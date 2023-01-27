Australian Open 2023 live: Novak Djokovic vs Tommy Paul score and latest match updates - SHUTTERSTOCK

07:39 AM

Can Paul stop Djokovic?

Hello and welcome to coverage of the second men's semi-final at the Australian Open between nine-time winner Novak Djokovic and American Tommy Paul.

Djokovic is the heavy favourite to extend his 26-match winning streak at Melbourne Park as he continues his bid to win a 22nd grand slam title, which would put him level with Rafael Nadal for the men's record.

This is the first meeting between the two players but Djokovic says he is well aware of what Paul is capable of.

"Well, I know how he plays," he said. "I never faced him on the court. He's been around for a few years. I watched him play quite a bit, especially during this tournament. He's been playing probably tennis of his life.

"Very explosive, very dynamic player. Quick, very solid backhand. Likes to step in, dictate the point with the forehand. Great, great service motion. I think he can hit all the spots with the serve. Very complete player. He's got the coach that has been around with some top players for many years.

"First semi-finals for him, so of course he doesn't have much to lose. I'm sure he's going to go out trying to play his best tennis."

For Paul, it is a chance to reach his first grand slam final and even though Djokovic stands in his way, the 25-year-old is ready to raise his level.

"I saw him in the locker room after I finished my match," he said. "He said, Congrats. Not too much. I think we have practiced before. I mean, I'm sure we practiced before. But, yeah, we never played a match against each other. Obviously, he's pretty comfortable here in Australia. It's going to be a challenging match.

"But I'm playing some of my best tennis, so it's a good time."