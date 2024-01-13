Australian Open 2024: Cameron Norrie concerned but hopeful over wrist injury

Norrie is aiming to go beyond the third round of the Australian Open for the first time

Australian Open 2024 Venue: Melbourne Park Dates: 14-28 January Coverage: Commentary every day from 07:00 GMT on Tennis Breakfast on Radio 5 Sports Extra and BBC Sounds, with selected live text commentaries and match reports on the BBC Sport website and app

British number one Cameron Norrie remains concerned about a wrist injury but thinks he is "going to be good" to play in the Australian Open.

Norrie, who is the only Briton seeded at the first Grand Slam of the season, pulled out of an ATP event in Auckland on Thursday because of the issue.

Speaking on Saturday, he said: "We're managing [the injury] with my team. It was better today, which is positive."

Norrie is due to play Peru's Juan Pablo Varillas in the first round on Tuesday.

Left-hander Norrie said he started feeling pain in his left wrist shortly after beating France's Luca van Assche in the third round of the Auckland Classic on Wednesday.

As a result, the world number 19 withdrew from the tournament - which takes place in the city where he grew up - before his quarter-final on Thursday.

Norrie, 28, said he had a scan which did not reveal any serious issue, but added: "I couldn't play Auckland so obviously I'm concerned.

"It's feeling better. I think I'm going to be good. Luckily I'm scheduled to play on Tuesday, so I have a few more days and I'm looking forward to practice tomorrow."

The setback comes after a positive start to the new season for Norrie, who is looking to bounce back after a poor end to last year where he admitted feeling burned out.

Norrie began with a notable win over in-form Australian world number 10 Alex de Minaur at the United Cup.