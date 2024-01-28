Australian Open 2024 results: Hsieh Su-wei reunites with Elise Mertens to win women's doubles title

Hsieh Su-wei (left) and Elise Mertens (right) have won two women's doubles Grand Slam titles as a pair

Taiwanese Hsieh Su-wei successfully reunited with Belgium's Elise Mertens to win the women's doubles and her second trophy of this Australian Open.

They beat Ukraine's Lyudmyla Kichenok and Latvia's Jelena Ostapenko 6-1 7-5 on Sunday.

Hsieh also partnered Poland's Jan Zielinski to win the mixed doubles on Friday, beating Britain's Neal Skupski and American Desirae Krawczyk.

Hsieh, 38, becomes the second oldest women's doubles Grand Slam champion.

American Lisa Raymond was eight days older than Hsieh's 38 years and 24 days when she won the 2011 US Open.

Hsieh's success came the day after 43-year-old Rohan Bopanna of India became the oldest men's doubles Grand Slam champion.

Hsieh now has eight women's Grand Slam doubles titles, winning three at the French Open and four at Wimbledon, including a 2021 success with Mertens at the All England Club. The last time she had played at a major tournament with the Belgian was at the 2021 US Open.

She retired from singles earlier this month but when asked if her doubles partnership with Mertens would continue this year, she replied: "[At a] Grand Slam 100%. Other [tournaments] I will think about it. I save my energy for the Grand Slam."