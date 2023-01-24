Australian Open 2023 LIVE: Victoria Azarenka vs Jessica Pegula latest score and Stefanos Tsitsipas in action

Follow live updates from the Australian Open as the quarter-finals begin in Melbourne. An unpredictable opening week of the first grand slam of the season has seen the top two seeds of the men’s and women’s draws tumble before the last-eight stage, and there is now an opportunity for those who remain. Among them, third seeds Stefanos Tsitsipas and Jessica Pegula have the chance to win a first grand slam title and both are in action in the primetime slot on Rod Laver Arena.

Pegula is the firm favourite to win her first grand slam title with Iga Swiatek now out in the women’s draw, and the American continues her campaign against Victoria Azarenka. The two-time Australian Open champion is bidding to reach her first semi-final at Melbourne Park since she won her last title in 2012. The winner will face Elena Rybakina in the semi-finals after the Wimbledon champion defeated Jelena Ostapenko 6-2 6-4 in a one-sided contest.

Tsitsipas survived a five-set battle with Jannik Sinner in the fourth round and now faces the rising star Jiri Lehecka in the last eight. After not winning a match at a grand slam in four previous attempts before this week, the young Czech has knocked out Felix Auger-Aliassime and Cameron Norrie so far and is targeting a third scalp against Tsitsipas - who is aiming to reach his third consecutive Australian Open semi-final. Earlier, Karen Khachanov reached the semi-finals after Sebastian Korda retired injured while trailing 7-6(5) 6-3 3-0.

Australian Open 2023: Jessica Pegula 1-3 Victoria Azarenka*

08:44 , Jamie Braidwood

And Pegula does, at last, get the hold. After saving six break points that could be a big moment in this opening set.

Australian Open 2023: *Jessica Pegula 0-3 Victoria Azarenka

08:39 , Jamie Braidwood

This is sublime from Azarenka. She arrows a crosscourt forehand winner into the corner to move to 15-40 on the Pegula serve and bring up two points for a double break. Pegula saves them with two good first serves but she continues to confound Pegula from the baseline rallies to set up another.

Pegula moves in on the backhand slice from Azarenka to save the third, and has to do so again on the fourth to save with a flying forehand winner.

This is a long game but you can tell Pegula is starting to build some confidence, despite the slew of break point opportunities Azarenka is getting.

Australian Open 2023: *Jessica Pegula 0-3 Victoria Azarenka

08:29 , Jamie Braidwood

This has been a brilliant start from Azarenka, who is taking charge of the rallies and asking Pegula to to hit for the lines from uncomfortable positions. Very impressive so far from the 33-year-old.

Australian Open 2023: Jessica Pegula 0-2 Victoria Azarenka*

08:24 , Jamie Braidwood

Azarenka has put Pegula on the backfoot to start this match. The American pulls out a sublime backhand pass on the run but Azarenka puts the pressure on at 30-30. Pegula steers wide and Azarenka continues to attack with deep balls to the baseline to force the opening break.

Australian Open 2023: *Jessica Pegula 0-1 Victoria Azarenka

08:21 , Jamie Braidwood

Azarenka makes a solid start on serve, backing up good power to the Pegula backhand by moving into the net. Pegula was able to hit back when Azarenka left it short, and the American got back to 30-30, but Azarenka takes the hold as Pegula pushes a lob long and then nets on the defence.

*denotes next server

Australian Open 2023: Jessica Pegula vs Victoria Azarenka

08:18 , Jamie Braidwood

There have been four previous meetings between Jessica Pegula and Victoria Azarenka and the head-to-head is split at two wins each. Pegula won the last meeting in straight sets in the semi-finals of the Guadalajara Open, but the American has lost all four of her previous grand slam quarter-final appearances.

Azarenka is much more experienced at this stage of the grand slams and the 33-year-old is looking to reach her first Australian Open semi-final since she won her last title in Melbourne in 2012.

Australian Open 2023: Jessica Pegula vs Victoria Azarenka

08:08 , Jamie Braidwood

Here we go, Azarenka and Pegula, who are two great friends, make their way out onto the court on the Rod Laver Arena as the night session gets underway. Azarenka is wearing her Paris Saint-Germain shirt, which has become a regular sight this week.

Australian Open 2023: Jessica Pegula vs Victoria Azarenka

08:00 , Jamie Braidwood

Victoria Azarenka on trying to make new memories at the Australian Open: “I made history here. For me, my name is always going to be there on the wall. It’s definitely historic for me. But I don’t really look back and think about what I have done. I just try to really create new memories. I’m not the person who looks back, either regrets or is happy about the past.”

On facing the in-form Jessica Pegula: “She’s amazing player. Her stability and consistency throughout I wouldn’t only say last year, I would say the years before that. She’s been an incredible player. She got me here, so I definitely want revenge. She’s a great friend of mine. I absolutely adore her. We have really tough battles every single time. We practice with each other. There’s going to be no surprises absolutely. It’s going to be tough, it’s going to be a lot of rallies, the ball is going to be low.”

(Getty Images)

Australian Open 2023: Jessica Pegula vs Victoria Azarenka

07:52 , Jamie Braidwood

Jessica Pegula on being the highest seed left and the opportunity to reach her first grand slam semi-final: “It’s an interesting feeling, I guess. I still don’t really feel like that. I mean, I look at the draw and there’s still girls, today she won French Open, you have Rybakina who won Wimbledon last year, you have Vika who does really well here. It doesn’t really feel like I’m the highest left, even though I guess that’s a cool stat. It feels like there’s still a long ways to go, to be honest.

“I definitely want to obviously reach a semi. It will be my first semi. I mean, I have a great shot here. I think I’m playing probably my, all around throughout the whole tournament, I’ve been playing the best I have than in any of my other grand slam quarterfinals. That I think helps.”

(Getty Images)

Australian Open 2023: Elena Rybakina reacts to reaching Australian Open semi-finals

07:39 , Jamie Braidwood

Elena Rybakina, reacting to her win over Jelena Ostapenko: “I think of course I got all the experience at Wimbledon, and it’s helping me now this time here in Australia and I know what to expect. For sure it’s just easier in this case after Wimbledon. Feeling good on the court and just really enjoying every match I’m playing here.

On her form since winning Wimbledon: “I had tough period before Wimbledon in the sense I was very tired mentally. I played a lot of tournaments, so I was not at my best and I took a break. So it was kind of not really expected win at Wimbledon. But here it’s different because, first of all, I already did it once, and of course I got confident that I can do it again. I did really good preparation with the team. I’m not really surprised with the results. I’m happy. I’m just hungry to work and improve more.”

On her possible semi-final opponent: “They are tough opponents for me. We know each other well. Was a tough match against Jessica in Guadalajara, but there it was also special conditions. And against Vika in Indian Wells. Yeah, tough opponents, but like always, I will try to prepare, I will try to watch the matches, analyse, think about this, and for sure I’m gonna give my best on the court.”

Australian Open 2023: Upcoming schedule of play

07:34 , Jamie Braidwood

From 08:00 GMT

Jessica Pegula vs Victoria Azarenka

Stefanos Tsitsipas vs Jiri Lehecka

(Getty Images)

Australian Open 2023: Karen Khachanov into semi-final as Sebastian Korda retires

07:29 , Jamie Braidwood

Sebaï»¿stian Korda retired with a wrist injury during his Australian Open clash with Karen Khachanov, sending the Russian through to a second consecutive grand slam semi-final.

American Korda has been one of the stories of the tournament, defeating Daniil Medvedev and Hubert Hurkacz to reach a first slam quarter-final 25 years after his father Petr lifted the trophy.

But he began to struggle half way through the second set, receiving a medical time-out, and, after losing seven games in a row, called it quits trailing 7-6 (5) 6-3 3-0.

It was a very disappointing way to bow out for the 22-year-old, who was in obvious discomfort and was reduced to chopping forehands in a vain attempt to find a way back into the match.

Having reached the last four at a slam for the first time in his 23rd major tournament at the US Open last summer, Khachanov is now back at the same stage in his next event.

Korda retires with wrist injury as Khachanov advances to semi-finals

Australian Open 2023: Wimbledon champion Elena Rybakina sails through to semi-finals

07:26 , Jamie Braidwood

Wimbledon champion Elena Rybakina became the first player into the Australian Open semi-finals after outmuscling Jelena Ostapenko 6-2 6-4 in a one-sided contest on Rod Laver Arena.

The Russian-born Kazakh looked sharp from the start and only a 25-minute delay to close the stadium roof against a passing shower prevented her from wrapping up the opening set within a half-an-hour of arriving on court.

Former French Open champion Ostapenko looked unable to cope with Rybakina's pace and power in the opening stanza but ramped up her own fierce groundstrokes to break for a 2-0 lead at the start of the second.

Rybakina, who ousted top seed Iga Swiatek in the fourth round, broke straight back, however, and saved four break points with some brilliant tennis in the next game to consolidate.

The 23-year-old rode the momentum to break her Latvian opponent again for a 3-2 lead and then it was only a matter of looking after her impressive serve.

(Getty Images)

Australian Open

07:23 , Jamie Braidwood

