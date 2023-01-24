Australian Open 2023 live: Stefanos Tsitsipas vs Jiri Lehecka score and latest updates - GETTY IMAGES

10:20 AM

First set: Stefanos Tsitsipas 1-0 Jiri Lehecka* (*denotes first server)

Well played Lehecka. These early stages are important and he shows some nice feel to lift a lob over Tsitsipas' head, 40-30.

The game goes to deuce when Tsitsipas nets a tame backhand into the net.

But Tsitsipas survives that slight scare to hold when Lehecka puts a forehand into the tramlines.

10:15 AM

We are about to find out!

Tsitsipas has won all five of his previous Grand Slam quarterfinal matches. Will Lehecka be the one to end that streak?

10:12 AM

Here we go!

The two players enter Rod Laver Arena with Tsitsipas probably getting the bigger cheer.

10:02 AM

Elsewhere in Melbourne...

It is the ninth time Victoria Azarenka has reached a Grand Slam semi-final and the first time she has done so at the Australian Open since 2013

Rock solid 🪨



Two-time champion @vika7 is through to the #AusOpen semifinals with a 6-4, 6-1 victory over No.3 seed Pegula!



Goes on to face Rybakina for a place in the final ⏳ pic.twitter.com/nycEljq6qM — wta (@WTA) January 24, 2023

09:57 AM

Who is Jiri Lehecka?

The unseeded 21-year-old made his main draw debut in all four majors last year and lost in the first round

He is currently ranked 71st in the world

His father Jiri was a professional swimmer and his mother Romana a professional track-and-field athlete

He broke into the top 100 last February

He was beaten in the Next Gen ATP Finals in November

Australian Open 2023 live: Stefanos Tsitsipas vs Jiri Lehecka score and latest updates - SHUTTERSTOCK

09:46 AM

Aiming for the final four

Good morning and welcome to coverage of the second men's quarter-final of the Australian Open between Stefanos Tsitsipas and Jiri Lehecka.

Tsitsipas starts the match as favourite as he continues his bid to win the first grand slam of his career. The Greek star needed five sets to beat Italy's Jannik Sinner on Sunday and is now aiming to reach the last four in Melbourne for the fourth time.

Lehecka has enjoyed a tournament to remember, knocking out seeds Borna Coric, Cameron Norrie and Felix Auger-Aliassime to reach the quarter-finals of a major for the first time.

Story continues

The two players have met just once before, in Rotterdam last year with Tsitsipas coming through in three sets.

And Lehecka says he is desperate to get one over the three seed.

"I will go for that revenge, for sure. I know that he will remember how we played last year in Rotterdam. One set I was the better player on the court," he said. "Then he overtook the match. But I think that he will remember, and he will know what my strengths are. He will feel that I can get him under the pressure. At the same time I know that he's a great player. I mean, he's No. 4 in the world. Anyway, I mean, if you are in top 10, then you must show some extraordinary tennis.

"I know how to play against him. Of course, the match last year from Rotterdam semifinal will help me a lot, how to imagine some things, how it went over there, how to prepare for this next matchup."

The winner of this match will play Karen Khachanov in the semi-finals later this week. The 26-year-old reached the last four when his opponent Sebastian Korda retired with a wrist injury while trailing 7-6(5) 6-3 3-0.