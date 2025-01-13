Australian Open 2025: Emotional Jodie Burrage sets up Coco Gauff showdown as Harriet Dart battles through

Jodie Burrage considered retirement last year (REUTERS)

An emotional Jodie Burrage won her first ever main-draw match at the Australian Open as she beat Leolia Jeanjean to set up a blockbuster clash with Coco Gauff.

The 25-year-old admitted ahead of the tournament that she had considered walking away from the sport in recent months after a string of injury problems, but she enjoyed one of the biggest wins of her career with a 6-2 6-4 victory over the French qualifier Leolia Jeanjean.

Burrage will be joined in the second round by British compatriot Harriet Dart, who is a lucky loser in the main draw after Marketa Vondrousova withdrew.

Dart appeared to be battling injury problems during a gruelling encounter that lasted more than three hours, but saved two match points on her way to a 7-5 2-6 7-6 (10-7) win over Jana Fett.

Earlier in the day, Burrage covered her face with her hands as the emotion of the moment caught up with her after her final forehand dribbled over the net, before sobbing into her towel.

It was her first match at a grand slam since a first-round defeat here last year, with Burrage suffering a wrist injury in February that needed surgery before rupturing an ankle ligament just as she was about to make her comeback.

"I think I was really nervous for this match, even last night," said a beaming Burrage, who faces a formidable challenge next against third seed Coco Gauff.

Jodie Burrage eased into the second round of the Australian Open

"I have not had that in a while. I think, because I know I have been playing some good tennis, I know what a good opportunity today was. I knew the hard work that went in for the last year. All of those emotions from the last nine months I think were bottled up in there.

"Everything I did, all I was saying is, 'I want to get to Australia, I know I'll be good in Australia'. So I didn't really want to let the opportunity go to waste today. I'm very happy that I managed to get over the line. I think I handled myself well throughout the match.

"Just at the end, it was always going to come out at some point. I'm just very, very happy. It was definitely up there with one of the best wins of my career."

She missed the French Open, Wimbledon and US Open last year and was at her lowest moment as she tried to work her way back up the rankings at lower-tier events during the autumn.

But a title in Dubai, the biggest of her career, to end the season gave her a huge boost and Burrage produced a fluent display against Jeanjean for just her third victory at a slam.

While Burrage relished the occasion after everything she has been through, she admitted she could barely eat breakfast because she was so nervous and gratitude at being back on court has not dulled her competitive spirit.

Next up, the world number 173 must try to get the better of Gauff, who arrived in Melbourne as the most in-form woman on tour.

"It will be fun," said Burrage, who won just two games in their only previous meeting at Eastbourne in 2023.

"I'm going to take it to her, see if I can get more games than last time, which wasn't very many. I feel like I'm in a different spot to the last time I played her."

Gauff finished last season by winning the WTA Finals and kicked off this year helping the United States claim the United Cup trophy, where her victories included one against Iga Swiatek.

Harriet Dart was pushed all the way in a match that lasted more than three hours

Dart continued a successful British day in Melbourne as she took full advantage of her place in the draw as a lucky loser.

The 28-year-old took the opening set but was then hampered by injuries and cramp, as Fett won four consecutive games in the second set to take the match to a decider.

It was a topsy-turvy affair, with eight breaks in 13 games, as Fett twice had the chance to serve out the match but could not do so on either occasion.

Dart saved two match points on her way to taking it to a first-to-ten tie-break, where she raced into a 6-0 lead and sealed victory with her third match points.

Dart had her left calf taped early in the second set and fought back tears during the deciding tie-break, with cramp also setting in. She will face 18th seed Donna Vekic on Wednesday.

Additional reporting by PA Sport.