Australian Open 2024 order of play: Today’s matches, full schedule and how to watch on TV

Daniil Medvedev is only the sixth active player to reach a third Australian Open semi-final - Getty Images/Andy Cheung

Daniil Medvedev scrapped his way into a third Australian Open semi-final with a five-set victory over Hubert Hurkacz.

Ninth seed Hurkacz, who was looking to make the last four at a grand slam tournament for only the second time, twice fought back from a set down but Medvedev came out on top 7-6 (4), 2-6, 6-3, 5-7, 6-4 after 3hr 59min.

The Russian will now face sixth seed Alexander Zverev, who booked his spot in the last four with a 6-1,6-3,6-7 (2), 6-4 win over Carlos Alcaraz.

Dayana Yastremska is two wins away from emulating Emma Raducanu after beating Linda Noskova to reach the women’s semi-finals.

Raducanu is the only qualifier ever to win a grand slam title but Yastremska increased her tally of wins in Melbourne to eight with a 6-3, 6-4 victory.

What is Thursday’s order of play?

(All times GMT)

Rod Laver Arena

From 12am: Tomas Machac (Cze) & Zhizhen Zhang (Chn) v (2) Rohan Bopanna (Ind) & Matthew Ebden (Aus), Simone Bolelli (Ita) & Andrea Vavassori (Ita) v Yannick Hanfmann (Ger) & Dominik Koepfer (Ger), (4) Cori Gauff (US) v (2) Aryna Sabalenka (Blr), Dayana Yastremska (Ukr) v (12) Qinwen Zheng (Chn)

Margaret Court Arena

From 2am: (3) Storm Hunter (Aus) & Katerina Siniakova (Cze) v (2) Su-Wei Hsieh (Tpe) & Elise Mertens (Bel)

When do the Australian Open finals take place?

The women’s final is on Saturday, January 27 at 8.30am UK time. The men’s final is on the following day: January 28, at 8.30am UK time.

How to watch the Australian Open on TV in the UK

In the UK, Eurosport has the broadcasting rights to live action from Melbourne and will be showing 260 hours of tennis. To watch on Discovery+, an Entertainment & Sport pass is £6.99/month or £59.99/year.

This year, Nick Kyrgios is part of Eurosport’s English-language commentary team, and is one of the highlights of a camera stream direct from the commentary booth. Kyrgios has been joined in Australia by presenters John McEnroe, Barbara Schett and Laura Robson, and from a London studio by new host Rachel Stringer.

Story continues

How to watch the Australian Open on TV in the US

ESPN has the broadcasting rights to show the tournament.

Who are the defending champions?

Last year, Novak Djokovic claimed the men’s singles title for a record-extending 10th time after beating Stefanos Tsitsipas.

Aryna Sabalenka claimed her first grand slam singles title in the women’s draw when she defeated Elena Rybakina in three sets.

Latest odds

To win the men’s title

Novak Djokovic 4/5

Jannik Sinner 10/3

Daniil Medvedev 5/1

Alexander Zverev 8/1

To win the women’s title

Aryna Sabalenka 3/4

Coco Gauff 13/5

Qinwen Zheng 5/1

Dayana Yastremska 14/1

Which British players are involved?

In the men’s draw, Andy Murray and Dan Evans lost in the opening round while Jack Draper was knocked out the second round. Cameron Norrie was the last man standing, before losing to Alexander Zverev in a fifth-set tie-break in the fourth round.

Among the women, Emma Raducanu and Katie Boulter made it through to round two but failed to reach the third round. Jodie Burrage was knocked out in the first round.

When did the Australian Open start?

The tournament got under way on Sunday, January 14. It was the first Sunday start in the tournament’s history.

What is the Australian Open prize money?

This year’s Australian Open total prize money is a record 13 per cent increase on 2023 – £46.3 million will be shared by the field with the winners each taking home £1.68 million.

“We’ve upped prize money for every round at the Australian Open with the major increases in qualifying and the early rounds of singles and doubles,” Tiley said. “We want to ensure Australia remains the launchpad for the global tennis season and the players and their teams have everything they need to help them perform at their best and continue to enjoy the happy slam.”