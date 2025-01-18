Australian Open 2025: How to watch today's matches, full tournament schedule, where to stream free and more
The 2025 Australian Open is now in the Fourth Round in Melbourne Park, Australia. The tennis tournament has some big names playing on the court this week, including the top-seeded defending champ of the Australian Open, Jannik Sinner, who won his first grand slam at the 2024 tournament. Alexander Zverev, Carlos Alcaraz and Novak Djokovic are also competing on the men's side.
In the women's tournament, defending women’s singles champion Aryna Sabalenka also took the top-seeded spot. She's competing alongside Iga Swiatek, Coco Gauff, Jasmine Paolini and Elena Rybakina.
For U.S. fans, the Australian Open will once again be complicated by the time difference between the continents, with day sessions starting at 7 p.m. ET the evening prior for American viewers. Are you ready to watch the 2025 Australian Open? Here’s everything you need to know about tuning into the tennis grand slam, including the full tournament schedule, where to stream the Australian Open, how to watch matches for free and more.
How to watch the 2025 Australian Open:
Dates: Jan. 11-26
Game: Australian Open
Location: Melbourne Park, Melbourne, AU
TV channel: ESPN, ESPN2, ABC, Tennis Channel
Streaming: ESPN+, Sling, Fubo and more
When is the 2025 Australian Open?
The 2025 Australian Open runs from Sunday, Jan. 12 to Sunday, Jan. 26. However, due to the time difference in The Land Down Under, match start times will be a bit wonky for U.S. viewers, meaning the first major tennis tournament of the year will start airing coverage at 7 p.m. ET on Jan. 11 in U.S. timezones.
What channel is the Australian Open on in 2025?
In the U.S., coverage of the Australian Open will air across ESPN, ESPN2, ESPN3 and ABC. The Tennis Channel will also be broadcasting daily highlights, analysis and replays.
How to watch the 2025 Australian Open without cable:
On top of airing on ESPN, this year's Australian grand slam will stream live on ESPN+, so if you don't want to pay for a pricey cable or streaming package that includes ESPN, this is a budget-friendly alternative. An ESPN+ subscription grants you access to exclusive ESPN+ content including live events like UFC Fight Night and F1 races, fantasy sports tools and premium ESPN+ articles. You can stream ESPN+ through an app on your smart TV, phone, tablet, computer and on ESPN.com.
While Sling doesn't offer a free trial, it'll get you through the entirety of the Australian Open for as low as $23 for the first month. Sling TV's Orange plan offers ESPN, ESPN2 and ESPN3. While Sling Orange doesn't include access to your local ABC, a TV antenna may help fill that gap for you. A Sling subscription also includes 50 hours of free DVR storage, so if you’re worried about missing any of the grand slam action, you can always record your games.
Hulu’s live TV tier includes access to live TV channels ESPN, ESPN2 and ABC, plus ESPN+ and ad-supported Disney+, meaning you can watch the Australian Open across almost every channel airing coverage in the US, plus tune in via ESPN+ — and enjoy over 95 other channels. You’ll also enjoy access to unlimited DVR storage. Hulu + Live TV starts at $83/month after the free trial period.
Who is playing in the 2025 Australian Open?
Here are the 2025 Australian Open seeds:
Men:
1. Jannik Sinner
2. Alexander Zverev
3. Carlos Alcaraz
4. Taylor Fritz
5. Daniil Medvedev
6. Casper Ruud
7. Novak Djokovic
8. Alex de Minaur
9. Andrey Rublev
10. Grigor Dimitrov
11. Stefanos Tsitsipas
12. Tommy Paul
13. Holger Rune
14. Ugo Humbert
15. Jack Draper
16. Lorenzo Musetti
17. Frances Tiafoe
18. Hubert Hurkacz
19. Karen Khachanov
20. Arthur Fils
21. Ben Shelton
22. Sebastian Korda
23. Alejandro Tabilo
24. Jiri Lehecka
25. Alexei Popyrin
26. Tomas Machac
27. Jordan Thompson
28. Sebastian Baez
29. Felix Auger-Aliassime
30. Giovanni Mpetshi Perricard
31. Francisco Cerundolo
32. Flavio Cobolli
Women:
1. Aryna Sabalenka
2. Iga Swiatek
3. Coco Gauff
4. Jasmine Paolini
5. Qinwen Zheng
6. Elena Rybakina
7. Jessica Pegula
8. Emma Navarro
9. Daria Kasatkina
10. Danielle Collins
11. Paula Badosa
12. Diana Shnaider
13. Anna Kalinskaya
14. Mirra Andreeva
15. Beatriz Haddad Maia
16. Jelena Ostapenko
17. Marta Kostyuk
18. Donna Vekic
19. Madison Keys
20. Karolina Muchova
21. Victoria Azarenka
22. Katie Boulter
23. Magdalena Frech
24. Yulia Putintseva
25. Liudmila Samsonova
26. Ekaterina Alexandrova
27. Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova
28. Elina Svitolina
29. Linda Noskova
30. Leylah Fernandez
31. Maria Sakkari
32. Dayana Yastremska
Australian Open 2025 schedule
Day matches start at 7 p.m. ET, with more matches rolling in at 8 p.m. ET, not before 9 p.m ET and not before 11 p.m. ET. Night sessions start at 3 a.m. ET.
Jan. 18-19:
Fourth Round (Women and Men)
Jan. 20-21:
Quarterfinals (Women and Men)
Jan. 22-23:
Women’s Semifinals
Jan. 23-24:
Men’s Semifinals
Jan. 25:
Women’s Final
Jan. 26:
Men’s Final