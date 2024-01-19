Australian Open 2024 order of play: Today’s matches, full schedule and how to watch on TV

Novak Djokovic will continue his bid for a 25th grand slam on Friday - Getty Images/Andy Cheung

Novak Djokovic has a third straight night-time assignment at Melbourne Park, where he’s on a 30-match winning streak.

Djokovic, who is chasing a record-extending 25th grand slam, takes on Tomas Martin Etcheverry, who has ousted veterans Andy Murray and Gael Monfils this week.

“I didn’t see him playing, but he beat Monfils and Murray, quite comfortably both matches,” the 10-time Australian Open champion, who beat Etcheverry in ATP 1000 events in Paris and Rome last year, said.

“I will have to do my homework and see how he played those matches. He’s obviously playing maybe the tennis of his life on the hard court. Tomas is a great guy. I get along very well with him and his team.

“I’m going to try to learn from the previous matches we had. I have to be very, very prepared and ready for that.”

US Open champion Coco Gauff plays fellow American Alycia Parks in the day session on Margaret Court Arena, after Jannik Sinner’s match against Sebastian Baez.

What is Friday’s order of play?

(All times GMT)

Rod Laver Arena

From 1am: (28) Lesia Tsurenko (Ukr) v (2) Aryna Sabalenka (Blr), Luca Van Assche (Fra) v (7) Stefanos Tsitsipas (Gre)

From 8am: (1) Novak Djokovic (Ser) v (30) Tomas Martin Etcheverry (Arg), Storm Hunter (Aus) v (9) Barbora Krejcikova (Cze)

Margaret Court Arena

From 1am: (4) Jannik Sinner (Ita) v (26) Sebastian Baez (Arg), Alycia Parks (USA) v (4) Coco Gauff (USA)

From 8am: Maria Timofeeva (Rus) v (10) Beatriz Haddad Maia (Bra), (29) Sebastian Korda (USA) v (5) Andrey Rublev (Rus)

John Cain Arena

From 12am: Amanda Anisimova (USA) v Paula Badosa Gibert (Spa), (12) Taylor Harry Fritz (USA) v Fabian Marozsan (Hun), (10) Alex De Minaur (Aus) v Flavio Cobolli (Ita)

Kia Arena

From 12am: Tomas Machac (Cze) v (15) Karen Khachanov (Rus), Magdalena Frech (Pol) v Anastasia Zakharova (Rus), (20) Adrian Mannarino (Fra) v (16) Ben Shelton (USA), John Millman (Aus) & Edward Winter (Aus) v (2) Rohan Bopanna (Ind) & Matthew Ebden (Aus)

1573 Arena

From 12am: Alexander Erler (Aut) & Lucas Miedler (Aut) v Max Purcell (Aus) & Jordan Thompson (Aus), Daniel Altmaier (Ger) & Miguel Angel Reyes-Varela (Mex) v (3) Rajeev Ram (USA) & Joe Salisbury (Gbr), Elina Avanesyan (Rus) v Marta Kostyuk (Ukr), Daria Saville (Aus) & Ajla Tomljanovic (Aus) v (2) Su-Wei Hsieh (Tpe) & Elise Mertens (Bel)

Court 3

From 12am: Laslo Djere (Ser) & Christopher O’Connell (Aus) v (16) Rinky Hijikata (Aus) & Jason Kubler (Aus), Linda Noskova (Cze) & Xiyu Wang (Chn) v Fang-Hsien Wu (Tpe) & Lin Zhu (Chn), Mirra Andreeva (Rus) v Diane Parry (Fra), Andreas Mies (Ger) & John-Patrick Smith (Aus) v Thanasi Kokkinakis (Aus) & Alexei Popyrin (Aus)

When do the Australian Open finals take place?

The women’s final is on Saturday, January 27. The men’s final is on the following day: January 28.

How to watch the Australian Open on TV in the UK

In the UK, Eurosport has the broadcasting rights to live action from Melbourne and will be showing 260 hours of tennis. To watch on Discovery+, an Entertainment & Sport pass is £6.99/month or £59.99/year.

This year, Nick Kyrgios will be part of Eurosport’s English-language commentary team, and will be one of the highlights of a camera stream direct from the commentary booth. Kyrgios will be joined in Australia by presenters John McEnroe, Barbara Schett and Laura Robson, and from a London studio by new host Rachel Stringer.

How to watch the Australian Open on TV in the US

ESPN has the broadcasting rights to show the tournament.

Who are the defending champions?

Last year, Novak Djokovic claimed the men’s singles title for a record-extending 10th time after beating Stefanos Tsitsipas.

Aryna Sabalenka claimed her first grand slam singles title in the women’s draw when she defeated Elena Rybakina in three sets.

Latest odds

To win the men’s title

Novak Djokovic 11/10

Carlos Alcaraz 7/2

Jannik Sinner 11/2

Daniil Medvedev 9/1

Alexander Zverev 25/1

To win the women’s title

Iga Swiatek 2/1

Aryna Sabalenka 15/4

Coco Gauff 5/1

Which British players are involved?

In the men’s draw, Andy Murray and Dan Evans lost in the opening round while Jack Draper was knocked out the second round. Cameron Norrie is the last British player left.

Among the women, Emma Raducanu and Katie Boulter made it through to round two but failed to reach the third round. Jodie Burrage was knocked out in the first round.

When did the Australian Open start?

The tournament got under way on Sunday, January 14. It was the first Sunday start in the tournament’s history.

What is the Australian Open prize money?

This year’s Australian Open total prize money is a record 13 per cent increase on 2023 – £46.3 million will be shared by the field with the winners each taking home £1.68 million.

“We’ve upped prize money for every round at the Australian Open with the major increases in qualifying and the early rounds of singles and doubles,” Tiley said. “We want to ensure Australia remains the launchpad for the global tennis season and the players and their teams have everything they need to help them perform at their best and continue to enjoy the happy slam.”