Australian Open 2023 LIVE: Latest updates from Tsitsipas vs Sinner after Rybakina stuns Swiatek and Gauff out

Lawrence Ostlere
·12 min read
Australian Open 2023 LIVE: Latest updates from Tsitsipas vs Sinner after Rybakina stuns Swiatek and Gauff out

Follow live updates from the Australian Open as Stefanos Tsitsipas faces Jannik Sinner in the primetime night match on Rod Laver Arena and the fourth round gets underway. With last year’s Australian Open finalists Rafael Nadal and Daniil Medvedev out of the top half of the men’s draw, both Tsitsipas and Sinner will sense the opportunity to reach a grand slam final. Tsitsipas is yet to drop a set in Melbourne, while Sinner fought from two sets down to battle past Marton Fucsovics last time out.

Earlier, Wimbledon champion Elena Rybakina set her sights on taking Iga Swiatek's world number one ranking after knocking the Pole out with a 6-4 6-4 victory in the fourth round. Rybakina advanced to the quarter-finals at Melbourne Park for the first time with her win at Rod Laver Arena and will meet Latvia's Jelena Ostapenko for a place in the last four.

Rybakina said there were still "many things to improve" on but that she was a match for anyone if she could continue her current form. "If I perform like I did this week and it's going to be consistently for sure, I will say that I can be number one, I can beat anyone," the 23-year-old added. "For now I need to find my consistency also."

Follow live updates and the latest scores from the Australian Open in our live blog below

Australian Open 2023 LIVE - Latest scores and results

  • Stefanos Tsitsipas taking on Jannik Sinner for place in quarter-finals

  • Elena Rybakina stuns world No 1 Iga Swiatek with straight-sets win

  • Jelena Ostapenko overwhelms Coco Guaff in straight sets

  • Karen Khachanov blasts past Yoshihito Nishioka

  • Sebastian Korda overcomes Hubert Hurkacz in five-set battle

Australian Open 2023: Stefanos Tsitsipas 4-2 Jannik Sinner*

08:44 , Lawrence Ostlere

The Greek holds comfortably again, and we reach the business end of the set with only that wayward opening game by Sinner separating them.

*denotes next server.

Australian Open 2023: *Stefanos Tsitsipas 3-2 Jannik Sinner

08:39 , Lawrence Ostlere

Sinner with a strong love-hold to put the focus straight back on his opponent’s serve.

*denotes next server.

Jannik Sinner celebrates during the first set against Stefanos Tsitsipas (Getty Images)
Jannik Sinner celebrates during the first set against Stefanos Tsitsipas (Getty Images)

Australian Open 2023: Stefanos Tsitsipas 3-1 Jannik Sinner*

08:37 , Lawrence Ostlere

A couple more long rallies but Tsitsipas is playing the better tennis here and getting the better of most of these points. He holds with relative comfort and so far looks every bit like the best player left in the top half of the draw, as his third seeding suggests.

*denotes next server.

Australian Open 2023: *Stefanos Tsitsipas 2-1 Jannik Sinner

08:31 , Lawrence Ostlere

A long rally ends with Tsitsipas pushed back deep behind the baseline, and he misses with a wide forehand. That moves Sinner 30-15 in front and he adds an ace for 40-15, before he’s stumped by an excellent Tsitsipas return. But another big serve sees Sinner get a game on the board.

*denotes next server.

Australian Open 2023: Stefanos Tsitsipas 2-0 Jannik Sinner*

08:28 , Lawrence Ostlere

Tsitsipas hits a couple of wild shots including one off the frame of his racket which balloons into the air and out to give Sinner three break points. But he follows it up with a couple of clean winners, then forces a mistake to erase all three. Sinner fights back with a beautiful cross-court winner on the stretch to earn another break point, but he’s denied again, and Tsitsipas sees out an important first hold to consolidate his break.

*denotes next server.

Australian Open 2023: *Stefanos Tsitsipas 1-0 Jannik Sinner

08:22 , Lawrence Ostlere

The perfect start for Tsitsipas, who takes advantage of a some edgy mistakes by his opponent, including a straightforward forehand hit long, to break immediately.

*denotes next server.

Australian Open 2023: Stefanos Tsitsipas vs Jannik Sinner

08:16 , Lawrence Ostlere

That rounds up the key matches from the day so far.

Tsitsipas and Sinner are out on court warming up for their fourth-round match. The pair have met five times before with the Greek Tsitsipas coming out on top on four ocassions, though they have only met once before on a hard court - that was Tsitsipas’s win at last year’s Australian Open.

Sinner’s coach has said the Italian will not make the same mistakes twice.

Australian Open 2023: Jelena Ostapenko overwhelms Coco Guaff in straight sets

08:12 , Lawrence Ostlere

Latvia’s Jelena Ostapenko ended American Coco Gauff’s run at Melbourne Park with a clinical 7-5 6-3 victory to reach the quarter-finals for the first time.

Ostapenko had the crowd laughing with her answer to a question on whether she trusted the automatic line-calling system in use at Melbourne Park.

“To be honest? No,” the former French Open champion said. “I mean honestly, this live electronic system ... sometimes it feels like it makes mistakes. I look at my team because I know sometimes I’m wrong, but I feel some balls are pretty close.”

Jelena Ostapenko of Latvia celebrates following her fourth round win over Coco Gauff (EPA)
Jelena Ostapenko of Latvia celebrates following her fourth round win over Coco Gauff (EPA)

Australian Open 2023: Karen Khachanov blasts past Yoshihito Nishioka

08:10 , Lawrence Ostlere

Yoshihito Nishioka struggled to understand what was happening as he was being blown off the court by Karen Khachanov on Sunday before the Japanese player found his feet in the third set in a 6-0, 6-0, 7-6 (4) defeat.

“This was a strange match for me. I didn’t know what was going on the first two sets,” he said.

“I had to do something different ... so I started just grinding against him. I almost had it in the third set, but it’s not my day so I couldn’t take it.”

Karen Khachanov of Russia reacts during his 4th round match against Yoshihito Nishioka (EPA)
Karen Khachanov of Russia reacts during his 4th round match against Yoshihito Nishioka (EPA)

Australian Open 2023: Sebastian Korda overcomes Hubert Hurkacz in five-set battle

08:08 , Lawrence Ostlere

American Sebastian Korda reached the quarter-finals of a Grand Slam for the first time on Sunday after defeating Poland’s Hubert Hurkacz 3-6, 6-3, 6-2, 1-6, 7-6 (7) at the Australian Open.

Korda, who dumped 2021 and 2022 runner-up Daniil Medvedev out in the third round, got off to a shaky start on Rod Laver Arena against 2021 Wimbledon semi-finalist Hurkacz but the 29th seed bounced back to take the second and third sets.

Hurkacz, seeded 10th, grabbed the fourth set and earned two break points at 5-5 in the fifth but Korda kept his calm to escape the trouble before they headed into a tie-breaker.

Korda raced to a 7-3 lead in the tie-breaker after winning six consecutive points but Hurkacz came fighting back to level it at 7-7.

Korda did not panic and closed out the victory with a backhand winner after nearly three and a half hours on court.

“It feels awesome. I was not feeling too much energy towards the fourth and fifth sets but you guys (the crowd) picked up me,” Korda said in his on-court interview.

“I tried to stay as calm as I possibly could ... it was difficult but I am very happy with the way I kind of just stayed down and kept going through. The outcome was great.”

The 22-year-old, who will face Karen Khachanov in the quarter-finals after the Russian knocked out Japan’s Yoshihito Nishioka in straight sets, said he became superstitious in the tie-breaker.

“I got a little superstitious with the towel. The towel got me through it,” he laughed. “Every time I went to the towel I won the point, so I just kept going to it - my new friend.”

Sebastian Korda of the USA celebrates his 4th round win over Hubert Hurkacz (EPA)
Sebastian Korda of the USA celebrates his 4th round win over Hubert Hurkacz (EPA)

Australian Open 2023: Stefanos Tsitsipas vs Jannik Sinner

08:04 , Lawrence Ostlere

Coming up shortly on Rod Laver is Tsitsipas vs Sinner, two of the brightest young talents in the men’s game.

Stefanos Tsitsipas feels like he’s been around for a long time now but he is still only 24 and the world No 4 could have a real shot at winning his first grand slam here in Melbourne, having not yet dropped a set. Tsitsipas has reached the semi-finals three times here, including both of the last two years, and has the chance to go one step further following plenty of big-name exits, including Rafael Nadal and Daniil Medvedev who are both out of this side of the draw.

Standing in his way today is the Italian 21-year-old Jannik Sinner, who has made the quarter-finals of every grand slam already in his young career and has the chance to reach another, where the unseeded young Czech Jiri Lehecka awaits.

Stefanos Tsitsipas has not lost a set so far in Melbourne (Getty Images)
Stefanos Tsitsipas has not lost a set so far in Melbourne (Getty Images)

‘I gave everything I had’: Andy Murray ‘proud’ of memorable Australian Open run

08:00 , Jamie Braidwood

Andy Murray reminded himself what grand slam glory nights felt like at the Australian Open and hopes his memorable Melbourne run can be a sign of things to come.

The Scot somehow roused himself following his late-night heroics against Thanasi Kokkinakis to battle for another three hours and 29 minutes on Margaret Court Arena against Roberto Bautista Agut.

But this time there was not to be a happy ending as the metronomic Spaniard withstood a Murray fightback to win 6-1 6-7 (7) 6-3 6-4, ending British singles interest for another year in the third round.

“I feel like I gave everything that I had to this event, so I’m proud of that,” said the Scot, who spent 14 hours and three minutes on court during his three matches.

“That is really, in whatever you’re doing, all you can do. You can’t always control the outcome, you can’t control how well you’re going to play. But I’m also disappointed because I put loads of work into the beginning of this year and was playing well enough to have a really good run.

“I think even tonight, I’m competing against a guy who is 20th in the world, and it’s still very tight considering the circumstances. I’m disappointed because I feel like I could have gone quite a bit further.”

How to watch the Australian Open 2023

07:55 , Jamie Braidwood

You can watch the Australian Open live on Eurosport in the UK. The action will be broadcast on Eurosport’s TV channels, or fans can tune into Discovery+ to stream the tournament, where an Entertainment & Sport pass is available for either £6.99/month or £59.99/year.

Sky has also announced that starting today, Discovery+ will be available at no extra cost for Sky customers, including for Sky Glass and Sky Stream customers.

If you’re not already a Sky customer, you can get a Sky Stream box, which comes with Sky TV and a Netflix basic plan. The device is currently discounted in Sky’s winter sale (was £26 per month, now £24 per month, Sky.com). This is Sky’s new device, and doesn’t require a satellite dish as it streams Sky directly over wifi.

Meanwhile, ESPN has the rights in the US.

World No 1 Swiatek: ‘I felt the pressure’

07:47 , Lawrence Ostlere

Iga Swiatek admitted the pressure of the world number one tag got to her after crashing out of the Australian Open in the fourth round to Wimbledon champion Elena Rybakina.

The Russian-turned-Kazakh has spoken of her frustration at not being scheduled on the main courts since her success at the All England Club and, on Rod Laver Arena, she produced a big-stage performance to win 6-4 6-4.

Rybakina, who would be in the top 10 had Wimbledon offered ranking points, dropped only six points on her first serve during the match and recovered from 3-0 down against a frustrated Swiatek.

Full story:

‘I felt the pressure’: World No 1 Iga Swiatek on exit from Australian Open

Australian Open 2023: Elena Rybakina stuns Iga Swiatek with straight-sets win

07:42 , Lawrence Ostlere

Sunday was the first time Kazakhstan’s Rybakina appeared on one of the two main showcourts at Melbourne Park during this tournament, with the Russia-born player starting her campaign on an outer court.

The venue mattered little to Rybakina.

“I actually played at Rod Laver against Ash Barty in 2020,” she said. “I played really well. I kind of knew what to expect on these big courts, and I just try to do my best and tried to focus on my serve.

“I really don’t care on which court I play. I try to improve from every match.”

The 22nd seed’s win over Swiatek was achieved in less than 90 minutes and she said one of the keys to victory was being on the front foot right from the start.

“When you play against the number one, I think you have really nothing to lose,” Rybakina added. “I knew that I had to be aggressive from the first ball because she’s a great mover, and she defends really well.

“So I was trying to just attack her from the first ball, and it really worked well.”

Australian Open 2023: Elena Rybakina stuns Iga Swiatek with straight-sets win

07:29 , Lawrence Ostlere

Wimbledon champion Elena Rybakina set her sights on taking Iga Swiatek’s world number one ranking after knocking the Pole out of the Australian Open with a 6-4 6-4 victory in the fourth round on Sunday.

Rybakina advanced to the quarter-finals at Melbourne Park for the first time with her win at Rod Laver Arena and will meet Latvia’s Jelena Ostapenko for a place in the last four.

Rybakina said there were still “many things to improve” on but that she was a match for anyone if she could continue her current form.

“If I perform like I did this week and it’s going to be consistently for sure, I will say that I can be number one, I can beat anyone,” the 23-year-old added.

“For now I need to find my consistency also.”

World number one Iga Swiatek was dumped out of the Australian Open in the fourth round by Wimbledon champion Elena Rybakina, pictured (Mark Baker/AP) (AP)
World number one Iga Swiatek was dumped out of the Australian Open in the fourth round by Wimbledon champion Elena Rybakina, pictured (Mark Baker/AP) (AP)

Australian Open 2023

07:27 , Lawrence Ostlere

Follow all the latest from the Australian Open.

Latest Stories

  • Canada's Marion Thénault soars to World Cup aerials gold in Quebec

    Canadian aerials skier Marion Thénault won gold on home snow at the World Cup event in Le Relais, Que., on Saturday. The 22-year-old opened with a score of 90.24 on her first jump — best of the round — then secured gold with the highest-scoring jump of the day at 96.23. The Sherbrooke, Que., native won silver in the World Cup opener in Ruka, Finland in December, and she secured an individual top-10 finish in her Olympic debut last February. The gold medal vaults her into first place in the World

  • Edwards scores 44; Wolves hand Rockets 13th straight loss

    MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Anthony Edwards scored a season-high 44 points, D'Angelo Russell added 23 and the Minnesota Timberwolves handed the Houston Rockets their 13th straight loss with a 113-104 victory Saturday night. Edwards eclipsed 40 points for the first time this season on 17-of-29 shooting from the field, including seven 3-pointers. Nathan Knight provided a spark of the bench, scoring a season-high 19 points. Houston's Alperen Sengun scored 19 points and grabbed 16 rebounds, taking advantage

  • UFC president's Power Slap League latest example of celebrity blurring line between marketing, dishonesty

    This is a column by Morgan Campbell, who writes opinion for CBC Sports. For more information about CBC's Opinion section, please see the FAQ. The term "slap fighting" is, of course, a misnomer. In a real fight, both combatants have an equal chance to inflict damage, and to defend themselves against it. But you can lose one of these slap contests — which seem to be everywhere lately — on a coin toss. First person to deliver a blow might knock their opponent unconscious, and never have to take a s

  • Karlsson has 4 points to reach 60, Sharks rally past Stars

    SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — Erik Karlsson had a goal and three assists to reach 60 points this season, and the San Jose Sharks rallied past the Dallas Stars 5-3 on Wednesday night. San Jose stormed back from 3-0 down in the second period with goals from Steven Lorentz, Nick Bonino and Timo Meier. Logan Couture also scored for the Sharks, and James Reimer made 32 saves in his 200th career win. “Honestly, I’d forgotten about it," Reimer said. "I forgot about it for probably a week and a half or howeve

  • Canucks coach Boudreau emotional amid rumours of coaching change

    VANCOUVER — Rumours of an imminent change behind the Vancouver Canucks bench haven't escaped current head coach Bruce Boudreau. "I'd be a fool not to say that I don't know what's going on," Boudreau said Friday. "But … you come to work and you realize, you know how great the game is." Tears welled in his eyes as he spoke. Talk of Boudreau's departure have circulated since the beginning of the season when the Canucks (18-23-3) got off to an ugly 0-5-2 start. Boudreau was hired on Dec. 6, 2021 to

  • Canada's World Cup-bound men's basketball team to play Spain, Argentina in friendlies

    TORONTO — Canada's men's basketball team will play exhibition games against Spain and Argentina this summer in preparation for the 2023 FIBA World Cup. The Canadians, who have clinched a World Cup berth and are 10-0 in qualifying, will play host Spain on Aug. 17 and Argentina on Aug. 18 in Granada. Players will gather in Toronto for training camp in early August to begin World Cup preparations. Canada secured its World Cup berth with a 94-56 win over Venezuela on Nov. 11 in Edmonton. Canada conc

  • Alex Lyon makes 29 saves to help Panthers beat Wild 5-3

    SUNRISE, Fla. (AP) — Alex Lyon made 29 saves for his second consecutive victory and the Florida Panthers beat the Minnesota Wild 5-3 on Saturday night. With starting goalie Sergei Bobrovsky injured Thursday night in Montreal and Spencer Knight off to the American Hockey League on a conditioning stint, the Panthers dressed their primary AHL goalies. Lyon started after making 23 saves in relief of Bobrovsky in Montreal, and Mack Guzda was the backup as the Knoxville native became the first player

  • Cards GM Ossenfort on rebuild: 'Ego will not be tolerated'

    TEMPE, Ariz. (AP) — Monti Ossenfort watched in dismay two years ago as Arizona's Kyler Murray ripped apart the Tennessee Titans defense, accounting for five touchdowns in Arizona's 38-13 victory. He's much more excited to see the quarterback again now that they're part of the same team. The 44-year-old Ossenfort was introduced on Tuesday as the Cardinals new general manager, coming to the organization following three years with the Titans and 15 years with the New England Patriots. He helped the

  • Celtics beat Warriors 121-118 in OT in NBA Finals rematch

    BOSTON (AP) — Jayson Tatum scored 34 points with a career-high 19 rebounds, following Al Horford’s overtime 3-pointer with one of his own on Thursday night to help the Celtics pull away from Golden State in an NBA Finals rematch and beat the Warriors 121-118. Jaylen Brown added 16 points and nine rebounds, making a 3-pointer with 18 seconds left in regulation to send the game into overtime. Horford had 20 points, 10 boards and three blocked shots for the Celtics, who lost to the Warriors in the

  • World-record holder Bulldog Hanover captures 2022 Cam Fella Award

    TORONTO — Another prestigious honour for Bulldog Hanover. The world-record harness racer captured the 2022 Cam Fella Award, Standardbred Canada announced Thursday. The honour is presented in recognition of extreme effort and dedication to Canadian harness racing by an individual or group. The connections of Bulldog Hanover will received the honour Feb. 4 at the O’Brien Awards in Mississauga, Ont. Bulldog Hanover won the $810,000 Open Pace to conclude the US$6.7-million Breeders Crown at Woodbine

  • 76ers, without Embiid and Harden, edge Kings for 5-0 trip

    SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — Tyrese Maxey scored 15 of his 32 points in the third quarter and the Philadelphia 76ers, playing without Joel Embiid and James Harden, completed a perfect five-game road trip by beating the Sacramento Kings 129-127 on Saturday night. Maxey also had seven assists and six rebounds to help the 76ers overcome a 21-point deficit. Embiid and Harden rested foot injuries but the rest of the 76ers snapped Sacramento's six-game winning streak. Tobias Harris, Montrezl Harrell and

  • Boudreau bids goodbye as struggling Canucks drop 4-2 decision to surging Oilers

    VANCOUVER — Canucks coach Bruce Boudreau stood on the bench Saturday night, clapping for the crowd and trying to soak in a bittersweet moment. Vancouver had just dropped a 4-2 decision to the visiting Edmonton Oilers — the team's third loss in four nights — but chants of Bruce, there it is!" to the tune of Tag Team's "Whoomp! (There it is)" still echoed around Rogers Arena. Expectations are that Boudreau will be fired in the coming days and the veteran NHL bench boss treated Saturday's game as i

  • Predators forward McCarron reinstated by NHL/NHLPA assistance program

    TORONTO — Nashville Predators forward Michael McCarron has been returned to available status after receiving care from the NHL and NHL Players' Association's player assistance program. McCarron entered the program on Dec. 11 for an unspecified reason. The NHL and NHLPA started the player assistance program in 1996, giving players access to a confidential phone line and counsellors in each city in the league. The jointly funded group assists players and their families with mental health, substanc

  • Mahomes aims to lead Chiefs to 5th straight AFC title game

    KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Ask any coach or player around the NFL and they are bound to tell you that the speed of the game picks up when the playoffs arrive. There is no longer time to think on the field; decisions more often are made by in-the-moment instincts rather than carefully crafted game plans. Perhaps that is why Patrick Mahomes thrives in the postseason. Whether it be his preponderance of no-look passes, crazy side-arm slings or the myriad other ways that the Kansas City Chiefs quarterba

  • Thomas, Saad spark Blues in 5-2 win over Predators

    ST. LOUIS (AP) — Robert Thomas and Brendan Saad each had a goal and an assist, sending the St. Louis Blues to a 5-2 victory Thursday night over the Nashville Predators. Jordan Binnington made 24 saves and tied Grant Fuhr for fourth place in Blues history with 108 career wins. Brayden Schenn, Jordan Kyrou and Alexey Toropchenko also scored for St. Louis. Colton Sissons, playing in his 500th NHL game, and Mattias Ekholm scored for Nashville. The Blues went ahead 1-0 on Schenn's wrister 11 seconds

  • Veteran Canadian fullback David Mackie signs two-year extension with B.C. Lions

    VANCOUVER — Veteran Canadian fullback David Mackie signed a two-year contract extension with the B.C. Lions on Wednesday. Mackie was eligible to become a free agent Feb. 14. The 28-year-old from Jackson’s Point, Ont., had 94 yards rushing and a touchdown on 19 carries while adding seven catches for 41 yards in 14 regular-season games last year. He also registered three special-teams tackles. Mackie has appeared in 56 career regular-season games with the Lions since being selected in the second r

  • Leonard has season-high 36 to send Clippers past Spurs

    SAN ANTONIO (AP) — Kawhi Leonard scored a season-high 36 points against his former team, and the Los Angeles Clippers snapped a two-game skid by beating the San Antonio Spurs 131-126 on Friday night. The Clippers had seven players in double figures, including Norman Powell with 26 points and Paul George with 16. Keldon Johnson had 23 points for San Antonio, which has lost nine of 11. Josh Richardson added 17 points, Zach Collins had a season-high 17 and Jeremy Sochan had 16. The Clippers won the

  • Bruce Boudreau should walk away from Vancouver

    In a strange press conference, Canucks President of Hockey Operations Jim Rutherford refused to give head coach Bruce Boudreau his full support. Following months of instability and rumours, Boudreau should consider quitting his post before an inevitable firing.

  • Purdy, Lawrence, Jones have memorable NFL playoff debuts

    A trio of NFL playoff quarterback newcomers provided some memorable playoff moments. Brock Purdy, Trevor Lawrence and Daniel Jones all won in their first career starts in the postseason with performances for the history books. This marked the first time since the 2017 season that three QBs won in their first playoff starts in the same postseason. Purdy started the weekend for San Francisco by throwing for 332 yards and three touchdowns and running for another score in a 41-23 victory over Seattl

  • N.W.T. government asks Yellowknife to host 2026 Arctic Winter Games

    The territorial government is proposing Yellowknife host the 2026 Arctic Winter Games and, at a council meeting Monday, the City began considering whether it can. At this week's governance and priorities meeting, Gary Schauerte, the director of sport, recreation and youth with the department of Municipal and Community Affairs (MACA) told the mayor and councillors that having the capital host the 2026 games would help with economic recovery following the COVID-19 pandemic and would showcase arts