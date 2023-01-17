Roberto Carballes Baena vs Novak Djokovic, Australian Open 2023: live score and latest updates

Tom Ward
·4 min read
Roberto Carballes Baena vs Novak Djokovic, Australian Open 2023: live score and latest updates - Paul Crock/AFP
11:56 AM

Novak Djokovic* 2-2 Roberto Carballés Baena

Carballés Baena soaks up powerful Djokovic groundstrokes to find a lovely forehand winner down the line. He gets to 40-0 before Djokovic pounces on a short second serve with a trademark cross-court backhand before a superb winner gets it back to 40-30.

More good defence from Djokovic, including skying a succession of excellent lobs, draws errors from the Spaniard and suddenly he has an early break point.

Excellent fighting from Carballés Baena follows though as he gets a vital hold.

11:48 AM

Novak Djokovic 2-1 Roberto Carballés Baena*

Superb work from Carballés Baena, who puts up an audacious lob before reading the Djokovic smash for an easy down-the-line winner. More of the same is going to be required - much more.

No messing from Djokovic though, who's showing an early keenness to get into the net here. Easy hold to 15.

Novak Djokovic of Serbia plays a forehand in their round one singles match against Roberto Carballes Baena of Spain during day two of the 2023 Australian Open at Melbourne Park - Kelly Defina/Getty Images
11:44 AM

Novak Djokovic* 1-1 Roberto Carballés Baena

Carballés Baena wants a nerve settler here but Djokovic looks very, very sharp early on. He contorts his body to drive a backhand down the line to leave the Spaniard sprawling.

He fights back well though and gets on the board with a serve wide to Djokovic's forehand.

11:40 AM

Novak Djokovic 1-0 Roberto Carballés Baena*

The Serb gets his tournament underway with an ace down the middle - god help the rest of the players in Melbourne if can get that firing.

Some powerful hitting gets Djokovic to 40-15 before he tidies up the game with the minimum of fuss. His movement looks pretty good so far.

11:37 AM

Here we go

Novak Djokovic to serve first....

11:36 AM

Warm-ups

The players are out warming up ahead of this one. There is strapping on Djokovic’s leg.

The leg of Serbia's Novak Djokovic is seen heavily strapped before his first round match against Spain's Roberto Carballes Baena - Carl Recine/Reuters
The leg of Serbia's Novak Djokovic is seen heavily strapped before his first round match against Spain's Roberto Carballes Baena - Carl Recine/Reuters

11:32 AM

Extreme heat

As ever at this time of year, the weather in Melbourne has been asking questions of the players.

Play was stopped earlier today due to temperatures reaching up into the high 30s bringing into effect the tournament's Extreme Heat Policy.

11:27 AM

Novak's back

The king is back. Novak Djokovic returns to the Australian Open for the first time since January 2021 as he looks for a fourth straight win in Melbourne - sort of.

The Serb was not present at last year’s event after his well-publicised deportation over his vaccine status but he’s a nine-time winner here and has not lost at this event since 2016.

Can Roberto Carballés Baena be the man to break the Djokovic stranglehold then? Well there is a chink of light for the word No 75, with Djokovic carrying a hamstring injury into the event.

He appeared for a training session on Monday with a heavily strapped left leg after cancelling an earlier scheduled court appearance, sparking fears he could be the latest star to withdraw from the event after the likes of Nick Kyrigos and Carlos Alcaraz.

"Well, I've been struggling with that a bit, to be honest, the last seven days," Djokovic told reporters of his injury on Saturday. "But it's hopefully not the major concern. So far I've been able to train, compete and play points, practice sets.

“So that's a positive sign. Obviously, I'm being a bit more cautious. I'm not going full out on the training sessions, conserving the energy for next week. Hopefully it won't cause an issue for me then."

Fingers crossed for team Djokovic then and indeed for the organisers, for whom the defection of another marquee star at this early stage would be a disaster.

Should his fitness hold, Djokovic should have few issues getting past Carballés Baena here as he eyes the chance to draw level with Rafael Nadal on 22 grand slam titles.

His opponent has never got beyond the third round of any major, with second-round exits here in 2019 and 2022 his best efforts.

All eyes on that Serb hammy now….

