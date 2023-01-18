Cameron Norrie's forehand - Australian Open 2023 order of play: Day four schedule and how to watch on TV in the UK - LOREN ELLIOTT/REUTERS

The respect and affection with which Andy Murray is held in the tennis world came to the fore in the wake of his epic Australian Open victory over Matteo Berrettini.

The Scot has plenty of friends in the locker room, one of which is his next opponent, Thanasi Kokkinakis.

"Andy is someone I respect a great amount," said the 26-year-old from Adelaide. "He was someone when I came on to tour that was always willing to give some advice. We get along really well. I remember watching him when I was younger thinking this dude looks moody as hell, he looks miserable. Then when you got to know him, he is actually a ripper bloke and a good guy."

British No1 Cameron Norrie made rather smoother progress in his second-round match, beating the awkward Frenchman Constant Lestienne on Court 13.

Norrie had been supposed to play on one of the show courts at Melbourne Park, but Wedesday's persistent drizzle forced a late reshuffle. In the end, he began this tricky tie at 10pm, on an evening cold enough for his support staff to swaddle themselves in towels. Norrie eventually rounded off the match at 1.28am, with the scoreboard reading 6-3, 3-6, 7-6, 6-3.

As Norrie tried to neutralise Lestienne’s slice-heavy game, a group of lager-swilling Englishmen began heckling both players from the stands. They alternated between chanting “Constant’s going home” and calling Norrie a “s--- Andy Murray”.

Eventually they were asked to vacate their seats. For Norrie, all the fuss was a source of energy. “They had the football chants going which was good fun, then obviously they got kicked out.

“It's great on one of the outside courts for them to stay around and support and watch and create an atmosphere,” Norrie added.

When did the Australian Open start?

The tournament started at Melbourne Park on Monday, January 16 and finishes on Sunday, January 29.

How to watch the Australian Open 2023 on TV

In the UK, Eurosport has the broadcasting rights to live action from Melbourne and will show 250 hours of live coverage with Alize Lim, Mats Wilander and Tim Henman leading coverage alongside Barbara Schett and Laura Robson. John McEnroe, will join from New York while Alex Corretja (Spain), Justine Henin (France), Boris Becker (Germany) and Roberta Vinci (Italy) will be part of Eurosport’s localised coverage.

To watch on discovery+, an Entertainment & Sport pass is £6.99/month or £59.99/year. In the US, the tournament is broadcast on ESPN.

Day four order of play

(All times local, +11 hours from GMT)

Rod Laver Arena

11:00: (5) Aryna Sabalenka (Blr) v Shelby Rogers (USA), Jenson Brooksby (USA) v (2) Casper Ruud (Nor), Leylah Annie Fernandez (Can) v (4) Caroline Garcia (Fra), Enzo Couacaud (Fra) v (4) Novak Djokovic (Ser), Marketa Vondrousova (Cze) v (2) Ons Jabeur (Tun)

Margaret Court Arena

11:00: Katie Volynets (USA) v (9) Veronika Kudermetova (Rus), (16) Anett Kontaveit (Est) v Magda Linette (Pol), Michael Mmoh (USA) v (12) Alexander Zverev (Ger), Claire Liu (USA) v (12) Belinda Bencic (Swi), Andy Murray (Gbr) v Thanasi Kokkinakis (Aus)

John Cain Arena

11:00: Taylor Townsend (USA) v (19) Ekaterina Alexandrova (Rus), Lauren Davis (USA) v (26) Elise Mertens (Bel), (8) Taylor Harry Fritz (USA) v Alexei Popyrin (Aus), Adrian Mannarino (Fra) v (22) Alex De Minaur (Aus)

1573 Arena

11:00: (1) Wesley Koolhof (Ned) & Neal Skupski (Gbr) v Alexander Bublik (Kaz) & John-Patrick Smith (Aus), Ben Shelton (USA) v Nicolas Jarry (Chi), Yulia Putintseva (Kaz) v (30) Karolina Pliskova (Cze), (27) Grigor Dimitrov (Bul) v Laslo Djere (Ser)

Kia Arena

11:00: Alize Cornet (Fra) & Samantha Stosur (Aus) v (11) Hao-Ching Chan (Tpe) & Zhaoxuan Yang (Chn), (5) Andrey Rublev (Rus) v Emil Ruusuvuori (Fin), Kimberly Birrell (Aus) v Linda Fruhvirtova (Cze), Maxime Cressy (USA) v (9) Holger Vitus Nodskov Rune (Den)

Court 3

11:00: Jeremy Chardy (Fra) v (25) Daniel Evans (Gbr), (23) Diego Sebastian Schwartzman (Arg) v Jeffrey John Wolf (USA), Donna Vekic (Cro) v (18) Ludmilla Samsonova (Rus), Nuria Parrizas-Diaz (Spa) v Anastasia Potapova (Rus), Tereza Martincova (Cze) & Donna Vekic (Cro) v (2) Cori Gauff (USA) & Jessica Pegula (USA)

Court 5

11:00: Marie Bouzkova (Cze) & Maria Camila Osorio Serrano (Col) v Sophie Chang (USA) & Angela Kulikov (USA), Yuki Bhambri (Ind) & Saketh Myneni (Ind) v (14) Andreas Mies (Ger) & John Peers (Aus), (11) Jamie Murray (Gbr) & Michael Venus (Nzl) v Hunter Reese (USA) & Christian Rodriguez (Col), Hans Hach Verdugo (Mex) & John Isner (USA) v Rinky Hijikata (Aus) & Jason Kubler (Aus), Alexandra Bozovic (Aus) & Lizette Cabrera (Aus) v Nadiia Kichenok (Ukr) & Kimberley Zimmermann (Bel)

Court 6

11:00: Pedro Cachin (Arg) & Guido Pella (Arg) v Julian Cash (Gbr) & Henry Patten (Gbr), (1) Barbora Krejcikova (Cze) & Katerina Siniakova (Cze) v Ulrikke Eikeri (Nor) & Catherine Harrison (USA), Denis Kudla (USA) v Ugo Humbert (Fra), Varvara Gracheva (Rus) v Lucrezia Stefanini (Ita)

Court 7

11:00: (30) Alejandro Davidovich Fokina (Spa) v Tommy Paul (USA), Anna Karolina Schmiedlova (Svk) v Camila Giorgi (Ita), (23) Shuai Zhang (Chn) v Petra Martic (Cro), Brandon Holt (USA) v (24) Roberto Bautista Agut (Spa)

Court 8

11:00: (16) Miyu Kato (Jpn) & Aldila Sutjiadi (Ina) v Kaitlyn Christian (USA) & Danka Kovinic (Mne), Tereza Mihalikova (Svk) & Aliaksandra Sasnovich (Blr) v Xinyun Han (Chn) & Lidziya Marozava (Blr), (27) Irina-Camelia Begu (Rom) v Laura Siegemund (Ger), (14) Pablo Carreno-Busta (Spa) v Benjamin Bonzi (Fra)

What's the latest news?

Karen Khachanov and Jason Kubler shared a 70-shot rally in their second round match at the Australian Open on Wednesday but the end of the point, when it came, was something of an anti-climax.

Russian Khachanov was serving for a two-set lead in the battle between the two baseliners on John Cain Arena when Australian Kubler managed to snare a break point.

The pair slapped the ball back and forth for 90 seconds before a Kubler backhand clipped the net cord and dropped onto the other side of the court, leaving Khachanov stranded behind the baseline.

The partisan crowd on the showcourt erupted in celebration and Kubler went on to take the set to level the contest at 1-1. Khachanov, however, eventually won 6-4 5-7 6-4 6-2.

"I actually watched that rally (after the match). At the time I was pretty buggered. But I watched it and I was hitting it so soft. I was doing all the running and Karen was the one running me around," Kubler told reporters.

"It was awesome that I ended up winning it. I think I had a really long rally in Adelaide against (Tomas Martin) Etcheverry, but I ended up losing it. So I saw that everywhere, and I didn't really enjoy it too much.

"I was super pumped. I don't think I've ever had a rally that long before. You know, I'm definitely going to be sharing it on my Instagram and stuff like that."

The players would have had to go on a fair bit longer to break the record for a rally in a competitive match, which the Library of Wimbledon Lawn Tennis Museum believes to have taken place in 1984.

Jean Hepner and Vicky Nelson shared a 29-minute rally in Richmond, Virginia in which the ball passed over the net an incredible 643 times.

Wednesday's rally was not even a record for the Australian Open nor the John Cain Arena.

Frenchmen Gilles Simon and Gael Monfils shared a 71-shot rally on the same court in the third round in 2013. Simon won the point and the match.

What is the Australian Open prize money?

The Australian Open total prize pool is $76.5 million, up 3.4 per cent on 2022. The singles champions will each take home $2.975 million, so just over £2.47 million.

Who are the defending champions?

Ashleigh Barty beat Danielle Collins to end a 44-year drought for the home nation by winning the 2022 women’s title. Barty retired shortly afterwards.

Rafael Nadal fought back from two sets down to defeat Daniil Medvedev and win his 21st grand slam title. This year, Nadal was eliminated in the second round by Mackenzie McDonald.

What are the best of the latest odds?

Men's singles:

Novak Djokovic 5/6

Daniil Medvedev 4/1

Taylor Fritz 10/1

Jannik Sinner 1/1

Stefanos Tsitsipas 14/1

Women's singles:

Iga Swiatek 15/8

Jessica Pegula 6/1

Aryna Sabalenka 8/1

Caroline Garcia 10/1

Belinda Bencic 11/1

Odds correct as of January 18