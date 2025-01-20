Australian Open 2025: How to watch the Coco Gauff vs. Paula Badosa match today
Women's world No. 3 American tennis star Coco Gauff will play Spain's Paula Badosa in the quarterfinals of the 2025 Australian Open this evening. The pair have never met on the court of a Grand Slam before. Both players did make it to the quarterfinals of last year's Australian Open. Gauff and Badosa will face off on the court tonight in Rod Laver Arena, starting around 7:30 p.m. ET/4:30 p.m. PT.
Here’s everything you need to know about tuning into the Coco Gauff vs. Paula Badosa match, along with the full tournament schedule, where to stream the Australian Open, how to watch matches for free and more.
How to watch the Coco Gauff vs. Paula Badosa match:
Date: Monday, Jan. 20
Time: 7:30 p.m. ET/4:30 p.m. PT
Game: Coco Gauff vs. Paula Badosa
Location: Melbourne Park, Melbourne, AU - Rod Laver Arena
Channel: ESPN2, ESPN Deportes
Streaming: ESPN+, Sling and more
When is the Coco Gauff vs. Paula Badosa tennis match?
American tennis star Coco Gauff will face Paula Badosa in the Australian Open quarterfinals tonight. The match will start around 7:30 p.m. ET/4:30 p.m. PT.
Where to watch the Gauff vs. Badosa tennis match:
This evening's Coco Gauff vs. Paula Badosa match will stream on ESPN+. Select coverage of tonight's Australian Open matches will also air on ESPN2 and ESPN Deportes.
How to watch the Coco Gauff vs. Paula Badosa tennis match without cable:
On top of airing on ESPN, this year's Australian grand slam will stream live on ESPN+, so if you don't want to pay for a pricey cable or streaming package that includes ESPN, this is a budget-friendly alternative. An ESPN+ subscription grants you access to exclusive ESPN+ content including live events like UFC Fight Night and F1 races, fantasy sports tools and premium ESPN+ articles. You can stream ESPN+ through an app on your smart TV, phone, tablet, computer and on ESPN.com.
While Sling doesn't offer a free trial, it'll get you through the entirety of the Australian Open for as low as $23 for the first month. Sling TV's Orange plan offers ESPN, ESPN2 and ESPN3. While Sling Orange doesn't include access to your local ABC, a TV antenna may help fill that gap for you. A Sling subscription also includes 50 hours of free DVR storage, so if you’re worried about missing any of the grand slam action, you can always record your games.
Hulu’s live TV tier includes access to live TV channels ESPN, ESPN2 and ABC, plus ESPN+ and ad-supported Disney+, meaning you can watch the Australian Open across almost every channel airing coverage in the US, plus tune in via ESPN+ — and enjoy over 95 other channels. You’ll also enjoy access to unlimited DVR storage. Hulu + Live TV starts at $83/month after the free trial period.
Australian Open 2025 schedule
Day matches start at 7 p.m. ET, with more matches rolling in at 8 p.m. ET, not before 9 p.m ET and not before 11 p.m. ET. Night sessions start at 3 a.m. ET.
Jan. 20-21:
Quarterfinals (Women and Men)
Jan. 22-23:
Women’s Semifinals
Jan. 23-24:
Men’s Semifinals
Jan. 25:
Women’s Final
Jan. 26:
Men’s Final
Who is playing in the 2025 Australian Open?
Here are the 2025 Australian Open seeds:
Men:
1. Jannik Sinner
2. Alexander Zverev
3. Carlos Alcaraz
4. Taylor Fritz
5. Daniil Medvedev
6. Casper Ruud
7. Novak Djokovic
8. Alex de Minaur
9. Andrey Rublev
10. Grigor Dimitrov
11. Stefanos Tsitsipas
12. Tommy Paul
13. Holger Rune
14. Ugo Humbert
15. Jack Draper
16. Lorenzo Musetti
17. Frances Tiafoe
18. Hubert Hurkacz
19. Karen Khachanov
20. Arthur Fils
21. Ben Shelton
22. Sebastian Korda
23. Alejandro Tabilo
24. Jiri Lehecka
25. Alexei Popyrin
26. Tomas Machac
27. Jordan Thompson
28. Sebastian Baez
29. Felix Auger-Aliassime
30. Giovanni Mpetshi Perricard
31. Francisco Cerundolo
32. Flavio Cobolli
Women:
1. Aryna Sabalenka
2. Iga Swiatek
3. Coco Gauff
4. Jasmine Paolini
5. Qinwen Zheng
6. Elena Rybakina
7. Jessica Pegula
8. Emma Navarro
9. Daria Kasatkina
10. Danielle Collins
11. Paula Badosa
12. Diana Shnaider
13. Anna Kalinskaya
14. Mirra Andreeva
15. Beatriz Haddad Maia
16. Jelena Ostapenko
17. Marta Kostyuk
18. Donna Vekic
19. Madison Keys
20. Karolina Muchova
21. Victoria Azarenka
22. Katie Boulter
23. Magdalena Frech
24. Yulia Putintseva
25. Liudmila Samsonova
26. Ekaterina Alexandrova
27. Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova
28. Elina Svitolina
29. Linda Noskova
30. Leylah Fernandez
31. Maria Sakkari
32. Dayana Yastremska