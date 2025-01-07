Australian Open 2025: When does it start, how to watch, when is the draw and prize money

Novak Djokovic is aiming to win his 25th grand slam title at the Australian Open - Getty Images/Patrick Hamilton

The world’s best players have begun arriving at the Australian Open to put the finishing touches to their preparation for the tournament which starts on Sunday.

Jannik Sinner, Carlos Alcaraz, Jasmine Paolini, Elina Svitolina, Alexander Zverev and Emma Raducanu have held practice sessions as they ramp up their build-up.

Elsewhere, Coco Gauff defeated Iga Swiatek on Saturday in the United Cup as the USA beat Poland to claim the title. Naomi Osaka was reduced to tears on Sunday when an abdominal injury forced her to quit while leading Clara Tauson 6-4 in her first WTA final in almost three years at the ASB Classic.

Meanwhile, Novak Djokovic says he still feels “a bit of trauma” coming through Melbourne airport, where he was deported from Australia three years ago.

Djokovic was held in immigration detention at a hotel having been refused entry and his visa cancelled by the Australian Border Force for the defence of his Australian Open title in 2022. He appealed the verdict but was ultimately forced to leave the country.

“I have to be quite frank,” Djokovic told Herald Sun newspaper. “The last couple of times I landed in Australia, to go through passport control and immigration – I had a bit of trauma from three years ago.

“And some traces still stay there when I’m passing passport control, just checking out if someone from immigration zone is ­approaching. The person checking my passport – are they going to take me, detain me again or let me go? I must admit I have that feeling.”

What we have all been waiting for...



Andy Murray has arrived in Melbourne to begin his partnership with Novak Djokovic 🤝#AO2025 pic.twitter.com/sk8tf4CwiM — #AusOpen (@AustralianOpen) January 7, 2025

When does the Australian Open start and finish?

Australian Open once again starts on a Sunday, this year beginning on January 12, 2025. The final day of the 15-day event is Jan 26.

When does Australian Open qualifying start?

The qualifying tournament began on Monday, January 6 and concludes on January 9.

When do the Australian Open finals take place?

The women’s final will take place on Saturday, January 25 with the men’s final on the following day, January 26.

Where is the Australian Open held?

Melbourne Park is the venue for the Australian Open. Rod Laver Arena, named in honour of Australian great Rod Laver, is the main stadium with 15,000 seats.

John Cain Arena, Margaret Court Arena, Court 3, 1573 Arena and the Kia Arena are the other major venues on the grounds.

Rod Laver Arena is one of the best venues in tennis - AP/Andy Wong

How to buy Australian Open tickets

You can buy tickets for the tournament here.

How to watch the Australian Open on TV and streaming in the UK

In the UK, Eurosport has the broadcasting rights to live action from Melbourne.

Tim Henman and Laura Robson are part of the presenting team with expert punditry from the likes of John McEnroe and Mats Wilander.

How to watch the Australian Open on TV in the US

ESPN has the broadcasting rights to show the tournament.

When is the Australian Open draw?

The main draw will be made on Thursday, January 9.

What is the Australian Open prize money?

This year’s Australian Open total prize money is a 12 per cent increase on 2024 – £48.4million will be shared by the field with the winners each taking home £1.75m and the runners-up will earn £954,350.

Will Jannik Sinner play?

As it stands yes. But the Italian is waiting for the result of the World Anti-Doping Agency’s appeal to the Court of Arbitration for Sport over his two failed doping tests earlier this year.

The 23-year-old tested positive for clostebol in March but an independent panel found there was “no fault or negligence” attached to the player.

If Wada is successful, Sinner could be banned from tennis for up to two years.

Jannik Sinner will hope to defend his Australian Open title in January - Getty Images/Martin Keep

Why is Andy Murray coaching Novak Djokovic?

After failing to win a grand slam for the first time since 2017, Djokovic has turned to one of his great rivals, Andy Murray, in a bid to challenge Sinner and Carlos Alcaraz.

Murray is due to help Djokovic during pre-season training and at the Australian Open.

“Being on the same side of the net is actually great for a change because he’s been one of my greatest rivals,” Djokovic said. “In a way it was strange for me to share all these kinds of insights about how I feel on the court, sharing some of the secrets of what I’m going through, what I’m thinking about, how I see my game with somebody that has been always one of the top rivals.”

Which British players will be involved?

Seven British players have a place in the main draw: Jack Draper, Cameron Norrie, Katie Boulter, Emma Raducanu, Jodie Burrage, Sonay Kartal and Jacob Fearnley.

Dan Evans and Paul Jubb have crashed out in the Australian Open’s first qualifying round. In the women’s qualifiers, Harriet Dart and Heather Watson have safely made it through to the second round with victories over Lizette Cabrera and Lola Radivojevic respectively.

Francesca Jones. Lily Miyazaki, Jan Choinski and Billy Harris are in action on Tuesday in the qualifying tournament.

Emma Raducanu and Katie Boulter will be targeting a good run in Melbourne - Getty Images/Nathan Stirk

Who are the defending Australian Open champions?

Jannik Sinner won his first grand slam when he fought back from two sets down to beat Daniil Medvedev 3-6, 3-6, 6-4, 6-4, 6-3 in three hours and 44 minutes.

In the women’s final, Aryna Sabalenka was too strong China’s Qinwen Zheng, winning 6-3, 6-2 to win her second Australian Open title.

Latest odds

To win the men’s title

Jannik Sinner 13/8

Carlos Alcaraz 7/2

Novak Djokovic 9/2

Alexander Zverev 11/1

To win the women’s title

Aryna Sabalenka 23/10

Coco Gauff 9/2

Iga Swiatek 5/1

Elena Rybakina 10/1

Odds correct as of January 7