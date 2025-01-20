Australian Open 2025: How to watch the Coco Gauff vs. Paula Badosa match today

Yahoo Canada is committed to finding you the best products at the best prices. We may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Pricing and availability are subject to change.

Coco Gauff of the United States faces Spain's Paula Badosa tonight in the Australian Open quarterfinals (Andy Cheung/Getty Images)

Women's world No. 3 American tennis star Coco Gauff will play Spain's Paula Badosa in the quarterfinals of the 2025 Australian Open this evening. The pair have never met on the court of a Grand Slam before. Both players did make it to the quarterfinals of last year's Australian Open. Gauff and Badosa will face off on the court tonight in Rod Laver Arena, starting around 7:30 p.m. ET/4:30 p.m. PT.

Here’s everything you need to know about tuning into the Coco Gauff vs. Paula Badosa match, along with the full tournament schedule, where to stream the Australian Open, how to watch matches for free and more.

How to watch the Coco Gauff vs. Paula Badosa match:

Date: Monday, Jan. 20

Time: 7:30 p.m. ET/4:30 p.m. PT

Game: Coco Gauff vs. Paula Badosa

Location: Melbourne Park, Melbourne, AU - Rod Laver Arena

Channel: ESPN2, ESPN Deportes

Streaming: ESPN+, Sling and more

When is the Coco Gauff vs. Paula Badosa tennis match?

American tennis star Coco Gauff will face Paula Badosa in the Australian Open quarterfinals tonight. The match will start around 7:30 p.m. ET/4:30 p.m. PT.

Where to watch the Gauff vs. Badosa tennis match:

This evening's Coco Gauff vs. Paula Badosa match will stream on ESPN+. Select coverage of tonight's Australian Open matches will also air on ESPN2 and ESPN Deportes.

How to watch the Coco Gauff vs. Paula Badosa tennis match without cable:

Australian Open 2025 schedule

Day matches start at 7 p.m. ET, with more matches rolling in at 8 p.m. ET, not before 9 p.m ET and not before 11 p.m. ET. Night sessions start at 3 a.m. ET.

Jan. 20-21:

Quarterfinals (Women and Men)

Jan. 22-23:

Women’s Semifinals

Jan. 23-24:

Men’s Semifinals

Jan. 25:

Women’s Final

Jan. 26:

Men’s Final

Who is playing in the 2025 Australian Open?

Here are the 2025 Australian Open seeds:

Men:

1. Jannik Sinner

2. Alexander Zverev

3. Carlos Alcaraz

4. Taylor Fritz

5. Daniil Medvedev

6. Casper Ruud

7. Novak Djokovic

8. Alex de Minaur

9. Andrey Rublev

10. Grigor Dimitrov

11. Stefanos Tsitsipas

12. Tommy Paul

13. Holger Rune

14. Ugo Humbert

15. Jack Draper

16. Lorenzo Musetti

17. Frances Tiafoe

18. Hubert Hurkacz

19. Karen Khachanov

20. Arthur Fils

21. Ben Shelton

22. Sebastian Korda

23. Alejandro Tabilo

24. Jiri Lehecka

25. Alexei Popyrin

26. Tomas Machac

27. Jordan Thompson

28. Sebastian Baez

29. Felix Auger-Aliassime

30. Giovanni Mpetshi Perricard

31. Francisco Cerundolo

32. Flavio Cobolli

Women:

1. Aryna Sabalenka

2. Iga Swiatek

3. Coco Gauff

4. Jasmine Paolini

5. Qinwen Zheng

6. Elena Rybakina

7. Jessica Pegula

8. Emma Navarro

9. Daria Kasatkina

10. Danielle Collins

11. Paula Badosa

12. Diana Shnaider

13. Anna Kalinskaya

14. Mirra Andreeva

15. Beatriz Haddad Maia

16. Jelena Ostapenko

17. Marta Kostyuk

18. Donna Vekic

19. Madison Keys

20. Karolina Muchova

21. Victoria Azarenka

22. Katie Boulter

23. Magdalena Frech

24. Yulia Putintseva

25. Liudmila Samsonova

26. Ekaterina Alexandrova

27. Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova

28. Elina Svitolina

29. Linda Noskova

30. Leylah Fernandez

31. Maria Sakkari

32. Dayana Yastremska

Ways to watch ESPN without cable: