budget-friendly alternative. An ESPN+ subscription grants you access to exclusive ESPN+ content including live events like UFC Fight Night and F1 races, fantasy sports tools and premium ESPN+ articles. You can stream ESPN+ through an app on your smart TV, phone, tablet, computer and on ESPN.com. $10.99/month at ESPN

Get ESPN, ESPN2, ESPN3 and Tennis Channel Sling TV Orange While Sling doesn't offer a free trial, it'll get you through the entirety of the Australian Open for as low as $23 for the first month. Sling TV's Orange plan offers ESPN, ESPN2 and ESPN3. While Sling Orange doesn't include access to your local ABC, a TV antenna may help fill that gap for you. A Sling subscription also includes 50 hours of free DVR storage, so if you’re worried about missing any of the grand slam action, you can always record your games. $23 for your first month at Sling

Get ESPN, ESPN2, ABC and get ESPN+ Hulu + Live TV Hulu’s live TV tier includes access to live TV channels ESPN, ESPN2 and ABC, plus ESPN+ and ad-supported Disney+, meaning you can watch the Australian Open across almost every channel airing coverage in the US, plus tune in via ESPN+ — and enjoy over 95 other channels. You’ll also enjoy access to unlimited DVR storage. Hulu + Live TV starts at $83/month after the free trial period. Try free at Hulu

Who is playing in the 2025 Australian Open?

Here are the 2025 Australian Open seeds:

Men:

1. Jannik Sinner

2. Alexander Zverev

3. Carlos Alcaraz

4. Taylor Fritz

5. Daniil Medvedev

6. Casper Ruud

7. Novak Djokovic

8. Alex de Minaur

9. Andrey Rublev

10. Grigor Dimitrov

11. Stefanos Tsitsipas

12. Tommy Paul

13. Holger Rune

14. Ugo Humbert

15. Jack Draper

16. Lorenzo Musetti

17. Frances Tiafoe

18. Hubert Hurkacz

19. Karen Khachanov

20. Arthur Fils

21. Ben Shelton

22. Sebastian Korda

23. Alejandro Tabilo

24. Jiri Lehecka

25. Alexei Popyrin

26. Tomas Machac

27. Jordan Thompson

28. Sebastian Baez

29. Felix Auger-Aliassime

30. Giovanni Mpetshi Perricard

31. Francisco Cerundolo

32. Flavio Cobolli

Women:

1. Aryna Sabalenka

2. Iga Swiatek

3. Coco Gauff

4. Jasmine Paolini

5. Qinwen Zheng

6. Elena Rybakina

7. Jessica Pegula

8. Emma Navarro

9. Daria Kasatkina

10. Danielle Collins

11. Paula Badosa

12. Diana Shnaider

13. Anna Kalinskaya

14. Mirra Andreeva

15. Beatriz Haddad Maia

16. Jelena Ostapenko

17. Marta Kostyuk

18. Donna Vekic

19. Madison Keys

20. Karolina Muchova

21. Victoria Azarenka

22. Katie Boulter

23. Magdalena Frech

24. Yulia Putintseva

25. Liudmila Samsonova

26. Ekaterina Alexandrova

27. Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova

28. Elina Svitolina

29. Linda Noskova

30. Leylah Fernandez

31. Maria Sakkari

32. Dayana Yastremska

Australian Open 2025 schedule

Day matches start at 7 p.m. ET, with more matches rolling in at 8 p.m. ET, not before 9 p.m ET and not before 11 p.m. ET. Night sessions start at 3 a.m. ET.

Jan. 18-19:

Fourth Round (Women and Men)

Jan. 20-21:

Quarterfinals (Women and Men)

Jan. 22-23:

Women’s Semifinals

Jan. 23-24:

Men’s Semifinals

Jan. 25:

Women’s Final

Jan. 26:

Men’s Final

