Australian Open 2024 order of play: Men’s final and how to watch on TV

Daniil Medvedev is bidding to win a second grand slam - Getty Images/Stringer/Anadolu

The men’s final will feature first-time finalist Jannik Sinner against Daniil Medvedev, who is into a grand slam decider for the sixth time.

No 4-seed Sinner ended 10-time Australian Open champion Novak Djokovic’s 33-match winning streak at Melbourne Park in a four-set semi-final victory. Djokovic had never lost in Australia after reaching the final four. Sinner didn’t give him a look at a break point.

Medvedev won the 2021 US Open title but has lost the four other major finals he has played — including in Australia in 2021 and ’22. His comeback from two sets down to beat Alexander Zverev in the semi-finals made him the first player since Pete Sampras in 1995 to twice rally from two sets down on the way to the final in Australia.

On Saturday, Aryna Sabalenka completed a ruthless defence of her Australian Open title by beating first-timer Qinwen Zheng in the final.

The world number two lifted her first grand slam trophy at Melbourne Park 12 months ago and has been untouchable this fortnight.

She did not drop a set in seven matches and defeated China’s Zheng 6-3 6-2 to become the first player since countrywoman Victoria Azarenka 11 years ago to claim back-to-back titles here.

What is today’s order of play?

(All times GMT)

Rod Laver Arena

04:00am: Lyudmyla Kichenok (Ukr) & Jelena Ostapenko (Lat) v (2) Su-Wei Hsieh (Tpe) & Elise Mertens (Bel)

08:30am: (4) Jannik Sinner (Ita) v (3) Daniil Medvedev (Rus)

When does the men’s final take place?

The men’s final takes place today at 8.30am UK time.

How to watch the Australian Open on TV in the UK

In the UK, Eurosport has the broadcasting rights to live action from Melbourne and will be showing 260 hours of tennis. To watch on Discovery+, an Entertainment & Sport pass is £6.99/month or £59.99/year.

This year, Nick Kyrgios is part of Eurosport’s English-language commentary team, and is one of the highlights of a camera stream direct from the commentary booth. Kyrgios has been joined in Australia by presenters John McEnroe, Barbara Schett and Laura Robson, and from a London studio by new host Rachel Stringer.

How to watch the Australian Open on TV in the US

ESPN has the broadcasting rights to show the tournament.

Who are the defending champions?

Last year, Novak Djokovic claimed the men’s singles title for a record-extending 10th time after beating Stefanos Tsitsipas.

Aryna Sabalenka claimed her first grand slam singles title in the women’s draw when she defeated Elena Rybakina in three sets.

Latest odds

To win the men’s title

Jannik Sinner 10/3

Daniil Medvedev 5/1

Which British players are involved?

In the men’s draw, Andy Murray and Dan Evans lost in the opening round while Jack Draper was knocked out the second round. Cameron Norrie was the last man standing, before losing to Alexander Zverev in a fifth-set tie-break in the fourth round.

Among the women, Emma Raducanu and Katie Boulter made it through to round two but failed to reach the third round. Jodie Burrage was knocked out in the first round.

When did the Australian Open start?

The tournament got under way on Sunday, January 14. It was the first Sunday start in the tournament’s history.

What is the Australian Open prize money?

This year’s Australian Open total prize money is a record 13 per cent increase on 2023 – £46.3 million will be shared by the field with the winners each taking home £1.68 million.

“We’ve upped prize money for every round at the Australian Open with the major increases in qualifying and the early rounds of singles and doubles,” Tiley said. “We want to ensure Australia remains the launchpad for the global tennis season and the players and their teams have everything they need to help them perform at their best and continue to enjoy the happy slam.”