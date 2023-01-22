Australian Open 2023 LIVE: Latest updates from Tsitsipas vs Sinner after Rybakina stuns Swiatek and Gauff out

Follow live updates from the Australian Open as Stefanos Tsitsipas faces Jannik Sinner in the primetime night match on Rod Laver Arena and the fourth round gets underway. With last year’s Australian Open finalists Rafael Nadal and Daniil Medvedev out of the top half of the men’s draw, both Tsitsipas and Sinner will sense the opportunity to reach a grand slam final. Tsitsipas is yet to drop a set in Melbourne, while Sinner fought from two sets down to battle past Marton Fucsovics last time out.

Earlier, Wimbledon champion Elena Rybakina set her sights on taking Iga Swiatek's world number one ranking after knocking the Pole out with a 6-4 6-4 victory in the fourth round. Rybakina advanced to the quarter-finals at Melbourne Park for the first time with her win at Rod Laver Arena and will meet Latvia's Jelena Ostapenko for a place in the last four.

Rybakina said there were still "many things to improve" on but that she was a match for anyone if she could continue her current form. "If I perform like I did this week and it's going to be consistently for sure, I will say that I can be number one, I can beat anyone," the 23-year-old added. "For now I need to find my consistency also."

Australian Open 2023 LIVE - Latest scores and results

Stefanos Tsitsipas taking on Jannik Sinner for place in quarter-finals

Elena Rybakina stuns world No 1 Iga Swiatek with straight-sets win

Jelena Ostapenko overwhelms Coco Guaff in straight sets

Karen Khachanov blasts past Yoshihito Nishioka

Sebastian Korda overcomes Hubert Hurkacz in five-set battle

Australian Open 2023: Stefanos Tsitsipas 4-2 Jannik Sinner*

08:44 , Lawrence Ostlere

The Greek holds comfortably again, and we reach the business end of the set with only that wayward opening game by Sinner separating them.

*denotes next server.

Australian Open 2023: *Stefanos Tsitsipas 3-2 Jannik Sinner

08:39 , Lawrence Ostlere

Sinner with a strong love-hold to put the focus straight back on his opponent’s serve.

*denotes next server.

Jannik Sinner celebrates during the first set against Stefanos Tsitsipas (Getty Images)

Australian Open 2023: Stefanos Tsitsipas 3-1 Jannik Sinner*

08:37 , Lawrence Ostlere

A couple more long rallies but Tsitsipas is playing the better tennis here and getting the better of most of these points. He holds with relative comfort and so far looks every bit like the best player left in the top half of the draw, as his third seeding suggests.

*denotes next server.

Australian Open 2023: *Stefanos Tsitsipas 2-1 Jannik Sinner

08:31 , Lawrence Ostlere

A long rally ends with Tsitsipas pushed back deep behind the baseline, and he misses with a wide forehand. That moves Sinner 30-15 in front and he adds an ace for 40-15, before he’s stumped by an excellent Tsitsipas return. But another big serve sees Sinner get a game on the board.

*denotes next server.

Australian Open 2023: Stefanos Tsitsipas 2-0 Jannik Sinner*

08:28 , Lawrence Ostlere

Tsitsipas hits a couple of wild shots including one off the frame of his racket which balloons into the air and out to give Sinner three break points. But he follows it up with a couple of clean winners, then forces a mistake to erase all three. Sinner fights back with a beautiful cross-court winner on the stretch to earn another break point, but he’s denied again, and Tsitsipas sees out an important first hold to consolidate his break.

*denotes next server.

Australian Open 2023: *Stefanos Tsitsipas 1-0 Jannik Sinner

08:22 , Lawrence Ostlere

The perfect start for Tsitsipas, who takes advantage of a some edgy mistakes by his opponent, including a straightforward forehand hit long, to break immediately.

*denotes next server.

Australian Open 2023: Stefanos Tsitsipas vs Jannik Sinner

08:16 , Lawrence Ostlere

That rounds up the key matches from the day so far.

Tsitsipas and Sinner are out on court warming up for their fourth-round match. The pair have met five times before with the Greek Tsitsipas coming out on top on four ocassions, though they have only met once before on a hard court - that was Tsitsipas’s win at last year’s Australian Open.

Sinner’s coach has said the Italian will not make the same mistakes twice.

Australian Open 2023: Jelena Ostapenko overwhelms Coco Guaff in straight sets

08:12 , Lawrence Ostlere

Latvia’s Jelena Ostapenko ended American Coco Gauff’s run at Melbourne Park with a clinical 7-5 6-3 victory to reach the quarter-finals for the first time.

Ostapenko had the crowd laughing with her answer to a question on whether she trusted the automatic line-calling system in use at Melbourne Park.

“To be honest? No,” the former French Open champion said. “I mean honestly, this live electronic system ... sometimes it feels like it makes mistakes. I look at my team because I know sometimes I’m wrong, but I feel some balls are pretty close.”

Jelena Ostapenko of Latvia celebrates following her fourth round win over Coco Gauff (EPA)

Australian Open 2023: Karen Khachanov blasts past Yoshihito Nishioka

08:10 , Lawrence Ostlere

Yoshihito Nishioka struggled to understand what was happening as he was being blown off the court by Karen Khachanov on Sunday before the Japanese player found his feet in the third set in a 6-0, 6-0, 7-6 (4) defeat.

“This was a strange match for me. I didn’t know what was going on the first two sets,” he said.

“I had to do something different ... so I started just grinding against him. I almost had it in the third set, but it’s not my day so I couldn’t take it.”

Karen Khachanov of Russia reacts during his 4th round match against Yoshihito Nishioka (EPA)

Australian Open 2023: Sebastian Korda overcomes Hubert Hurkacz in five-set battle

08:08 , Lawrence Ostlere

American Sebastian Korda reached the quarter-finals of a Grand Slam for the first time on Sunday after defeating Poland’s Hubert Hurkacz 3-6, 6-3, 6-2, 1-6, 7-6 (7) at the Australian Open.

Korda, who dumped 2021 and 2022 runner-up Daniil Medvedev out in the third round, got off to a shaky start on Rod Laver Arena against 2021 Wimbledon semi-finalist Hurkacz but the 29th seed bounced back to take the second and third sets.

Hurkacz, seeded 10th, grabbed the fourth set and earned two break points at 5-5 in the fifth but Korda kept his calm to escape the trouble before they headed into a tie-breaker.

Korda raced to a 7-3 lead in the tie-breaker after winning six consecutive points but Hurkacz came fighting back to level it at 7-7.

Korda did not panic and closed out the victory with a backhand winner after nearly three and a half hours on court.

“It feels awesome. I was not feeling too much energy towards the fourth and fifth sets but you guys (the crowd) picked up me,” Korda said in his on-court interview.

“I tried to stay as calm as I possibly could ... it was difficult but I am very happy with the way I kind of just stayed down and kept going through. The outcome was great.”

The 22-year-old, who will face Karen Khachanov in the quarter-finals after the Russian knocked out Japan’s Yoshihito Nishioka in straight sets, said he became superstitious in the tie-breaker.

“I got a little superstitious with the towel. The towel got me through it,” he laughed. “Every time I went to the towel I won the point, so I just kept going to it - my new friend.”

Sebastian Korda of the USA celebrates his 4th round win over Hubert Hurkacz (EPA)

Australian Open 2023: Stefanos Tsitsipas vs Jannik Sinner

08:04 , Lawrence Ostlere

Coming up shortly on Rod Laver is Tsitsipas vs Sinner, two of the brightest young talents in the men’s game.

Stefanos Tsitsipas feels like he’s been around for a long time now but he is still only 24 and the world No 4 could have a real shot at winning his first grand slam here in Melbourne, having not yet dropped a set. Tsitsipas has reached the semi-finals three times here, including both of the last two years, and has the chance to go one step further following plenty of big-name exits, including Rafael Nadal and Daniil Medvedev who are both out of this side of the draw.

Standing in his way today is the Italian 21-year-old Jannik Sinner, who has made the quarter-finals of every grand slam already in his young career and has the chance to reach another, where the unseeded young Czech Jiri Lehecka awaits.

Stefanos Tsitsipas has not lost a set so far in Melbourne (Getty Images)

‘I gave everything I had’: Andy Murray ‘proud’ of memorable Australian Open run

08:00 , Jamie Braidwood

Andy Murray reminded himself what grand slam glory nights felt like at the Australian Open and hopes his memorable Melbourne run can be a sign of things to come.

The Scot somehow roused himself following his late-night heroics against Thanasi Kokkinakis to battle for another three hours and 29 minutes on Margaret Court Arena against Roberto Bautista Agut.

But this time there was not to be a happy ending as the metronomic Spaniard withstood a Murray fightback to win 6-1 6-7 (7) 6-3 6-4, ending British singles interest for another year in the third round.

“I feel like I gave everything that I had to this event, so I’m proud of that,” said the Scot, who spent 14 hours and three minutes on court during his three matches.

“That is really, in whatever you’re doing, all you can do. You can’t always control the outcome, you can’t control how well you’re going to play. But I’m also disappointed because I put loads of work into the beginning of this year and was playing well enough to have a really good run.

“I think even tonight, I’m competing against a guy who is 20th in the world, and it’s still very tight considering the circumstances. I’m disappointed because I feel like I could have gone quite a bit further.”

World No 1 Swiatek: ‘I felt the pressure’

07:47 , Lawrence Ostlere

Iga Swiatek admitted the pressure of the world number one tag got to her after crashing out of the Australian Open in the fourth round to Wimbledon champion Elena Rybakina.

The Russian-turned-Kazakh has spoken of her frustration at not being scheduled on the main courts since her success at the All England Club and, on Rod Laver Arena, she produced a big-stage performance to win 6-4 6-4.

Rybakina, who would be in the top 10 had Wimbledon offered ranking points, dropped only six points on her first serve during the match and recovered from 3-0 down against a frustrated Swiatek.

Full story:

‘I felt the pressure’: World No 1 Iga Swiatek on exit from Australian Open

Australian Open 2023: Elena Rybakina stuns Iga Swiatek with straight-sets win

07:42 , Lawrence Ostlere

Sunday was the first time Kazakhstan’s Rybakina appeared on one of the two main showcourts at Melbourne Park during this tournament, with the Russia-born player starting her campaign on an outer court.

The venue mattered little to Rybakina.

“I actually played at Rod Laver against Ash Barty in 2020,” she said. “I played really well. I kind of knew what to expect on these big courts, and I just try to do my best and tried to focus on my serve.

“I really don’t care on which court I play. I try to improve from every match.”

The 22nd seed’s win over Swiatek was achieved in less than 90 minutes and she said one of the keys to victory was being on the front foot right from the start.

“When you play against the number one, I think you have really nothing to lose,” Rybakina added. “I knew that I had to be aggressive from the first ball because she’s a great mover, and she defends really well.

“So I was trying to just attack her from the first ball, and it really worked well.”

Australian Open 2023: Elena Rybakina stuns Iga Swiatek with straight-sets win

07:29 , Lawrence Ostlere

Wimbledon champion Elena Rybakina set her sights on taking Iga Swiatek’s world number one ranking after knocking the Pole out of the Australian Open with a 6-4 6-4 victory in the fourth round on Sunday.

Rybakina advanced to the quarter-finals at Melbourne Park for the first time with her win at Rod Laver Arena and will meet Latvia’s Jelena Ostapenko for a place in the last four.

Rybakina said there were still “many things to improve” on but that she was a match for anyone if she could continue her current form.

“If I perform like I did this week and it’s going to be consistently for sure, I will say that I can be number one, I can beat anyone,” the 23-year-old added.

“For now I need to find my consistency also.”

World number one Iga Swiatek was dumped out of the Australian Open in the fourth round by Wimbledon champion Elena Rybakina, pictured (Mark Baker/AP) (AP)

Australian Open 2023

07:27 , Lawrence Ostlere

Follow all the latest from the Australian Open.